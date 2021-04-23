The business community and chamber supporters gathered for drinks and laughs at Divots DeVent Center on Thursday night.
The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd annual banquet, celebrating the businesses and those who have supported them throughout the pandemic.
“That has certainly been a year like no other for our city, state and our nation,” said chamber president Denise Wilkinson as she began her state of the chamber address. “It is a pleasure and a certain sign of hope that we are all together this evening for what, for many of us, is the first night out in quite a while.”
The theme for the banquet was “Pressure Creates Diamonds,” a metaphor for the victories that emerged from challenges faced by many in the business community during the past year.
“The chamber of commerce staff was certainly not exempt from impact as things developed, but our vision and mission remained constant,” Wilkinson said. “We provided real-time support and opportunity to our membership and our community as the business environment dictated change.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore also made an appearance at the banquet.
Ricketts briefly addressed the crowd, praising the efforts of Nebraskans throughout the pandemic, citing seven lines of effort, that have led to the state’s relative success in navigating the crisis.
Those lines of effort included tasks like establishing testing sites, contact tracing, starting the Nebraska Accommodation Project, purchasing personal protective equipment, placing directed health measures and rolling out vaccines.
“We rank number five nationally for the best state of vaccinating the at-risk population and 10th nationally for getting 65-year-olds and up vaccinated, and that’s what’s helped us be able to keep our hospitalizations down for people most at risk,” he said.
Ricketts said those efforts kept Nebraskans healthy, preserving hospital capacity and keeping mortality rates low.
“And because of what you all are doing, we had the lowest unemployment rate of any state in the country on average throughout 2020,” he said.
Ricketts briefly touched on Legislative Bill 408, a property tax relief companion bill that is before lawmakers in Lincoln, as well as Legislative Bill 387, which addresses taxes on military retirement benefits.
“You want to talk about workforce development. ... Our veterans are a workforce that is already developed,” he said.
Wilkinson announced at the banquet that Christine Torres has joined the chamber as its new event director.
Awards also were given out during the evening. Linda Pelc received the Gerald L. Arkfeld Award, which is given to an individual who embodies the spirit of the chamber ambassadors.
Traci Jeffrey was named Ambassador of the Year for her involvement with activities, and MaryBeth Renter received the Chairman’s Award because of her outstanding service to the chamber.
Outgoing board members Dan Spray, Julie Rajaee and Bob Dudley were recognized for their service. Incoming board members Megan Buresh and Paul Habrock were welcomed.
In March, Pat Carney’s term as chairman of the board of directors at the chamber ended. The chairman’s gavel was passed to Brad Dinkel on Thursday night as he assumes the role of incoming chairman.
Arguably the most prestigious award for the night went to the health care workers and personnel of Northeast Nebraska.
Representatives from Columbus Community Hospital, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, Faith Regional Health Services, Fountain Point Medical Community, Midtown Health Center, Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic and Yankton Medical Clinic were on hand to accept the award.
In a pre-recorded introduction for the accolade, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning praised those in health care in Northeast Nebraska: “In the midst of one of the most challenging and unpredictable years we’ve faced in a long time in this country, the health care workers of Northeast Nebraska showed tireless commitment and dedication to compassionate care, which was an anchor for our communities. ... Northeast Nebraska has some of the best, most dedicated health care professionals in our state, and it shows.
“It’s one of the reasons why our communities demonstrated such resilience through this pandemic.”
The meal and presentation of awards were followed by a nearly two-hour show by Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos, which highlighted the fun environment for the night.