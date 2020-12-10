The Johnny Carson Theatre wasn’t its usual packed self for the state play production championships on Wednesday, but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm during the first day of state one-act sessions.
Chambers High School captured the Class D2 runner-up trophy with 177 points after performing “The Empress’s New Clothes,” directed by Jeremy Woeppel. Arnold High School was crowned the D2 champion.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to accomplish what we did today; we just took every day this week one day at a time, and it’s the only way you can do it,” Woeppel said. “When we made it here today, I was like, ‘We’re gonna make it, it’s really going to happen — despite everything that’s happened.’ ”
Chambers’ production was based on Larry Shue’s musical “My Emperor’s New Clothes.” The one-act was renamed “The Empress’s New Clothes” to accommodate the high school’s female-heavy one-act team, according to Woeppel.
Shue’s original work consisted of a cast of nine males and four females; Chambers’ one-act team comprises 11 females and one male.
The setting of the play is in the mythical kingdom of Mango-Chutney, which has a parade every day. The Empress, played by Alexis Butterfield, decides to hold a special parade for which she must have the most beautiful clothes in the world. The Empress offers half of the state treasury to the weaver who comes up with the finest cloth.
Despite several twists and turns throughout, the play concludes happily in a burst of song.
Chambers last earned a trip to state in 2018, and this year marks the first time the school placed at the biggest stage for high school one-acts.
“The kids performed really well under a heap of pressure, and that’s all I could ask for,” Woeppel said. “I thought their improvement from day one was very noticeable, and I’m proud of each and every one of those kids for persevering through some difficult circumstances.”
Multiple Chambers students missed weeks of practices because of quarantine requirements, and just last week, Cade Farewell, who is on the boys basketball team, was required to quarantine because of positive tests within the Chambers boys basketball program.
But because Farewell was infected with COVID-19 in early November, he wasn’t required to quarantine as long as the rest of the basketball team, making him available to perform on Wednesday.
“We just lucked out,” Woeppel said.
On top of the runner-up team hardware, Emma Jonseth was awarded D2’s most outstanding female performer on Wednesday.
“She’s so talented, and she’s such a great team player,” Woeppel said of Jonseth. “Her facial expressions are her strong suit, and she’s very deserving of that hardware.”
Finishing behind Chambers in the team standings in third place with 171 points was last year’s D2 state champion, O’Neill St. Mary’s, which performed “Two Fronts.”
“Two Fronts” explores the two sides of World War II: the war front and the home front. The scourge of war is seen on the battlefield as brave soldiers risk their lives for their country.
“I thought they did a great job today. As a coach we’re nitpicking and doing all the little details that we could do better with,” said Christina Spader, St. Mary’s one-act director. “Overall I’m so proud of them. I thought they improved their characterization from districts to state, and it was definitely one of our best performances.”
In fourth place with 168 points was St. Edward, which finished as the state runner-up in 2018 and third last year. St. Edward performed “The Pied Piper,” which centers on a piper, played by Izabelle Zurovski, dressed in multicolored clothing who was a rat catcher hired by the town to lure rats away with a magic pipe.
“This is the best they’ve done all year,” director Chase King said. “It’s really nice to know that they laid it out on the line and were confident with what they did. They were happy, and I was happy.”
St. Edward does not have a stage on which to conduct practices, according to King, but instead, a blue tarp is used as a makeshift stage.
“Any time we get to qualify for state, it’s awesome because we don’t have a stage,” King said. “When we qualify, it shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from. It’s the hard work and dedication toward theater that’s going to make success happen.”
Each director expressed gratitude toward the Norfolk community, Norfolk Public Schools and the Nebraska Schools Activities Association for allowing students to perform this week despite the current health circumstances.
“We are thankful that we were able to have an audience of some sort, some judges and be able to do a live performance,” Spader said. “These kids didn’t get to have a usual packed crowd cheering them on, but I can tell you that every person here today is thankful to have had the opportunity to walk on that stage.”
In Class D1, Wynot High School placed fifth and received the award for outstanding technical crew. Pawnee City High School won the championship, and Stapleton High School was runner up.
The Wynot one-act team performed “Oz,” directed by Heather Heimes, with assistant directors Zoey Wieseler, Samantha Derickson, Carissa Kuchta and Milah Petersen.
The play took an even more comedic spin on the classic film, “The Wizard of Oz.” The story unfolds with its main character, Beth, played by Emersyn Sudbeck, as she loses her sister and finds herself having to journey through the Land of Oz with the Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Tin Man.
Heimes said she never expected to win the award for outstanding technical crew, especially since the last time Wynot qualified for state was four years ago.
“It's so hard to come into a new venue, when you go once every three or four years, you have new kids running the tech board so there’s just a whole lot you have to worry about,” she said. “But tech wasn't just the technical part — it's your professionalism setting up the stage. We actually practiced that, we practiced being quiet and we talked about respect. The kids were very seamless. ... It was a true account of the kids' talent.”
The pandemic made this year’s competition difficult, but Heimes said she was impressed by how smoothly the championships went.
“I thought NSAA did a fantastic job. We had Zoom meetings this week with a lot of guidelines, and Norfolk High School did an outstanding job. They did videos of walk-throughs so you could see the lighting and everything,” she said. “The sanitizing between each show, coordinating tickets. ... I am just super impressed.”
The NSAA State Play Production Championships will continue Thursday with Class C1 and Class C2 and finish Friday with Class A and Class B.
Although the event isn’t open to the public, some performances and each award ceremony are broadcast online. The public may visit www.nsaahome.org/play-production for additional viewing information.