Central Valley earns school's first state tournament berth

OSMOND -- The 17-6 Central Valley Cougars earned the school’s first boys state tournament berth Tuesday night, benefiting from the all-round play of 6-foot 3 senior postplayer Trevor Cargill to defeat Osmond 53-37 in the D1-7 district final.
“My role tonight was mainly rebounding and defense,” Cargill said. “I do play a decent role in scoring, but tonight rebounding and defense was the main thing. It was a big game for us, the first time in Central Valley history that we’ve ever made it to state.”
“Four of our starters have been starting since they were freshmen, so we’ve got plenty of experience,” he said. “This whole team has been together since we were fifth and sixth graders. We played ‘little kid’ basketball together and did pretty good in that, too.”
Cargill opened scoring for Central Valley with a pair of free throws before the Nekoliczaks--Kyle and Ty--added back-to-back 3s to stake the Cougars to an 8-2 lead.
Osmond answered with points by four different players to knot the score at 10, but Cargill scored on his first of six offensive rebound-putbacks to provide Central Valley with a 12-10 advantage, a lead the Cougars would not relinquish the rest of the game.
“He’s been doing that all year; he may have struggled as we began the season, but we got him going--him and Ty have really stepped up for us,” Central Valley coach Josh Nuss said. “A lot of our success came as carryover from the football team making the semi-finals; they got beat by BDS, who won (state), but that carried over to basketball--and they’ve wanted this for the last four years.”
Ty Nekoliczak nailed another 3 to begin the second period and Cargill scored 10 additional points as Central Valley increased its margin, but Nekoliczak added a key play that sparked the Cougars’ momentum.
With just over five minutes left, Cargill made the front end of a bonus free throw opportunity, but missed the second attempt. Nekoliczak grabbed the offensive rebound and fed Carson Corman, who scored on a baseline drive to put the Cougars up 20-11.
“You can tell they’ve been together a long time; they just play well together,” Nuss said. “They came ready to play, were focused in the last couple weeks, and had a tough subdistrict with Fullerton and Riverside--for the third time this year. It’s tough playing teams like that three times, but it made us ready for this game.”
Although the Tigers answered with baskets by Spencer Hille and Ryan Schmit, Central Valley got a three-point play by Cargill, a drive by Kyle Nekoliczak, and another putback from Cargill to forge its largest lead of the first half at 27-15. Two-consecutive drives by Graysen Schultze prevented the Cougars from leading by even more than their 29-19 advantage at the half.
Osmond coach Todd Schultze made a defensive adjustment during the halftime break, opening the third period in a 2-3 zone after playing man-to-man defense the two quarters.
The zone briefly slowed Central Valley’s scoring as the Cougars missed their first four shots--all from the perimeter--but, following another Cargill putback, Central Valley finished out the quarter by outscoring the Tigers 7-2 beginning with a basket by Corman on an assist from Kyle Nekoliczak--who also added a 3 to complete his 11-point total--before Cargill’s putback of another missed shot, beating the buzzer from the right block to re-establish the Cougars’ 12-point lead at 42-20.
“We’ve had a lot of teams that have tried to come out and switch things up on us, so we’re really prepared for everything coming in,” Nuss said. “It’s just a matter of us focusing in and regrouping to do what we need to do, being aggressive to the hoop.”
A 3 by Bryan Solorzano reduced Osmond’s deficit to 10 points, at 36-46, but Cargill’s eight points in the final period ensured that the Tigers would get no closer as Central Valley secured its 53-37 championship win.
“These boys have been excited (to make this happen), they’ve worked their tails off for four years,” Nuss said. “They knew coming in that they had a good chance of getting (to state).”
Boys D1-7 district final
Central Valley 12 17 13 11 -- 53
Osmond 10 9 11 7 -- 37
Central Valley (17-6): Carson Corman 4-8 1-3 9, Ty Nekoliczak 2-8 2-2 8, Kyle Nekoliczak 4-10 1-2 11, Caleb Weber 0-2 0-0 0, Reilly Cadek 0-2 0-0 0, Trevor Cargill 9-12 9-14 27. Totals: 19-43 13-17 53.
Osmond (20-5): Ryan Schmit 3-7 1-2 8, Bryan Solorzano 2-4 0-2 5, Spencer Hille 4-9 0-0 8, Stevin Hasler 0-2 0-0 0, Graysen Schultze 4-10 2-4 10, Zachary Huwaldt 1-4 1-2 3, Zachary Reikofski 0-2 0-0 0, Caden Wingert 1-3 0-0 4. Totals: 15-42 4-10 37.