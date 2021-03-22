There are numerous inspirational posters hung up at my school, but there’s one that especially hits home for me. I see it every day at track practice, and it reads, “Somewhere in these halls, there’s a kid who wants to be just like you.”
This simple quote pushes me to be the best person I can be, and it reminds me that I’m a role model whether I realize it or not. While this quote rings true for people in all walks of life, it’s especially true for those who are highlighted by the media, such as sport “celebrities.”
Sport “celebrities” should be aware of their influence because even though “role model” wasn’t included in their job description, there are millions of little kids who aspire to be just like them.
Everyone should strive to be the best person they can be no matter what their profession or demographics. We should want to be successful and want to live a great life, but if this isn’t enough, we should think of the people depending on and looking up to us.
This is especially true for those highlighted by the media, such as sport “celebrities.” Sport “celebrities” should be aware of the example they’re setting for others, especially when they’re in the spotlight. People of all ages, especially little kids, look up to these people. Therefore, “sport celebrities” should try to be positive role models.
However, that doesn’t mean we should strive for or expect perfection. Everyone’s human, and this includes sport “celebrities” Everyone makes mistakes, and no one knows everything there is to know. It’s unfair to expect celebrities, or anyone, to know everything and be perfect.
While sport “celebrities” should be good role models, they can’t be expected to be perfect. This is true for all of us. After all, there’s always someone who looks up to us.