VALENTINE — After deliberating for nearly five hours on Tuesday, a Cherry County jury found Kevin Kilmer guilty of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the Aug. 23, 2021, death of 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss in Kilgore.
Kilmer sat stoic as the verdicts were read. Minutes earlier, he entered the courtroom with a smile, much like he had done through the length of his six-day trial.
The jury’s findings mean that the 27-year-old Kilmer, barring a successful appeal, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for murder and up to 50 years for use of a deadly weapon. District Judge Mark Kozisek will sentence Kilmer on Friday, Nov. 17.
Todd Lancaster, Kilmer’s attorney, said the verdict was disappointing, and he thought that, since the jury deliberated for nearly five hours, they might find Kilmer not guilty.
“I appreciate what the jury did. It’s a tough job being on a jury,” Lancaster said. “I know they take it seriously, but again, disappointed in the outcome.”
Lancaster said Kilmer’s case was difficult and consisted of lots of odd facts.
The defense adduced evidence throughout the trial that they believed pointed to Michael Malone, Kilmer’s romantic partner, as Wittmuss’ killer. Kilmer testified on Monday and told the jury that he saw Malone kill Wittmuss with an ax.
Lancaster said he could not comment when asked if the decision to have Kilmer testify was made well in advance of Kilmer’s trial or if that decision was made as prosecutors presented their case to the jury.
As for whether Kilmer will appeal his convictions, Lancaster said that matter hadn’t yet been discussed, and a decision on whether to appeal would be made after sentencing.
A longtime defense attorney who often represents clients charged with murder, Lancaster said it’s disappointing but not defeating when his clients get convicted.
“You put a lot of work into these cases. I’ve been doing this for over 25-plus years — I’m going to keep doing it,” he said. “Every case is different, and you’ve just got to keep fighting for peoples’ rights to fair trials. I think that’s important, and I’m going to keep doing it.”
Michael Guinan and Sandra Allen, assistant Nebraska attorney generals, along with Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott, prosecuted Kilmer’s case. The state attorney general’s office referred comment on the case to its communications director.
‘Lies, deceit, deflection’
Guinan told the jury during his roughly 30-minute closing argument that Kilmer, when he testified on Monday, made a series of admissions, including that Wittmuss was killed, the manner in which she was killed, where she was killed and when she was killed on the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2021.
Kilmer had told jurors that he witnessed Malone strike Wittmuss in the head with an ax at 104 Hunt St. in Kilgore, where Malone and Wittmuss lived together for several months and where Kilmer had been staying for a few weeks.
Kilmer also admitted to dragging the suitcase with Wittmuss’ body out of 104 Hunt St. and into Wittmuss’ Dodge Caravan, Guinan said, before leaving the suitcase in a ditch north of Kilgore along a county road.
A bloodied Kilmer later told his friend Amanda Schell at her house that he killed Wittmuss with an ax, put her in a suitcase and dumped her body in a ditch.
“When he returns to Kilgore, he engages in lies, deceit, deflection, misdirection,” Guinan said, in reference to statements Kilmer made to Cherry County Deputy Erick Wickman. “We watched it; you listened to it. … Those are the facts. Those are the salient facts.”
Guinan discussed the defense’s position — that Malone killed Wittmuss, and Kilmer saw it happen as Malone and Wittmuss argued.
“What we're left with, if it's true, is Michael Malone, a convicted felon and self-admitted drug pusher, did this killing, and then what did he do? He didn't help clean up? He didn't dispose of the body? This is his crime scene, and he leaves it to that nitwit (Kilmer)?”
Malone did not have any motive to kill Wittmuss, who he’d been friends with for a few years and was living with, Guinan said. But Kilmer had motive, the prosecutor said, being that Wittmuss did not want Kilmer living at 104 Hunt St. anymore and was going to drive him back to Valentine, where Kilmer had been living previously.
“Kevin Kilmer killed Ruth Wittmuss,” Guinan said. “Why? Because he and she had been in an argument for days, and it was time for him to go (back to Valentine). She was taking him away from his Mikey — his ‘husband,’ the guy he was infatuated with when he was young and had a newfound relationship with.”
Guinan said the injuries sustained by Wittmuss were the result of Kilmer’s rage.
“When you smash somebody’s head so hard, and you keep doing it over and over, and you’re flinging, not just blood, you’re flinging brain (matter) around, that’s rage, that’s hatred, that’s intent, that’s deliberation, that’s premeditation, that’s malice, that’s first-degree murder.”
Surveillance video played for the jury last week showed Kilmer leaving 104 Hunt St. around 5:37 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2021, with Wittmuss’ suitcase in the minivan. He returned to Kilgore about nine minutes later, driving at a high rate of speed, admitting on the witness stand that he was “hauling (expletive).”
