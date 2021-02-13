HARTINGTON — The Hartington Cedar Catholic varsity boys and girls both celebrated wins against Pierce on Friday night.
The home crowd drove home through the snow with reasons to smile as the Cedar Catholic girls (14-7) won their matchup 31-17 before the boys (14-6) finished the night with a down-to-the-wire 44-40 victory.
The boys game was a fast-paced battle to both ends of the floor as each team traded buckets throughout the game. Neither side led by more than four points during the fight, and the Cedar Catholic student section did not sit down for the entire four quarters. When it was all over, the Trojans had iced the game from the charity stripe, and the Pierce Bluejays (17-4) were sent home with only their fourth loss of the season.
Trojan captain Myles Thoene was the home team's top scorer with 14 points, and his leadership really showed in the second half.
"We had a tough game Tuesday night against Homer (34-33 loss), which was a hard way to lose, but we turned around and were mentally strong,” Thoene said. “Our focus is one game at a time."
Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen emerged from a thunderous locker room to add, "At halftime we had 12 turnovers, which you just can't do against Pierce. We needed to take better care of the ball and get good possessions."
These troubles seemed to disappear in the second half while Cedar Catholic continued to keep pace with the Bluejays.
"I think our kids did a nice job. We had a lot less turnovers. They took better shots and were more patient."
Pierce was led by Logan Moeller with 14 points. Chadon Roth added 11, with nine of those from beyond the 3-point line. After the close matchup, Pierce coach Mike Emory told his squad, "This is a long way from the end of the season. We shouldn't feel bad about it. We wanted to win this game, obviously, but we played defense, rebounded ... and they held a good team into the 40s."
The Bluejays struggled from the perimeter and, despite their length, were not in usual form inside the paint. The game remained close and, until the final minutes, Cedar Catholic was able to seal the victory at the free throw line, where Tate Thoene and Jaxson Bernecker each sunk a pair to complete the Trojans’ victorious night. Both schools, with winning records, remain in great position to have a long run into the postseason.
In the girls game, the Trojans shut down the Jays offense throughout the first game.
"The first part of the season was tough. We had a lot of tough games that we played right away, but they focused down and now you can really see how well their defense is playing, and that's really been the key,” said the winning coach, Craig Wortmann. “They've come together with their defense, and everything else comes when it comes on the offensive side, but they're playing really well together, and that's the key."
Cedar Catholic held the Pierce girls (12-11) to a season-low 17 points.
Boys game
Pierce 9 13 6 12 — 40
HCC 11 7 11 15 — 44
PIERCE (17-4): Logan Moeller 14; Tyler Race 2; Ben Brahmer 6; Dawson Watts 5; Chadon Roth 11; Abram Scholting 2.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHLIC (14-6): Tate Thoene 6; Dagen Joachimsen 1; Mack Kuehn 4; Myles Thoene 14; Carson Arens 8; Carter Arens 3; Jaxson Bernecker 8.
Girls game
Pierce 3 6 3 5 — 17
HCC 4 4 8 15 — 31
PIERCE (12-11): Gina Wragge 4; Kenzie Moeller 5; Abby Miller 8.
HCC (14-7): Brooklyn Kuehn 9; Brynn Wortmann 11; Megan Heimes 3; Laney Kathol 8.