Celebrate if you want

Leprechauns, four leaf clovers, the color green, and Irish traditions all come to my mind when I think of St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17 each year. It became a national holiday in 1903. St. Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebration. March 17 is the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.
To some, this is just another day, but to others this is an important holiday. Where I grew up, the neighboring town of O’Neill, St. Patrick’s Day is a big thing. They have a parade and somebody from the community even paints their horse green. I have never really celebrated St. Patrick’s Day. I may wear a green shirt or something simple on the day, but to me it’s just another day. My family and I don’t have any traditions to celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day either. It’s just something we have never done.
Small holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day are very important to some. They may be personal for reasons such as religion or something that’s important to their family values or beliefs. It’s not wrong to celebrate these holidays, and nobody should be ashamed to. To me personally, they are just another day. My family doesn’t really celebrate small holiday’s such as St. Patrick’s Day, but that’s okay.
Celebrating small holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day is a personal preference and how you grew up has an affect on your decision to celebrate those holidays or not. There is no right or wrong answer to celebrating these holidays, and that’s what makes everybody unique.