HARTINGTON — The Hartington Cedar Catholic girls basketball team remained unbeaten after withstanding run after run from Norfolk Catholic and held on for a 39-30 win over the Knights in an early-season headbutting on Monday.
The two teams seemingly just got off the volleyball court, where they shared a state title match, which went to the Trojans in a five-set thriller, but this was the first of what could be multiple meetings on the hard court.
"This was an early-season game," Knights coach Tim Kassmeier said. "We made a lot of mistakes, but I like the way we fought all night long."
Both teams played extremely hard and sloppy by program standards, but it was Cedar Catholic's night.
"That wasn't pretty," Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. "But we'll take it. It's another step to getting better."
The Trojans led 11-10 after the opening eight minutes behind six points from Laney Kathol and five from Makenna Noecker.
Noecker would lead all scorers with 14 points. Kathol was right behind with 12 on the night.
Norfolk Catholic opened the second frame with a bucket from Addison Corr and then took the lead again 14-13 on a basket from Channatee Robles with just under five minutes left in the half after another Kathol bucket.
The score was tied 15-15 after Sidonia Wattier made one of two free throws with 1:13 left in the half. Then Lauren Bernecker hit a jumper just inside the 3-point line with 43.6 seconds remaining before the intermission.
Saylor Fischer, who scored 10 points for Norfolk Catholic, made one of two charity tosses to end the half with the Trojans up by a single point.
Cedar Catholic opened the third quarter strong and enjoyed an eight-point advantage after Kathol hit Bernecker as she cut to the basket with 4:43 left in the quarter.
The Knights battled back and got to within three in the final period after a Corr bucket inside, but a Kathol jumper and steal and lay-up with just over two minutes left pushed the Cedar Catholic lead back up to seven.
"We made a few plays down the stretch, which kind of sealed the game," Wortmann said. "Our defense was pretty solid all night."
Cedar Catholic moved to 4-0 on the young season with the win while the Knights fell to 2-2.
NC 10 6 6 8 — 30
CC 11 6 12 10 — 39
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (2-2): Addison Corr 4 1-1 10; Channatee Robles 2 0-0 4; Saylor Fischer 4 2-7 10; Morgan Miller 1 0-0 2; Jacey Wolf 1 0-0 2; Sidonia Wattier 1 0-0 2.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (4-0): Bailey Hochstein 1 0-0 2; Makenna Noecker 6 1-1 14; Katy Jones 2 0-0 5; Laney Kathol 5 2-3 12; Melayna McGregor 1 0-0 2; Lauren Berrnecker 2 0-0 4.