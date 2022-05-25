Celebrating 40 years together in marriage

When my parents celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary I thought they were as old as the hills. It seems unfathomable that this weekend my husband and I celebrated our 40th anniversary. Our six kids see us as old as the hills now. Mostly they had a lot of questions. The photo of our large wedding party from 1982 got the discussion rolling.
Yes, we had a rainbow themed wedding with each of the six bridesmaids dressed in a different color. The rainbow banner reads “Promises” because God put a rainbow in the sky when he promised there would never be another world flood. Get it? Promises in marriage? The kids didn’t get it either.
Yes, the six bridesmaids wore floppy hats and white gloves with their dresses in the rainbow them with gowns ranging in color from yellow to lavender. My mom made all the dresses but not mine. She also made her own dress. That was quite the year for her because three of my siblings also got married within a six-month time period.
Yes, the ushers were wearing tuxedos of various colors also following the rainbow theme.
I was determined to carry out that theme as even the napkins at the reception were six different colors. It was a one-of-a-kind wedding.
The wedding reception was held at the Madison City Auditorium and my butcher shop owner grandparents cooked the meat we served in a large, covered pit in the backyard of my mom and dad’s farm. No caterer necessary because the women of the church prepared and served the meal for a donation to the church. That would be hard to pull off nowadays.
The kids enjoyed looking at a photo album of wedding pictures that showed our wedding cake complete with bridges from one tier to another and the six rainbow bridesmaids and their corresponding groomsmen set on the bridges. The little plastic bride and groom were set at the top of the cake. No, the cake was one thing that was not rainbow colored. Yes, we fed each other a piece of wedding cake at the reception and, no, back then people did not smash the piece into their new spouse’s face.
A neighbor had a little carriage drawn by horses that we rode in from the church to the auditorium. It was a nice day and I think that both sides of our families were done planting.
Tom’s dad had asked why we were getting married during planting season and, at the time, I thought he was joking. Now I know he wasn’t. We’d ask the same question in 2022. Really, May 22? What are you thinking?
It seems odd looking at the photos of Tom and me as these two young kids getting married so long ago and now we are celebrating our 40th anniversary with our six grown kids.
Those young kids in the picture had no idea how incredible the future would be.