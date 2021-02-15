Central City rolls to C-2 district title

BATTLE CREEK — A total of 22 state-ranked wrestlers, including five top-rated grapplers, were among the qualifiers who survived the C-2 district wrestling tournament Saturday at Battle Creek High School.
Top-ranked Central City dominated the 16-team showdown, qualifying 10 of its wrestlers for state and enjoying an 86-point advantage over runner-up Yutan for the team title, solidifying its case as a contender for the state title at next weekend's state tournament in Omaha.
All five top-ranked wrestlers were among the district champions, including Central City standouts Drew Garfield and Dyson Kunz, who led five Bison to the top of the medal stand with dominating finals performances over ranked opponents.
Garfield posted a major decision over third-ranked Trenton Arlt of Oakland-Craig in the 106-pound final, while Kunz made quick work with a 31-second pin of third-rated Tommy Lokken of Wilber-Clatonia at 138 pounds.
"I'm very proud of them," Bison coach Darin Garfield said of his team's effort. "We've been talking all year about putting in the work and putting in the time so we can cash those chips in with the big ones here and next week at state, and they did a great job of that."
Central City won six of seven championship matches, the lone loss a first-period pin of Bryce Sutton by top-ranked Joseph Hinrichs of Sutton.
Joining Garfield and Kunz at the top of the medal stand were Cole Kunz (113), Tristan Burbach (120), Tanner Schneiderheinz (152) and Sam Moore, who dominated in a 10-0 major decision over Yutan's Josh Jessen.
The area saw two champions on the day, as Jazper Ames of Lutheran High Northeast, ranked third in the state, pinned fourth-ranked Quran Cook of Yutan in 56 seconds at 220 pounds, and unranked Dahlas Zlmoke, who gave the host Braves their lone district champion with a first-period pin of Zachary Burr of Syracuse.
Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz was happy to see five Braves qualify for state, as Zlomke will be joined by teammates Korbyn Battershaw, Kase Thompson, Boston Reeves and Elijah Hintz.
"Our 220-pounder (Hintz) came in with a losing record and was able to qualify for state, which was cool to see," he said. "Overall I felt really good and was happy to get the kids in that we got qualified. We had a few that lost in the heartbreak round that we'd like to re-wrestle, but that's the way it goes sometimes and if you'd told me halfway through the season we'd have five going, I'd be a little surprised."
Oakland-Craig got three qualifiers into state, with Arlt joined by Ben Loftis and Tavis Uhing. Quad County Northeast and Hartington Cedar Catholic both put two into the show. The Blaze will send Tie Hollandsworth and Kolby Casey, while the Trojans got Kerby Hochstein and Conner Hochstein into the show.
C-2 District
Team standings (State qualifiers)
Central City 191.5 (10), Yutan 105.5 (6), Raymond Central 93 (5), Bishop Neumann 85 (6), Battle Creek 80 (5), Conestoga 68 (4), Syracuse 63 (4), Wilber-Clatonia 57 (4), Oakland-Craig 39 (3), Sutton 34 (2), Archbishop Bergan 33 (2), Quad County NE 33 (2), Lutheran High NE 27 (1), Hartington Cedar Catholic 17 (2), Wakefield 5 (0), Winnebago 0 (0).
Championship results
106: Drew Garfield, CC, maj. dec. Trenton Arlt, O-C, 11-3. 113: Cole Kunz, CC, dec. Cade Lierman, BN, 5-1. 120: Tristan Burbach, CC, dec. Aaron Ohnoutka, BN, 2-1. 126: Mitch Albrecht, RC, pinned Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 3:10. 132: Cameron Williams, Conestoga, dec. Logan Bryce, RC, 7-2. 138: Dyson Kunz, CC, pinned Tommy Lokken, W-C, :31. 145: Cal Janke, Bergan, dec. Korbyn Battershaw, BC, 9-3.
152: Tanner Schneiderheinz, CC, dec. Conner Kreikemeier, RC, 3-1 (SV). 160: Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, pinned Bryce Sutton, CC, 1:09. 170: Sam Moore, CC, maj. dec. Josh Jessen, Yutan, 10-0. 182: Caden Egr, Yutan, dec. Sawyer Kunc, W-C, 3-1. 195: Burton Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Kase Thompson, BC 1:36. 220: Jazper Ames, LHNE, pinned Quran Cook, Yutan, :56. 285: Dahlas Zlomke, BC, pinned Zachary Burr, Syracuse, 1:39.
Consolation results
106: Pedro Hernandez, W-C, pinned Janson Pilkington, Yutan, :59. 113: Ben Loftis, O-C, dec. Jacob Schultz, RC, 3-0. 120: Braden Ruffner, Conestoga, maj. dec. Jace Goebel, Syracuse, 12-1. 126: Boston Reeves, BC, dec. Josh Urlacher, BN, 7-2. 132: Johnny Scarlett, CC, maj. dec. Kerby Hochstein, HCC, 12-2. 138: Seth Fairbanks, BN, pinned Carter Plowman, Conestoga, 4:53. 145: Colby Homolka, W-C, pinned Sean Henkel, Yutan, 2:11.
152: Tie Hollandsworth, QCNE, pinned Tavis Uhing, O-C, 1:19. 160: Derek Wacker, Yutan, pinned Conner Hochstein, HCC, 2:30. 170: Samuel Vrana, BN, maj. dec. Owen Wander, Syracuse, 11-0. 182: Trent Moudry, BN, dec. Jaramie Elton, CC, 6-2. 195: Kolby Casey, QCNE, pinned Clay Hedges, Bergan, 1:18. 220: Skylar Sterns, RC, pinned Elijah Hintz, BC, 2:16. 285: Gunner Bailey, CC, pinned Vance Smith, Sutton, 2:58.