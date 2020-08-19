WEST POINT — The cafe and kitchen inside the West Point sale barn has a new look and a new owner.
Chelsea Ritter Gregerson recently opened The Feed Trough, formerly known as The Sale Barn Cafe, inside the West Point Livestock Sales Pavilion at 839 S. Colfax St., just off south Highway 275 in West Point.
Growing up in Cuming County, Gregerson said her mom encouraged her to bake by buying items like soufflé pans, cake decorating items and the newest equipment. She also took on every 4-H food project she could.
“I attended every Clover College workshop offered in the county,” she said. “I entered every food competition there was.”
Gregerson graduated from West Point Junior-Senior High School and then received a degree in culinary arts from Southeast Community College. While in college, she worked for three years at a French bakery in Lincoln, where she acquired a special love for pastries.
Now, the aroma of bacon lingers mid-morning as cherry pie for the lunch rush comes out of the oven at The Feed Trough, where she serves as not only the owner and manager but also head chef.
“Baking is my comfort zone,” she said.
Pam Wordekemper, who previously operated the Sale Barn Cafe, recently retired, and the sale barn owners renewed and refurbished the cafe and kitchen, adding new window treatments and mounting the skull of a 6-year-old Texas Longhorn steer on the wall.
The Feed Trough serves a classic cafe breakfast. Lunch items include burgers and chicken, and a variety of baked goods are offered each day. The like-home daily menu specials of beef, pork and chicken are available to be ordered online or by phone call.
The cafe is open from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and it will remain open on Thursday sale days for the duration of the sales. It is closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.