Guinan said that Kilmer was in such a rush to return to 104 Hunt St. because he had to finish cleaning up the crime scene before Malone returned home from Richard Bauer’s house and discovered what had happened.
“He's in a rush — that's why the clock is ticking,” Guinan said. “And the reason is because (Malone) is not involved at all. The only person (Kilmer) is trying to hide it from at that time is Michael.”
Further, Kilmer had lied to law enforcement officers who arrived in Kilgore around 10 p.m., telling officers that Wittmuss had gone for a walk and left 104 Hunt St. “piping mad,” although by then, Kilmer had already dumped the suitcase with Wittmuss inside on the side of a road.
Further, Guinan pointed to evidence in which Kilmer told Wickman, while the two conversed outside 104 Hunt St., that, had he done anything worth hiding, he would have already run away from Wickman. Kilmer later ran from Wickman as the two were about to leave for Valentine.
Kilmer’s decision to flee on foot was described by Guinan as “the plight of the guilty.” Malone, meanwhile, gave his clothing to Nebraska State Patrol investigators, agreed to several interviews and showed up to testify at trial.
‘Credibility issues’ for Malone
Malone, who testified on Friday and denied killing Wittmuss, is someone whom Lancaster described as having credibility issues, telling jurors to consider his trustworthiness while deliberating.
“To say the least, Mr. Malone has some credibility problems,” Lancaster said during his 40-minute closing.
Malone testified that, after waking up on Aug. 23, 2021, he left for Bauer’s house and spent much of the day there before returning to 104 Hunt St. that evening. But surveillance footage showed Malone exiting and entering 104 Hunt St. several times that afternoon.
The largest gap of time that Malone was not at 104 Hunt St., according to video footage, was from about 5:15 p.m. to 7:10 p.m., during which time Kilmer loaded the suitcase into the minivan, ditched the suitcase and returned to 104 Hunt St.
While Malone turned over the clothes he was wearing on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 to investigators, he failed to give them black pants that he was wearing over a pair of gym shorts at the time. By the time investigators realized that they had not been provided with those pants, they determined that obtaining the pants was not worth it because it was likely they had already been washed.
Investigators not making an attempt to obtain Malone’s pants was an act of unintentional confirmation bias, Lancaster said.
DNA testing at the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab showed that Wittmuss’ blood was on at least one boot that Kilmer was wearing at the time, but no blood was present on Malone’s clothes or footwear.
“We don't know whether there could have been blood on Michael Malone because we don't know where his pants are,” Lancaster said.
He also called attention to a statement made by Malone to Investigator Dion Neumiller that he was so angry that he punched a hole through a steel door, something Lancaster said is impossible.
Malone made that statement to make people think he was upset that Wittmuss was dead in order to turn attention away from him, Lancaster said.
Prosecutors alleged that Kilmer killed Wittmuss shortly after Malone left 104 Hunt St. around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 23. Lancaster said he believed that Malone killed Wittmuss earlier that afternoon, between 2 and 3 p.m. — a timeframe in which Malone was did not leave 104 Hunt St.
Lancaster added that Malone killed Wittmuss because she was going to “out” Malone for having a sexual relationship with Kilmer.
He also explained Kilmer’s decision to run from authorities, pointing to his client's testimony about his fear of interacting with law enforcement and his unwillingness to blow the whistle on Malone.
Lancaster acknowledged that it was “not right” for Kilmer to run from law enforcement or attempt to clean up evidence of a crime. But he told jurors that Kilmer is not charged with crimes for cleaning the crime scene or getting rid of the suitcase with Wittmuss’ body inside it, and that those actions are not enough to convict Kilmer of the crimes he was charged with.
“The fact that he helped clean up or was involved is not enough to convict Mr. Kilmer of first-degree murder…,” he said.
‘Contortionism at its greatest’
In his rebuttal, Guinan said it didn’t make sense that Malone would kill Wittmuss, not clean up the crime scene and continue about his day as if nothing happened.
“You heard Mr. Lancaster just now talk about confirmation bias. That's their whole case,” Guinan told jurors. “Does that make any sense? This is like slamming a round peg in a square hole. It doesn't comport with any of the evidence; it makes no sense. Nothing that the defense brought up makes any sense. It's contortionism at its greatest.”
Guinan told the jury that there was no secret to be had about Malone’s sexuality. Kilgore is a town only three blocks by three blocks large with 89 souls, he said, and it would have been difficult for Malone to hide his and Kilmer’s relationship, especially when, as testified to by a friend of Kilmer’s on Monday, the couple would hug and kiss on each other outside 104 Hunt St.
“It makes no sense that Mr. Malone would kill his long-time friend and roommate over some made-up fiction that we don't even know what it is,” Guinan said.
The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation report to be prepared. Kilmer remains jailed on $1 million bail.