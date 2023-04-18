Rest isn’t something Hadley Cheatum gets to experience during most track and field meets.
But success is.
The Summerland senior continues to excel in an unusual combination of events, coming away from last week’s 17-team O’Neill invite with four individual gold medals.
Even with that type of day, Cheatum strives to continue to lower her times.
"They're OK,” she said. “They're not where I'd like them to be, but coming from last year when I didn't really know what I was doing — it was my first time doing a lot of these events — I'm happy with where I'm at right now."
Speaking about those events ...
Cheatum runs the 400 and 800 along with both hurdles races. In most meets, the 800 and the 300 low hurdles are held back-to-back, giving Cheatum minimal recovery time for her two most challenging races.
"I learned how to manage myself and keep myself in shape,” she said. “I definitely have to be in shape to be able to do these. I learned strategy. I'm coming especially into the 300 hurdles with a lot more strategy than I did last year. That helps a lot."
Cheatum is listed in the area charts in three of her events. She is fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.44), fifth in the 800 (2:32.13) and sixth in the 400 (1:01.51). She is just outside the top eight times in the 100 hurdles.
Cheatum said experience and strategy had helped her in the 300 hurdles, an event she hadn’t competed in before her junior season.
"For me, I tend to come out slow in the 300s,” she said. “I like to come out slow and pace myself with the other girls and then kind of kick it from there. That might bite me in the butt in the future when someone comes out fast and keeps going fast, but some people like it and some people like to come out and just run. It's a personal preference."
Last year, Cheatum placed second in Class C in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 800. She also was a state qualifier in the 100 hurdles.
Her primary focus as a senior is on upgrading her silver medal.
"My main goal is I really, really want to win the 300 hurdles,” she said. “I think I have a great chance, but there are a lot of girls that are right up there with me. It's going to be close in the end."
Why is Cheatum hoping especially for a gold in that event?
"It's just one of my favorites,” she said. “I just started them last year, and they quickly became one of my favorite races. I think I have a good chance from where I placed last year and how quick I have been this year so far."
How Cheatum initially got started in the 300 hurdles is a matter of debate.
"My coach (Shannon Schumacher) said he asked me sophomore year, but I said 'no,' ” Cheatum said. “I don't remember that, but last year I just decided to try it because he said, 'You're tall, you're athletic and you can run these longish races.' I was OK with trying it, and it turned out to be a really good thing."
Area girls season chart
Listed below are the top eight girls outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
300 Low Hurdles
Ashleigh Carr, Oakland-Craig, 2015 43.29
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 47.00
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 47.58
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 47.95
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 48.44
Ava Buhlmann, Boone Central 48.86
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 49.41
Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic 49.57
Makenna Schaaf, West Holt 49.59
800
Denise Koziol, Norfolk, 1995 2:14.73
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 2:21.68
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 2:29.11
Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 2:31.45
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Criag 2:31.87
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 2:32.13
Carolyn Magnusson, Oakland-Craig 2:32.83
Paige Drueke, Boyd County 2:33.53
Cali Gutz, Osmond 2:33.64
400
Chrystall DeNaeyer, Valentine, 1991 56.80
Ainsley Galyen, West Holt 59.90
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 1:00.07
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 1:00.77
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 1:00.79
Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 1:01.47
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 1:01.51
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 1:01.87
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 1:02.02
DISCUS
Amy Paulsen, Oakland-Craig, 1990 160-0
Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 138-4
Taylor Alexander, Wausa 125-7
Mikayla Settles, North Bend Central 121-5½
Amelia Hoffman, Boyd County 121-1
McKenzie Snyder, Boyd County 116-6
Torrance Tso, Norfolk 114-4
Paxton Mitties, North Bend Central 113-2
Rylie Bonneau, Pender 110-9
Shot Put
Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2005 49-6
Meg Anderson, West Point-Beemer 40-9½
Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 40-0½
Karlene Kepler, North Central 39-2
Claire Pasch, West Point-Beemer 39-1¼
Torrance Tso, Norfolk 38-10¼
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 37-5¾
Reagan Brummels, Battle Creek 37-0½
Berniece McCorkindale, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36-9½
Long Jump
Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord, 2009 19-5
Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek 17-4¾
Cameryn Skiff, Norfolk 16-7¼
Aubrey Barnes, Norfolk Catholic 16-5½
Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 16-4½
Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s 16-3¼
Mila Anderson, North Bend Central 16-3
Allison Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre 16-3
Campbell Snodgrass, West Point-Beemer 16-1½
Reece Throener, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 16-1½
Triple Jump
Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 2021 39-9¾
