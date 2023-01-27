Cheeses could be the answer to good sleep

The jury is out on the connection between cheese and sleep. Some sites say that cheese is a good sleep aid; other sites warn that eating cheese before bed will give you insomnia.
So, it is no surprise that we also don’t know whether cheese will induce bad dreams.
Has that question been keeping you up at night? If so, you might soon be able to get a good night’s sleep because Sleep Junkie, a company whose mission is a good night’s sleep for all, is conducting a study to determine if chowing down on cheese before bed leads to nightmares — and, more specifically, to determine if different types of cheese affect people differently in the nightmare department.
The study will involve five testers, to be chosen by Sleep Junkie, who will spend three months eating different types of cheeses (as assigned by Sleep Junkie) before bed and keeping a diary of their experiences in terms of sleep quality, energy levels and incidence of dreams and nightmares.
For their efforts, these “dairy dreamers,” as Sleep Junkie has termed them, will each receive $1,000 — plus cheese expenses.
It could be a “dream” job for some people, but the only people who need apply — yes, you have to apply, online at sleepjunkie.com — are those at last 21 years old who own some kind of sleep tracker, have a consistent sleep schedule, don’t have any sleep issues, are willing to sleep alone during the study period, and are not lactose-intolerant.
Of course, you’d also have to be willing to eat whatever type of cheese is assigned. That right there takes me out of the running for the job because I would have nightmares before ever going to sleep if I knew that I’d have to eat blue cheese or any other type of “stinky” cheese.
Even though I’m not interested in applying, I do find the subject matter interesting, perhaps in large part because although cheese is apparently gaining in popularity as a food, it doesn’t seem as though cheese is a particularly popular topic of conversation. That has been a problem for cheese for a long time. Back in the early 1900s, for example, English writer G. K. Chesteron wrote that “(p)oets have been mysteriously silent on the subject of cheese.”
Although I find the study interesting, I must admit a certain skepticism about it because I’m not sure that the dairy diaries of five people will be definitive on the subject, especially as the jury is out on whether we even remember our dreams. It could be that the five people munching cheese before midnight might, in fact, suffer terrible nightmares but might not be able to remember them.
And even if the dairy dreamers remember their nightmares, can it be said for certain that the nightmares stemmed from the cheese ingestion itself? If the study participants choose to actually eat the cheese in bed, maybe any nightmares will stem instead from the thought of a knife in bed to slice the cheese or from the thought of cheese crumbles between the sheets.
Of course, me being the skeptic that I am, I imagine that the study is at least as much about marketing as it is about conducting an accurate study. And Sleep Junkie is certainly getting lots of free press (including here!) thanks to its call for dairy dreamers.
The overriding question, though, is whether the circumstances of the study foreclose the possibility of nightmares. After all, for the dairy dreamers themselves, the thought of $1,000 should chase away any scary REM visions. Sweet dreams!
