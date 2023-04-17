Spring sports are a joy in many people's lives. Watching or participating in the excitement of competition can make one feel good in body and spirit. As March Madness ended this spring, it occurred to me that there is not an equivalent for readers. While the library hosts a Winter Reading Challenge and a Summer Reading Program, these provide incentives to read and compete with oneself. There is no final winner to celebrate.
Competition aside, there is good cause to celebrate reading. Reading provides many benefits for both children and adults. Reading improves vocabulary and boosts cognitive skills. Fiction reading can increase empathy, and reading nonfiction allows exploration into any topic of interest. These are just a few of the many benefits, so how can one go about celebrating reading?
The Norfolk Public Library has several upcoming events that aim to celebrate reading and readers of all kinds. Coming up first is the Spring Book Fair on Saturday, April 29. There will be 20 authors hosting booths, and several of those authors will be giving live readings. Attendees are invited to participate in a book swap that allows them to bring in one of their own books and swap it for another one. Best-selling author Alex Kava will lead a writing workshop in the afternoon and, at 3 p.m., she will give a free presentation that is open to the public. If you haven't read any of Kava's 21 books, they are fast-paced thrillers that are as engaging as James Patterson's books but also have a Nebraska connection. Kava is a Nebraskan, and her stories often feature a Nebraska setting.
Readers are notorious for buying and collecting books, sometimes collecting more books than they have room for. From Wednesday through Friday, May 17-19, community members are invited to donate some of those books to the Norfolk Library Foundation's Fiction Book Sale, which will take place on Saturday, May 20. Donated books will be placed on sale to go to new homes, and the proceeds from the sale will be dedicated to a community project. This is a great opportunity to clean off a book shelf and provide community benefit at the same time.
Finally, the library will be hosting a Celebrity Storytime on Saturday, June 3, with author and illustrator Ard Hoyt. While he may not be a household name, he is an award-winning artist who has illustrated 30 picture books. He will be presenting a special storytime for families in the morning, and there will be a free book given to each child age 10 and under (while supplies last). He also will be leading a workshop in the afternoon that will be open to anyone age 10 and up who is interested in the art of illustration.
There may not be a competition to win, or a trophy to give to the best reader, but reading is certainly worth celebrating. When people are reading, they are already a winner.