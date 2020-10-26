Celebrate Halloween safely

If I’m being honest, Halloween is my favorite holiday, and surprisingly it isn’t because of the candy, costumes or scary stories. Instead, I love Halloween because I get to connect and network with my whole community.

During Halloween, I can look around and see people of all ages gather together for a good time. Younger kids waltz down the sidewalks in their costumes, community members welcome them with a smile, older people share childhood memories and everyone eats a little too much candy.

For years, people of all ages have celebrated Halloween; however, COVID-19 is threatening to cancel the festivities. While COVID-19 is definitely real and adaptations definitely need to be made, this doesn’t mean we should give up on this beloved holiday.

If we’re going to celebrate together, we all must follow the guidelines set by the CDC. After all, these guidelines are established to keep us safe and together.

By simply wearing a mask, handing out candy instead of letting kids reach into the bowl, and following all other CDC guidelines, we’ll stay safe while taking part in the yearly festivities.

As much as I’d love to celebrate the end of this virus, we’re simply not there yet. I implore everyone to enjoy themselves and to be considerate of others and their health during Halloween this year.

Tags

In other news

Wear masks and be cautious

I agree that people should not partake in trick-or-treating this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a multitude of reasons. We want the pandemic to go away, and it will not go away unless we all wear masks and be cautious. Another reason we shouldn’t have it is because doorbells, doors, a…

With coronavirus, there are no treats for Halloween

As much as I would love for kids to be able to trick or treat this year, it’s just not a COVID-19 friendly activity. Kids obviously need to be kids, but it’s not worth risking people’s health just to give children a sugar rush. Sure, everyone could wear masks, but what about the adults that …

Celebrate Halloween safely

If I’m being honest, Halloween is my favorite holiday, and surprisingly it isn’t because of the candy, costumes or scary stories. Instead, I love Halloween because I get to connect and network with my whole community.

Keep the memories going

“Trick or treat.” What? You’re telling me the CDC is recommending that people shouldn’t partake in trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19? Trick or treating has been around since 1927 and this activity for young children should not be put on hold because of COVID-19. This activity is a …

To trick or treat or not to trick or treat, that is the question

This year, yet again another beloved activity is falling to the most hated disease of COVID. Yes, that is right, Halloween is at stake. Trick or treating is a beloved Halloween activity where young kids dress up in costumes, grab their favorite bucket, and go door to door and say “trick or t…

Halloween while heeding the CDC’s regulations

It’s that time of year once again. Pumpkins are being massacred and scaring half the life out of your friends and family is once more acceptable. You know what I’m talking about. It’s almost Halloween. The one day of the year where you can be someone else for one night and get paid for it in…