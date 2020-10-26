Celebrate Halloween safely

If I’m being honest, Halloween is my favorite holiday, and surprisingly it isn’t because of the candy, costumes or scary stories. Instead, I love Halloween because I get to connect and network with my whole community.
During Halloween, I can look around and see people of all ages gather together for a good time. Younger kids waltz down the sidewalks in their costumes, community members welcome them with a smile, older people share childhood memories and everyone eats a little too much candy.
For years, people of all ages have celebrated Halloween; however, COVID-19 is threatening to cancel the festivities. While COVID-19 is definitely real and adaptations definitely need to be made, this doesn’t mean we should give up on this beloved holiday.
If we’re going to celebrate together, we all must follow the guidelines set by the CDC. After all, these guidelines are established to keep us safe and together.
By simply wearing a mask, handing out candy instead of letting kids reach into the bowl, and following all other CDC guidelines, we’ll stay safe while taking part in the yearly festivities.
As much as I’d love to celebrate the end of this virus, we’re simply not there yet. I implore everyone to enjoy themselves and to be considerate of others and their health during Halloween this year.