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 37-8
Isabel Hass, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 35-4
Claire Primrose, Boone Central 35-1
Sydney Kuchar, Battle Creek 34-10¼
Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 34-6½
Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 34-5½
Haley Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 34-5
Campbell Snodgrass, West Point-Beemer 34-3
High Jump
Sue Lind, Albion, 1980 5-11
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 5-4
Bailey Ahlers, Summerland 5-2
Tali Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5-2
Sydney Estil, Stuart 5-2
Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 5-2
Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth 5-0
Gracen Evans, Ponca 5-0
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 5-0
Katelyn Kratz, West Holt 5-0
Adalia McWilliams, Norfolk 5-0
Claudia Riggert, Pierce 5-0
Tori Walker, Homer 5-0
Pole Vault
Mikayla Marvin, O’Neill, 2017 11-5
Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 10-0
Olivia Kuhlman, Creighton 9-0
Leann Miller, Norfolk 9-0
Makinley Cadwallader, West Holt 8-6
Emma Otte, O’Neill St. Mary’s 8-6
Cassie Peatrowsky, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8-6
Annai Rodriguez, Madison 8-6
Josie Stoffel, Madison 8-6
Ellie Webster, Boone Central 8-6
100
Rita Kitchens, O’Neill, 1998 11.80
Alexa Brodd, North Bend Central 12.85
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 12.90
Faith Christensen, Cedar Catholic 12.94
Ava Duerksen, Boone Central 13.07
Myrah Sudbeck, Wynot 13.08
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 13.12
Olivia Hupp, Stanton 13.13
Bethany Kaup, Pierce 13.15
Ashlyn Krohn, Boone Central 13.15
200
Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 24.40
MacKenzie Brandl, Stanton, 2017
Maya Dolliver, Pender 26.44
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 26.46
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26.66
Alexa Brodd, North Bend Central 26.74
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 26.86
Grace Reifenrath, Cedar Catholic 26.98
Bethany Kaup, Pierce 27.09
Jamaya Koehlmoos, Norfolk Catholic 27.16
1,600
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 4:59.78
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:25.50
Abigail Ruda, Norfolk 5:38.82
Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca 5:47.73
Abigail Foster, Norfolk 5:48.14
Esther Protzman, Norfolk 5:50.53
Hadley Walsh, Pender 5:50.69
Maddie Davis, West Holt 5:51.79
Lilly Harris, Homer 5:52.43
3,200
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 10:19.00
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 12:18.22
Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 12:37.33
Maddie Davis, West Holt 12:48.86
Abbigail Foster, Norfolk 12:50.92
Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca 12:56.96
Lilly Harris, Homer 12:57.00
Sierra Rader, Norfolk 12:58.78
Kassidy Beister, Boone Central 13:10.77
100 High Hurdles
Sarah Peters, Pierce, 2004 14.50
Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek 15.63
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 15.90
Ava Buhlman, Boone Central 15.98
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 15.99
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 16.20
Elle Powicki, Wayne 16.21
Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 16.44
Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic 16.48
4x100
Pierce (Miller, Bretschneider, Spatz, Retzlaff), 1999 49.33
West Holt 51.65
(Katelynn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, Abbygail Davis, Ainsley Galyen)
Norfolk Catholic 51.75
Boone Central 51.98
North Bend Central 52.65
Crofton 52.80
Norfolk 52.85
O’Neill 52.94
O’Neill St. Mary’s 52.99
4x400
Norfolk (Dover, Johnson, Bradley, Williams), 2013 4:00.39
West Holt 4:18.00
(Pavan Larson, Maddie Davis, Makenna Schaaf, Ainsley Galyen)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:18.40
Norfolk 4:22.72
O’Neill St. Mary’s 4:22.78
Pierce 4:23.87
Ponca 4:26.82
Boone Central 4:27.17
Tekamah-Herman 4:27.47
4x800
Crofton (Arens, Arens, Riesberg, Wragge), 2013 9:37.35
Humphrey St. Francis 10:19.12
(Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart, Anna Stricklin, Kali Jarosz)
O’Neill St. Mary’s 10:19.94
Norfolk 10:25.85
Wayne 10:31.23
Hartington Cedar Catholic 10:39.05
Bloomfield 10:49.79
Elkhorn Valley 10:52.86
Wisner-Pilger 10:53.62
Coaches, if you have an athlete or athletes who should be included on this chart, please email dmiller@norfolkdailynews.com.
As the weather heated up over the past week, the marks increased and times decreased for many of the area’s leaders.
Chloe Hanel now tops the area in the 300 hurdles. The Clarkson/Leigh junior ran a 47.00 flat to shave 2.56 seconds off her previous season best. She continues to also be tops in the high jump.
Battle Creek’s Sophie Humphrey took over the top spot in the long jump by going 17-4.75, an increase of 9.75 inches. The sophomore also still leads in the 100 hurdles.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Jocelynn Skoda continues to be No. 1 in the triple jump at 37-8, which is the second best all-class mark in the state.
Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse leads in the discus by bettering last week’s distance of 121-0 by throwing 138-4. She is second in the shot put behind West Point-Beemer’s Meg Anderson, who has now gone 40-9.5.
While Crofton’s Jordyn Arens still has the best times in three running events, there are new leaders in the sprints — North Bend Central’s Alexa Brodd in the 100, Pender’s Maya Dolliver in the 200 and West Holt’s Ainsley Galyen in the 400.
Humphrey St. Francis overtook O’Neill St. Mary’s for the top spot in the 4x800 relay. The Flyers edged the Cardinals in a head-to-head thriller at the O’Neill invite by .82 seconds, posting a time of 10:19.12. St. Francis’ relay is made up of Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart, Anna Stricklin and Kali Jarosz.