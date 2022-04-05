HARTINGTON — There was enough wind sweeping through Russ Hochstein Field on Tuesday afternoon to sweep spectators and athletes alike off their feet.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic boys and girls not only kept theirs on the ground, but used them to win their respective divisions — including 14 events and 12 on the track — in the Hartington-Newcastle invite.
“The weather obviously wasn’t great for us or for anybody, for that matter, but it’s one of those things where you’ve got to be pretty mentally tough to compete in the wind that we had earlier today,” coach Chad Cattau said. “So I want to congratulate our kids and commend them on their efforts.”
That mental toughness could be seen on the girls side, where Cedar Catholic went into the 4x400-meter relay down by six points to Wisner-Pilger in the team standings. The Trojans would finish first while the Gators placed fifth.
The anchor on the squad — junior Laney Kathol — also had wins in the 400- and 800-meter dashes and set new season bests in each by over one second. Those new marks came courtesy of a lot of hard work.
“I’ve just been training a lot this season,” Kathol said. “I started out with a 2:47 with my 800, so I wanted to come in this year and just start off quicker so that by the end of the season I’d be faster.”
The boys were able to win their division more comfortably, thanks in large part to a Trojan who picked up right where he left off to begin the season.
After finishing first and setting a new all-time area record in the 3,200 at the state meet last May, Carson Noecker one-upped that mark by 2 seconds to begin this season.
Although he finished first in that race and the 1,600, he wasn’t quite able to break either personal record on Tuesday. He did, however, win those races by a combined 1:09.69, overlapping several competitors on the way.
Noecker, like the rest of the field, was not immune to the elements. However, it served as an opportunity for the toughness Cattau preached to show even more.
“The weather ain’t always going to be sunny and 75 (degrees). This is Nebraska and it was raining, windy. It felt like every season we experienced just in one day,” Noecker said. “But it’s one of those things you’ve just got to push through and just be thankful you get to be out here.”
Although Wisner-Pilger’s girls couldn’t hold on in the team standings, they left Hartington with plenty of hardware. Lindsey Kneifl alone had wins in the 100-meter dash and the triple jump.
Kayla Svoboda finished first in both the 100 and 300 hurdles for the Gators.
Tri County Northeast came away with three girls winners. Rhyanne Mackling won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs with Jordyn Carr winning the long jump.
On the boys side, Brody Krusemark of Pender and Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger joined Noecker as athletes to win two events. Krusemark finished first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes with Ruskamp taking gold in the 300 hurdles and the long jump.
Matt Logue was the lone event winner for second-place Ponca, taking home gold in the shot put.
GIRLS DIVISION
Team results: Hartington Cedar Catholic 127, Wisner-Pilger 125, Tri County Northeast 83, Wynot 62, Pender 38, Ponca 32, Hartington-Newcastle 18, Walthill 10, Pender JV 1.
Top two finishers
100: 1. Lindsey Kneifl, W-P, 13.34; 2. Jordyn Carr, TCN, 13.46. 200: 1. Faith Christensen, HCC, 28.69; 2. Haley Kneifl, W-P, 28.85. 400: 1. Laney Kathol, HCC, 1:00.55; 2. L. Kneifl, W-P, 1:04.51. 800: 1. Kathol, HCC, 2:27.33; 2. Brianna Bousquet, TCN, 2:43.43. 1,600: 1. Rhyanne Mackling, TCN, 6:13.07; 2. Alea Rassmussen, W-P, 6:18.75. 3,200: 1. Mackling, TCN, 13:20.72; 2. Rassmussen, W-P, 13:37.84. 100 hurdles: 1. Kayla Svoboda, W-P, 16.59; 2. Kayla Pinkelman, W-P, 17.54. 300 hurdles: 1. Svoboda, W-P, 51.09; 2. Bre Millard, TCN, 53.21. 1. 4x100: 1. Wynot (Kinslee Heimes, Karley Heimes, Murah Sudbeck, Krystal Sudbeck) 53.46; 2. Tri County Northeast, 54.54. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Kathol) 4:17.05; 2. Wynot, 4:23.29. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Bernecker, Reifenrath, Melayna McGregor, Kathol) 11:11.78; 2. Wynot, 11:41.32.
HJ: 1. Gracen Evans, PON, 4-6; 2. Katelyn Arens, HCC, 4-4. LJ: 1. Jordyn Carr, TCN, 17-2¼; 2. L. Kneifl, W-P, 17-½. TJ: 1. L. Kneifl, W-P, 34-2; 2. H. Kneifl, W-P, 32-1¼. SP: 1. Lexi Eickhoff, HCC, 31-7; 2. Meredith McGregor, HCC, 30-7. DIS: 1. Lille Timm, PEN, 93-9; 2. Rylie Bonneau, PEN, 93-5.
BOYS DIVISION
Team results: Hartington Cedar Catholic 122, Ponca 105, Hartington-Newcastle 77, Tri County Northeast 51, Wynot 50, Pender 45, Wisner-Pilger 45, Walthill 1.
Top two finishers
100: 1. Brody Krusemark, PEN, 11.27; 2. Brett Kleinschmit, HCC, 11.66. 200: 1. Krusemark, PEN, 23.91; 2. Jake Peitz, H-N, 24.20. 400: 1. Alex Kuehn, HCC, 53.56; 2. Alex Johnson, PEN, 57.45. 800: 1. Carson Arens, HCC, 2:02.85; 2. August Scholting, W-P, 2:07.12. 1600: 1. Carson Noecker, HCC, 4:35.27; 2. Brody Taylor, PON, 5:08.99. 3200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:28.36; 2. Taylor, PON, 11:03.33. 110 hurdles: 1. Ty Krommenhoek, TCN, 17.64; 2. Guy Severeide, PON, 18.16. 300 hurdles: 1. Beau Ruskamp, W-P, 41.81; 2. Lane Heimes, H-N, 47.04. 4x100: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Tyan Baller, Kuehn, Grant Arens, Kleinschmit) 46.32; 2. Ponca, 47.34. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Carson Arens, G. Arens, Nolan Becker, Kuehn) 3:36.96; 2. Wynot, 3:39.97. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (G. Arens, Becker, Noecker, Carson Arens) 8:50.45; 2. Ponca, 9:22.32.
HJ: 1. Dylan Heine, WYN, 5-10; 2. Brock Mackling, TCN, 5-8. LJ: 1. Ruskamp, W-P, 20-7; 2. Kuehn, HCC, 19-1. TJ: 1. Bennet Sievers, H-N, 42-1; 2. Jack Kuchta, WYN, 38-6. SP: 1. Matt Logue, PON, 48-9; 2. Peitz, H-N, 46-6. DIS: 1. Jaxson Bernecker, HCC, 147-6; 2. Logue, PON, 144-5.