Kamryn Chohon and Josie Richards formed a troubling combo for the Northeast Hawks volleyball team in Thursday’s match at the Cox Activities Center.
The two freshmen led Central Community College of Columbus on the put-away throughout the evening to keep the home team on its heels. The visiting Raiders completed their effort in three sets, winning 26-24, 25-10 and 25-19.
Northeast (3-7, 1-0) kept pace in the first set. Central (6-2, 0-0) never led by more than two points before the Hawks evened the score at 12-12.
“We let Northeast dictate the flow of the game in the very beginning, so we weren’t really playing our style,” said Central coach Mary Young, who is now in her 24th year of coaching. “We were a little jittery. There was a decent student crowd sitting right behind us. Maybe that was part of it. Against Northeast, though, this is one we always want to win.”
Danielle Wadsworth rallied at the service line to lead the Hawks ahead by four. But Chohon, a hometown freshman from Columbus, answered for the Raiders to help even the score.
“Kamryn distributes the ball so well for us,” Young said. “She’s a setter, but she had some really timely attacks for us.”
The two area rivals battled their way to 24-24 before Central finally was able to take a deep breath, and the first set 26-24, when the Hawks sailed the final ball long.
The second set was not as contested. The Raiders jumped ahead early 5-1 and did not look back.
“In the second set, we were playing more of our own style,” Young said, “We challenged them on serve more. We put them in zones where I thought that it challenged them a little bit more. We also blocked pretty well in the second set, and we attacked the ball, too. We were able to put together more of our own game plan.”
Emily Otten was a consistent force at the net, assisted by both Chohon and Josie Richards. Richards, a freshman from Oakland-Craig, had a solid performance for Central.
“Josie really had a nice match. Emily (Otten) did a lot for us, too, even out-of-system balls. She’s hitting, passing and overall doing a really good job,” Young said. “It takes a whole team. This team is really close, they click, and it shows on the court.”
After the action-packed opening set, Northeast began to struggle and, at times, started giving way to miscues. The Raiders walked away with the set 25-10 when libero Chloe Odbert served up an ace.
“We hurt ourselves in the second set,” Hawks coach Amanda Schultze said. “We had four hitting errors and three kills, so we were hitting negative. ... We were out of system and had trouble getting in system.”
Rachel Ecklund recharged the Hawks after the break with three kills and a block in the middle of the third set. After Central had stretched the lead to four points, Ecklund and company rallied to level the set at 14-14. Brooke Bannister joined on the block, and Lauren Kavan ultimately tied the score on a tip.
“We need to bring energy and not hang our heads when things get tough,” Schultze said of her team’s effort. “We need to stay disciplined. That is a big thing that we’ve talked about. If we stay disciplined, we’ll know what we need to do, we’ll be in the right spots and it’ll help us out so much more when we stay disciplined.”
The Raiders surged once again. Odbert regained the serve and recaptured momentum, dropping in two more aces to put Central ahead 20-15. Ashley Brown turned out the lights at the Cox Activities Center with a final kill for Central to win 25-19 and take the match 3-0.
“They have done everything I’ve asked,” Young said of her team. “A lot of that is little things and making sure we’re all on the same page. We talk a lot and communicate about the flow of the game and everyone’s responsibilities. I can’t say enough about how much they listen, how they’ve trusted me and how hard they’ve worked.”
Northeast will travel in search of its next win on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa. Schultze will have the Hawks ready.
“We are a very good passing team, but we didn’t show up and do that tonight. We just need to execute, and do that with more energy, more fire,” she said.
CENTRAL DEFEATS NORTHEAST 26-24, 25-10, 25-19
CENTRAL (6-2): Josie Richards 7k, 3s, 1a; Emily Otten 7k, 1b; Ashley Brown 5k, 1b; Kamryn Chohon 4k, 15s; Rachel Otten 4k, 2b; Morgan Juranek 1s; Chloe Odbert 1s, 3a.
NORTHEAST (3-7): Rachel Ecklund 5k, 1b; Danielle Wadsworth 5k; Lauren Kavan 3k, 1b; Elizabeth Christensen 2k, 1s, 1b; Brooke Bannister 1k, 1b; Edyn Sudbeck 12s; Alexis Kapales 1a; Kinsey Skillstad 1s.