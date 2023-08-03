The inaugural season of the Northeast Nebraska Junior Golf Tour officially came to a close on Thursday.
Champions were crowned for the two-day NENJGT championships at Norfolk Country Club along with the season points winners from the tour’s nine events over the past two months.
“It really has exceeded our expectations because at the beginning of the year, we really didn’t know how many kids we would have do it,” tournament director Lance Kosch said. “We had around 120 that were registered for our junior tour. Today we had right around 70 players for a tournament. So it was great to have a two-day tournament at the country club. We received a lot of support from the country club.”
For the season championships, golfers received points from their top six finishes. First place at a course was worth 75 points, second place 60 points, third place 55, etc.
Many of the divisions were decided prior to the championships. But one notable exception was the girls 16-18 year olds division.
Molly Heimes entered the championships with 405 points, just 10 more than both Keira Hestekind and Joslyn Johnson.
Heimes clinched the season title by winning the NENJGT championships with a two-day total of 185, three strokes better than Johnson and Mailin Bertus.
“It went pretty good,” Heimes said. “It wasn’t my best golf. My first nine today wasn’t the best, so I knew I had to grind it out the last nine. I did that.
Heimes, who will be a senior at Battle Creek this year, played in eight of the nine tour evens and won four of those.
“I enjoyed it a lot,” she said. “I met a lot of good people, made some new friends and really liked being a part of this tour.
“I feel like it’s going to help me in my season this year and in golf in general. It’s going to help me grind out tournaments that I have this year.”
Cole Lawless concluded a successful summer by winning the boys 14-15 division. He finished with a total of 151 to beat out Will Brockhaus by three strokes.
He earned his fifth win of the summer and had already clinched the season title with a 90-point lead entering the tour championships.
“I had some bad shots today and my wedge wasn’t the best, but I just tried to play through and do the best I can,” said Lawless, who will be a sophomore at Lutheran High Northeast.
He was happy with his play throughout the tour, which he played in every stop.
“It went pretty good,” he said. “I like most of the course and I played pretty good golf. I really like golf and I just want to go out and try to play my best.”
The most competitive division at the tour championships was clearly the 14-15 year old girls.
Aubrey Kosch finished with a 215 to beat out the other two competitors, Clara Brummels and Leighton Hebb, by one stroke each.
Whether it was high school players looking to get those extra competitive rounds that can lead to state tournament appearances or 6-year olds still learning the game, the NENJGT tried to provide a good option for everyone.
After a one-time registration fee, players could play in as many or as few of the events as they wanted at no additional cost.
“A lot of the parents said it was affordable,” Kosch said. “Even if they could only play in one or two tournaments, it was reasonably priced. The kids had a lot of fun throughout the year.
“Meeting new kids, seeing new kids they’ll play against in high school and being competitive is important. A lot of these kids go out with their friends and have fun, but to see their competitive side, it’s nice to see that start early here.”
Kosch said he considers the first year a success. Other area courses have shown interest in joining the tour, which features all stops within an hour of Norfolk.
“I just want to thank all the different people that have contributed to our tour from our scorekeepers to our starters to sponsors of food and entry fees to the Norfolk Country Club for providing us with a beautiful place for the tour championship,” Kosch said. “We couldn’t do that with them along with all the area courses that allowed us to play for a very reasonable charge.”
NENJGT championships
Girls divisions
16-and-over: 1. Molly Heimes, 93-92–185; T2. Joslyn Johnson, 94-94–188; T2. Mailin Bertus, 92-96–188; 4. Carli Canham, 109-102–212; 5. Keira Hestekind, 108-106–214; 6. Gracyn Canham, 117-120–237.
14-15: 1. Aubrey Kosch, 104-111–215; T2. Clara Brummels, 109-107–216; T2. Leighton Hebb, 114-102–216.
12-13: 1. Abby Jensen, 54-50–104; 2. Carleigh Chohon, 75-72–147; 3. Bradey Kindschuh, 77-73–150.
9-11: 1. Ella Kosch, 53-60–113; 2. Harper Sudbeck, 58-60–118; 3. Brisa Reigle, 61-65–126.
6-8: 1. Hayden Konicek, 26-23–49; 2. Lannah Kosch, 27-27–54; 3. Britlyn Gasper, 30-33–63; 4. Rori Maxey, 33-32–65; 5. Willow Sirek, 38-28–66; 6. Violet Kuhn, 38-30–68; 7. River Sirek, 35-35–70.
Boys divisions
16-and-over: 1. Maximus Schaffer, 85-80–165; 2. Aiden Kronberg, 92-92–184.
14-15: 1. Cole Lawless, 73-78–151; 2. Will Brockhaus, 78-76–154; 3. Zach Johnson, 86-79–165; 4. Tyler Galyen, 84-92–176; 5. Gavin Lindgren, 89-88–177; 6. Tyan Thompson 85–94–179; 7. Finnian Barrett, 113-108–221.
12-13: 1. Cash Hastreiter, 41-42–83; 2. Brayden Kosch, 42-45–87; 3. Evan Kosch, 45-44–89; 4. Cooper Ehlers, 49-46–95; T5. Levi Hoesing, 52-46–98; T5. Trevor Hoffman, 51-47–98; T5. Knox Lafleur 46-52–98; 8. Wade Zimmerer 51-53–104; 9. Landon Hellbusch, 51-56–107; 10. Cole McGregor, 57-53–110; T11. Hunter Noel, 55-56–111; T11. Ryland Jueden, 48-63–111; 13. Micah Hughes, 68-59–127.
9-11: 1. Tyson Konicek, 40-41–81; 2. Mason Eggerling, 38-45–83; 3. Kayden Thompson, 42-47–89; 4. Greyson Maxey, 45-45–90; 5. Bryson Swailey, 45-46–91; 6. Louie Severson, 44-48–92; 7. Henry Peterson, 44-49–93; 8. Trevan Thompson, 45-50–95; T9. Easton Noonan, 50-48–98; T9. Logan Bierman, 47-51–98; T9. Samuel Baumert, 49-49–98; 12. Milo Navratil, 52-49–101; 13. Breckyn Jansen, 51-52–103; 14. Cooper Galyen, 52-52–104; 15. Jaron Qualset, 56-51–107; 16. Charlie Brockhaus, 62-47–109; 17. Ryan Urban, 52-58–110.
6-8: 1. Leo Navratil, 22-18–40; 2. Benny Wintz, 24-18–42; 3. Isaac McPhillips, 27-22–49; T4. Talen Krienert, 26-25–51; T4. Nolan Thompson, 28-23–51; 6. Graham Jueden, 33-25–58; 7. Oscar Severson, 39-27–66.