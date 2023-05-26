It’s the sort of scene that can play out at any high school track and field meet during the spring.
A couple of competitors talk, offer congratulations and a hug.
This specific example occurred at last week’s state championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.
One girl on the outside of the fence beyond the water near the finishing line offered a smile to another girl who had recently completed her race.
“You just ran your last 1,600 of the season,” the girl outside the fence proclaimed, eliciting a smile from the competitor inside the fence.
Just typical track talk — except for the participants.
The encouraging girl outside the fence? That was Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler, who earlier in the day had won the Class C 800-meter run while also breaking the state and state meet records.
The girl on the inside? That was Crofton’s Jordyn Arens, who had 10 minutes earlier won her third state title in the 1,600. That came one day after she won her third gold in the 3,200.
The camaraderie among competitors was once again on display at this year’s state track meet.
Compliments came from winners about their competition at a rate about as fast as their gold-medal-winning times.
Metzler might have been a bit of a surprise champion in the 800, coming in as the No. 8 seed based on district times. But she left with a gold and two state records with a time of 2:14.35, which was 4.19 seconds faster than her best during the regular season.
She also broke the Northeast Nebraska all-time record of 2:14.73, which was set by Norfolk High’s Denise Koziol in 1995.
But after her win, Metzler was quick to point out the quality of her competition — both as runners and as human beings.
That field included two former Class C 800 state champions in Arens from 2021 and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol from last year.
“Running against the top athletes in the state is really special,” Metzler said. “Yes, we’re running against each other and we’re competitors, but at the end of the day, you’re all friends. You can all talk to each other. (Chase County’s) Bryn (McNair) and I actually met in November when we went to a camp together and we were actually roommates. So we got super close there.
“Laney, I run against her all the time in high school and (Sutherland’s) Story (Rasby) is crazy good. So we are all out there competing and we all want to win, but it’s super special to run out there and do our best, then talk to everyone at the end of the race and give them hugs because you’re happy for how everyone else did also.”
How good was that particular race? It included the five fastest times on this season’s Northeast Nebraska chart. That speedy five were Metzler, Kathol, Arens and Oakland-Craig teammates Chaney Nelson and Carolyn Magnussen.
Class D runner-up Paige Drueke of Boyd County is sixth on the season chart, then another Class C state competitor, West Holt’s Pavan Larson, makes an appearance, giving that race six of the area’s seven best performances of the season.
While Arens placed 10th to finish just short of medaling in the 800, she did add two more gold medals and has now won seven of her eight individual races at the state meet during her career.
Yet, she repeatedly talks about how it isn’t about winning for her. It’s more about the journey with her fellow competitors.
And her actions speak louder than her words.
After needing about 30 seconds to steady her legs after winning the 3,200, Arens was quick to offer a shoulder to lean on for a fellow competitor and helped her to the medical tent.
That was the type of gold medal performance expected from Arens, who is also a three-time cross country state champion.
Arens surged past Milford sophomore Lilly Kenning down the back stretch of the 1,600 to win her second gold of this meet. But the Crofton junior seemed happier to talk about Kenning than her own winning performance.
“I’ve definitely been able to grow my community this year, especially with all the girls I’ve been able to compete with and run against,” she said. “Lilly from Milford has been a joy. I’m so glad I got to meet her and have this experience. She’s such a talented athlete, and I know she’s going to do great things in her future.”
SEASON CHART
Metzler’s performance in the 800 on Saturday of the state meet was the lone all-time Northeast Nebraska record set this season.
That and a 39-9.75 triple jump from Battle Creek’s Renee Brummels in 2021 are the only all-time marks established so far this decade.
The longest held record remains in the high jump. Albion’s Sue Lind cleared 5-11 in 1980, and no one got closer than 6 inches of that mark this season.
Several girls topped the area season chart in two events this spring — Metzler (400 and 800), Arens (1,600 and 3,200), Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse (shot put and discus), Battle Creek’s Sophie Humphrey (long jump and 100 hurdles) and Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Jocelynn Skoda (triple jump and 200).
