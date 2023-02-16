HARTINGTON — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans are subdistrict D1-4 champions after beating the Norfolk Catholic Knights 49-33 in the final on Thursday at the Msgr. Cyril J. Werner Activities Center.
“Norfolk Catholic’s a good team,” Trojans coach Craig Wortmann said. “They’re balanced across and we knew that we’d have to play well tonight to keep that up.”
The teams traded pairs of twos to start the first quarter, then Norfolk Catholic took a four-point lead with twos by Channatee Robles and Sidonia Wattier. Makenna Noecker answered with a three-pointer before Wattier added a free-throw to make it 9-7 with 53.3 seconds to go in the first.
Noecker made two free throws to tie it up with 12.9 to go. The Trojans forced a turnover immediately after, setting up Addison Walter to make a go-ahead layup at the buzzer and put Cedar Catholic ahead at the break.
Just 15 seconds into the second quarter, Noecker hit another three, then hit two free throws a minute later. Kathlyne Jones chimed in with a three of her own, but four points from Addison Corr kept the Knights in range. They trailed just 19-16 with 4:37 left.
From there, Cedar Catholic went on a 10-4 run to end the period, thanks to four more points from Noecker and another three from Jones before halftime.
The Trojans went into the break up 29-20. Up to that point, they had gone 4-for-9 on three-pointers. Norfolk Catholic had gone 1-for-9.
Noecker, who ended up shooting 4-for-9 in the game en route to a team-high 32 points, felt that her team’s ball movement and shot selection led to its success from the floor.
“I think just moving the ball around and having patience on offense and just knowing when to take shots,” the senior said. “I think that was really key to tonight. We just found our open looks and took them.”
As a team, Cedar Catholic finished the night 6-for-20 from three.
The Knights used a 5-1 run to make it 31-25 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. The team had a handful of chances to shorten the deficit even further, but couldn’t take advantage.
“We had three or four opportunities in a row and had good looks at the basket,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “They just didn’t go down.”
The Trojans answered with an 8-0 run to end the half — including five more points from Noecker — and take a 37-25 lead into the final eight minutes.
The teams traded twos to open the fourth. From there, the Knights didn’t register a field goal the rest of the game. Noecker, meanwhile, scored her team’s last 10 points of the game to put it away.
Having entered Thursday rated 14th in the Class D1 power ratings, Norfolk Catholic's season is likely over.
Corr led Norfolk Catholic with 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting from the field. She was one of five seniors on the team whom Kassmeier felt were good leaders. That leadership, he felt, added to the scrappiness the team had in the game and all season long.
“I thought our team had good camaraderie all year long and really worked hard to be like a family,” he said. “That’s always a good tribute to that group and that comes from the seniors and it comes from everybody contributing that way.”
Seniors on Norfolk Catholic also included Robles, Saylor Fischer, Morgan Miller and Piper Craig.
Cedar Catholic, meanwhile, moves on to its sixth straight district final. A win sends it to state for the fifth time in the last six years and the fourth straight year. The opponent, date and time have yet to be determined.
SUBDISTRICT D1-4 FINAL
Norfolk Catholic 9 11 5 8 — 33
Cedar Catholic 11 18 8 12 — 49
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (11-12): Kenzie Janssen, 1-6 0-0 2; Addison Corr, 3-12 6-10 12; Channatee Robles, 2-11 0-0 5; Saylor Fischer, 1-7 3-5 5; Morgan Miller, 1-3 2-2 4; Jacey Wolf, 0-3 0-0 0; Sidonia Wattier, 2-7 1-4 5; Totals, 10-49 12-21 33.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (19-6): Makenna Noecker, 9-21 10-11 32; Kath;yne Jones, 2-9 0-0 6; Samantha Pick, 0-1 0-0 0; Laney Kathol, 3-6 0-0 6; Katelyn Arens, 0-3 1-4 1; Lauren Bernecker, 1-2 0-0 2; Addison Walter, 1-3 0-0 2; Totals, 16-45 11-15 49.