Cedar Catholic wins two in Wynot

WYNOT – Hartington Cedar Catholic made the 15-minute trip over to Wynot on Tuesday evening and swiped a couple of wins from the Blue Devils on the hardwood.
That feat is not easily accomplished and this season is possibly more difficult than ever.
One could make the analogy about David and Goliath, but Wynot's boys and girls teams are far from David and they win a lot of games on their home court.
Cedar Catholic might fit the bill for Goliath as the Trojans came into the contest with records of 9-1 for the boys and 10-2 for the girls. They added one more win to those totals with the boys winning 71-60 and the girls claiming a 44-35 victory.
"This is a hard place to win," Cedar Catholic boys coach Matt Steffen said. "They pack this place and they are always really good – well coached, good kids, it's a great atmosphere."
Throw in the fact the Blue Devils only had three losses on the season between the two teams and the boys' team was undefeated and you have the potential for a special night of entertainment – and it was.
"This had a state tournament kind of feeling," Wynot girls coach Steve Wieseler said. "Both games were very competitive and the teams all played as good as advertised."
In the boys' game, Cedar Catholic came out firing on all cylinders and scored 25 points in the first eight minutes and got nearly half of the 25 from Tyan Baller, who registered 12.
Baller's total included a traditional three-point play and one from beyond the arc. He would finish with 21 points.
The Blue Devils had their collective hands full with Jaxson Bernecker inside, who finished with a game-high 25.
"He played great," Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. "We really didn't have an answer for him tonight. He definitely hurt us."
Even though the Trojans put up 25 in the first quarter, the Blue Devils were right behind them with 19.
Wynot's Dylan Heine splashed a long ball, one of his four on the night, to open the second quarter and Colin Wieseler hit another with 4:28 left in the half to bring the Blue Devils to within one, 29-28.
The Trojans then went on a 10-0 run.
Baller hit a couple of foul shots, Andrew Jones was fouled on an offensive rebound and attempted put-back and Carson Arens spotted Nolan Becker inside before Bernecker hit Jones underneath.
Bernecker completed the run with a basket inside and with just over two minutes left in the half, the Trojans were up by 11.
"I thought we really shared the ball well tonight," Steffen said. "We found our shots and for the most part we knocked them down."
Wynot got to within six in the second period after Heine scored inside and cut the lead to four with a steal and lay up by Zack Foxhoven with 1:30 left in the quarter.
Baller nailed a 3 to make it seven again for the Trojans and the Blue Devils would get no closer the rest of the way.
IN THE GIRLS contest, the Trojans led by five at the end of the first quarter and went up seven after Makenna Noecker, who finished with a game-high 21 points, scored on a drive in the paint.
The Blue Devils recorded the next seven points to even the score at 14-14.
In the third quarter, Samantha Pick heated up for the Trojans to get her team in front by nine at 29-20.
"I got open a couple of times and my teammates got me the ball," Pick said. "I just had to make the shots."
She hit a 3 with 3:48 left in the quarter then hit a couple of charity tosses after Laney Kathol converted a traditional three-point play and the Trojans never trailed again.
"This was a good game for us," Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. "We're glad to get out of here with a win and our defense is what got us through the game. We figure we have a good chance to win if we hold our opponents under 40 points."
And that's exactly what his team did.
"We'll definitely learn from this and it will help us get better down the road," Wieseler said. "There's a lot of basketball left to be played this season."
BOYS
Cedar Catholic 25 16 15 15 – 71
Wynot 19 11 20 10 – 60
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (10-1): Andrew Jones 2 1-2 5; Tyan Baller 8 3-4 21; Carson Arens 2 0-0 4; Grant Arens 2 2-2 6; Nolan Becker 4 2-3 10; Jaxson Bernecker 8 9-13 25.
WYNOT (10-1): Zack Foxhoven 7 6-10 22; Dylan Heine 5 6-6 20; Andrew Haberman 2 0-0 4; Joseph Sudbeck 2 0-2 4; Killian Steinhaus 1 0-0 2; Kason Koch 0 1-2 1; Colin Wieseler 2 1-3 7.
GIRLS
Cedar Catholic 12 4 15 13 – 44
Wynot 7 8 7 13 – 35
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (11-2): Makenna Noecker 6 9-10 21; Katy Jones 0 1-2 1; Samantha Pick 2 3-4 8; Laney Kathol 4 3-3 11; Lauren Bernecker 1 0-0 3.
WYNOT (7-4): Myrah Sudbeck 0 0-1 0; Allison Wieseler 2 0-0 5; Lauren Haberman 2 1-2 5; Kinslee Heimes 1 3-5 6; Kayla Pinkelman 2 2-4 6; Amber Lawson 4 5-9 13.