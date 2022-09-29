’ForkFest — the Norfolk Arts Center’s annual art, music and food festival — will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Now in its eighth year, ’ForkFest has made a few changes, including a later date and a new location. This year’s festival will be in Liberty Bell Park from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
There is an open call for artists and vendors interested in participating. There will be 10-foot-by-10-foot spaces available to display and sell your work. The deadline for artists to register for the event is Friday, Sept. 30. Application forms are available at the NAC’s website, but I recommend contacting them directly to ensure space is still available.
In addition to the artists’ booths, ’ForkFest will feature the popular Food Truck Rumble, live music, a pumpkin decorating contest and art activities for the family. The Husker football game will be broadcast and a beer garden available.
Tickets for the Food Truck Rumble are available at the NAC or on its website. Pre-registration for the pumpkin decorating contest is required and available on the website as well. Participants will decorate their pumpkins at home to be displayed at ’ForkFest. Attendees will vote on their favorites, with prizes being awarded later in the evening.
Also in October, artist Brian Finn will teach the process of assemblage illustration to students in the NAC’s ArtistsDRIVEN program. Assemblage illustration is the art of combining and morphing unlikely objects together to create a new creature.
Students will learn how to use color to accentuate the assemblage drawing. Finn’s workshops are Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Wednesday, Oct. 26. ArtistsDRIVEN is a free program available to area high school students. The program is completely funded, meaning that students can take art classes worth thousands of dollars at no cost. It’s an excellent opportunity to explore art. Students may join the program at any time. For details on how to participate, contact program coordinator Elley Coffin.