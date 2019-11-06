To say Chambers-Wheeler Central is on a roll would be quite an understatement but completely accurate.
The Renegades come into the Class D1 state volleyball championships on a 30-match hot streak.
In fact, CWC lost its opening two matches in an opening triangular to Summerland and Central Valley back on Sept. 3 and never lost again.
"We made some small changes to our rotation, but this team drives itself," Renegade coach Diane Kasselder said. "They are a focused and motivated group of players who are ready to play each and every time they get on the court."
Kasselder indicated she could see this team come together when it came back to school this fall.
"We really lost some confidence toward the end of the summer, we just weren't clicking," Kasselder said. "The kids just woke up, started asking questions and went to work."
The Renegades have experience at state, which is also a motivating factor for this team.
"We went to state last year and lost to Mullen in the opening round," Kasselder said. "These girls learned from that loss. We'll do everything within our power to make sure that doesn't happen again."
The Renegades ended last season 25-7. Taylor Peter paces the Renegade offensive attack, leading the team with 309 kills on the season. Morgan Ramsey is right behind with 290 for the year.
The other area D1 school heading to Lincoln this weekend is Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Trojans also have plenty of state tournament experience, but this will be the first time in Class D1 as Cedar Catholic slid down a class from previous years — which doesn't mean they have slid down in competition, according to coach Denae Buss.
"It is absolutely no easier in Class D1," Buss said. "We play teams from all classes from D2 to C1 and when you get to the top teams, it just doesn't matter. They're all great."
The Trojans will arrive in Lincoln with an 18-12 record after eliminating Johnson-Brock and Hartington-Newcastle in their final two matches of the subdistrict and district.
Cedar Catholic returned five starters from last season's team that made it to the Class C2 state championship match, where it dropped a four-setter to Blue Hill.
"We expected to get back to Lincoln this year," Buss said. "We have worked to get this program to where we are. We expect to get to state and we work to get there every year."
Despite losing quality players from last season, Buss was confident in what was returning for this campaign.
"A lot of these girls played a lot last year," Buss said. "And they practiced every day against our varsity players last year, which made everyone better."
Unfortunately, only one team will advance, as the two area teams square off in the opening round Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School.
"I will tell the girls to just play up to our potential," the Renegades' Kasselder said. "Enjoy the experience and play our game."