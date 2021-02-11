Valentine’s Day is approaching, and the Norfolk area has something for art and music lovers alike.

Renowned pianist Jim Brickman will be performing a Valentine virtual concert, “Share the Love,” from Feb. 12-14 as part of the “Love by Request” concert series.

The Grammy-nominated Brickman has had 21 number one albums and 32 Top 20 singles during his career. Brickman is donating a portion of each ticket sale to the Norfolk Arts Center whenever the code “lovenac” is used to purchase tickets.

For more details on how to obtain tickets, please check the NAC’s website or Facebook page. Only one ticket is needed per household.

Lovers of the performing arts will be pleased to know that in-person theatre is back. The Norfolk Community Theatre’s production of “La Ronde” debuts Feb. 11 at The Loft in downtown Norfolk.

The play runs through the weekend. Reservations are required and seating is limited.

“La Ronde” is suitable for adult audiences only. Reservations can be made online via the Norfolk Community Theatre’s website at www.nctheatre.org

Auditions for a special NCT Youth Production are set for later this month. “Influencer Nation” has 10 roles available for actors in grades six through 12.

This comedy about online culture focuses on two uptight public television hosts who must interview popular internet stars who’ve become famous for everything from cookie conspiracies to outlandish makeup tutorials.

Valentine’s Day often evokes declarations of love via poetry, but flowery verse and love poems are not required to participate in the Norfolk Public Library’s Poetry Contest. The contest is open to all ages with prizes for each age division. Writers may contribute two entries, and each poem should be no more than 16 lines. The deadline for the annual contest is March 15.

NPL is also offering Dino Valentines craft kits to children on Feb. 12 and 13. Kits are available in the library or at the drive-up window, while supplies last.

For those that want to share their love of community, the Elkhorn Valley Museum Quilting Bee is meeting Saturday, Feb. 13, from 1-3 p.m. Bring your own sewing machine or participate virtually. The quilting bee will be donating the quilts to Behavioral Health Specialists’ Foster Care Services. All levels of skill are welcome.