Final all area girls season chart 2022-2023
Listed below are the top eight girls outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
DISCUS
Amy Paulsen, Oakland-Craig, 1990 160-0
Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 138-4
Makenna Decker, Wakefield 134-7
Taylor Alexander, Wausa 125-7
Amelia Hoffman, Boyd County 124-5
Shea Johnson, Oakland-Craig 123-6
Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer 122-9
Mikayla Settles, North Bend Central 121-5½
Aubrey Russell, Winside 121-3
Shot Put
Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2005 49-6
Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 41-10
Meg Anderson, West Point-Beemer 41-5½
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 41-3
Claire Pasch, West Point-Beemer 41-2½
Reagan Brummels, Battle Creek 40-3¼
Jaid Wehrle, Battle Creek 40-0
Karlene Kepler, North Central 39-2
Torrance Tso, Norfolk 38-10¼
Long Jump
Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord, 2009 19-5
Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek 17-4½
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 17-3
Aubrey Barnes, Norfolk Catholic 17-0½
Cameryn Skiff, Norfolk 16-7
Kiya Tornez, Tri County Northeast 16-6
Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 16-4¾
Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s 16-4½
Allison Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre 16-4¼
Triple Jump
Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 2021 39-9¾
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 37-8
Isabel Hass, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36-4½
Claire Primrose, Boone Central 35-5½
Sydney Kuchar, Battle Creek 34-10¼
Dakota Stutzman, Ainsworth 34-7¾
Caitlin Guenther, Crofton 34-7
Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 34-6½
Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 34-5½
High Jump
Sue Lind, Albion, 1980 5-11
Bailey Ahlers, Summerland 5-5
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 5-4
Adalia McWilliams, Norfolk 5-3
Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 5-3
Tori Walker, Homer 5-3
Tali Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5-2
Sydney Estil, Stuart 5-2
Katelyn Kratz, West Holt 5-2
Pole vault
ikayla Marvin, O’Neill, 2017 11-5
Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 11-1
Brooklyn Buell, North Central 10-0
Makinley Cadwallader, West Holt 10-0
Leann Miller, Norfolk 10-0
Elle Webster, Boone Central 10-0
Brooklynn Cahoy, O’Neill 9-6
Addyson Ostermeyer, Crofton 9-3
Cassie Peatrowsky, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9-2
100
Rita Kitchens, O’Neill, 1998 11.80
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 12.48
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 12.62
Olivia Hupp, Stanton 12.64
Alexa Brodd, North Bend Central 12.72
Ashlyn Krohn, Boone Central 12.72
Jamaya Koehlmoos, Norfolk Catholic 12.76
Abbygail Davis, West Holt 12.78
Faith Christensen, Cedar Catholic 12.81
200
Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 24.40
MacKenzie Brandl, Stanton, 2017
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25.79
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 26.29
Ainsley Galyen, West Holt 26.43
Abbygail Davis, West Holt 26.44
Maya Dolliver, Pender 26.44
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 26.46
Alexa Brodd, North Bend Central 26.51
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 26.58
400
Chrystall DeNaeyer, Valentine, 1991 56.80
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 58.35
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 58.53
Ainsley Galyen, West Holt 59.52
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 59.60
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 59.94
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 1:00.02
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 1:00.34
Pavan Larson, West Holt 1:00.41
800
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 2023 2:14.35
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 2:14.35
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 2:17.83
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 2:17.95
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 2:20.45
Carolyn Magnusson, Oakland-Craig 2:24.69
Paige Drueke, Boyd County 2:25.28
Pavan Larson, West Holt 2:25.34
Lorissa Reiman, O’Neill St. Mary’s 2:25.84
1,600
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 4:59.78
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:12.69
Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca 5:27.37
Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 5:28.12
Hadley Walsh, Pender 5:29.94
Abigail Foster, Norfolk 5:33.65
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 5:36.36
Carolyn Magnusson, Oakland-Craig 5:37.12
Maddie Davis, West Holt 5:38.43
3,200
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 10:19.00
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 11:23.94
Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 11:52.94
Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca 12:01.31
Maddie Davis, West Holt 12:15.94
Abbigail Foster, Norfolk 12:41.10
Christina Martinson, Bloomfield 12:48.56
Sierra Rader, Norfolk 12:48.78
Laura Hasemann, Wayne 12:50.53
100 High Hurdles
Sarah Peters, Pierce, 2004 14.50
Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek 15.15
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 15.18
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 15.25
Elle Powicki, Wayne 15.41
Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic 15.54
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 15.55
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 15.62
Ava Buhlmann, Boone Central 15.66
300 Low Hurdles
Ashleigh Carr, Oakland-Craig, 2015 43.29
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 44.59
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 45.75
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 45.92
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 46.00
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 46.24
Makenna Schaaf, West Holt 46.46
Ava Buhlmann, Boone Central 46.97
Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic 47.64
4x100
Pierce (Miller, Bretschneider, Spatz, Retzlaff), 1999 49.33
West Holt 49.68
(Katelynn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, Abbygail Davis, Ainsley Galyen)
Norfolk Catholic 49.95
Boone Central 50.62
Clarkson/Leigh 50.91
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51.16
O’Neill St. Mary’s 51.43
North Bend Central 51.54
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 51.56
4x400
Norfolk (Dover, Johnson, Bradley, Williams), 2013 4:00.39
Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:02.00
(Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Grace Reifenrath, Laney Kathol)
West Holt 4:10.56
O’Neill St. Mary’s 4:11.01
Tekamah-Herman 4:12.92
Homer 4:13.86
Pierce 4:14.35
West Point-Beemer 4:16.99
Crofton 4:18.29
4x800
Crofton (Arens, Arens, Riesberg, Wragge), 2013 9:37.35
Norfolk 10:00.64
(Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortiner, Esther Protzman, Paige Godfrey)
Humphrey St. Francis 10:01.91
Hartington Cedar Catholic 10:06.06
Wayne 10:06.11
Crofton 10:11.38
Pierce 10:11.43
O’Neill St. Mary’s 10:11.71
Ainsworth 10:14.49