The Norfolk Arts Center has the perfect cure to the winter doldrums.
The Norfolk Public, Parochial and Home School Student and Faculty Exhibition opens on Saturday, March 6.
This annual exhibit showcases the work of area students from kindergarten through senior high school.
The vibrant collection is curated by local art educators and features a variety of visual arts, including pottery and sculpture. Faculty will be displaying their own work as well.
March is both National Youth Art Month and National Arts Education Month. This exhibit is an excellent opportunity to celebrate and encourage our area’s aspiring young artists while recognizing the importance of arts in education.
All Norfolk area schools and home school students were invited to display.
The exhibit is one of the largest each year, filling up the atrium and gallery display spaces. The opening reception is from 10 a.m. to noon on March 6. The exhibit will be up through the month of March.
The current exhibit featuring Patricia Hollins, Megan Ford Willingham and Butch Rohrschneider closes Feb. 25, so hurry in to see it while you can.
Spring also marks a return to in-person art classes at the NAC. Classes for all ages, toddlers through adults, start in March.
Throughout the pandemic restrictions, the NAC has strived to bring art to the community via virtual classes. The return of in-person classes gives us the opportunity for a hands-on learning environment. Check the NAC’s calendar on their website for upcoming classes and registration details, including the March 4 chalk pastel class for youth.
Classes designed for toddlers, teens and adults are planned for March.
Late spring also promises a return of the community-favorite First Friday. The NAC has taken advantage of the break in activities to retool and make the most of what First Fridays can be.
The NAC has not yet revealed details about the event, but mark your calendars for its return on May 7.
The galleries at the NAC are free and open to the public.