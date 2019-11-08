Cedar Catholic takes care of business

LINCOLN — Hartington Cedar Catholic used a little state experience and a red-hot offensive attack to give Chambers/Wheeler Central its first loss in 30 matches to advance to the semifinals of the Class D1 volleyball championships here Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
After a tight first set that the Trojans won 26-24, Cedar Catholic kicked into gear in sets two and three — winning 26-16 and 25-12 to end any hope the Renegades had for extending their long winning streak.
After losing its first two matches of the year, CWC had ran off 30 straight wins heading into the opening round of the D1 tournament.
"We had a great run," Renegade coach Diane Kasselder said. "We just couldn't get anything going here today after the first set — some of that was them, and some of that was us."
The 19-12 Trojans took away most of the things CWC was trying to accomplish on the court.
"It's great to get to the second day," HCC coach Ranae Buss said. "Our record isn't great, but we have been battle-tested."
The Trojans played 23 teams in Class C2 and C1 throughout the season and finished last season as the runner-up in Class C2.
"Our schedule has certainly gotten us ready to be here," Buss said. "We did a great job today of taking care of our business."
Cedar Catholic had three players in double-figures in the attacking department.
Abigail Hochstein led the way in the match with a baker's dozen in winners while Laney Kathol and Brynn Wortmann each added 10.
After the close call in the first run to 25, Cedar Catholic settled in and took care of business.
"This is not the way we wanted to finish this season," Kasselder said. "We worked way too hard and too much success to have it end this way. It's the way it is when you get this far. Everyone is going to be great down here.”
The Renegades hung around again in the second set, tying the score at 12 after a kill from Tessa Metschke, but Cedar Catholic went on a 5-0 run to make it 17-12.
Brooklyn Kuehn hit a second-pass kill, and a tip-kill forced Kasselder to call timeout.
The Trojans finished the run with a kill by Brynn Wortmann off a Renegade touch, and ace serve.
Class D1 state volleyball tournament
Hartington CC defeats Chambers/WC 26-24, 25-16 and 25-12.
CHAMBERS/WHEELER CENTRAL (30-3): Emma Jonseth 2k, 2d; Michelle Koenig 3d; Ryann Haburchak 1a, 14s; Morgan Ramsey 5k, 2b, 1a, 3d; Makenna Pelster 1k, 1a, 7d; Taylor Peter 9k, 9d; Rachel Dierks 2k, 2a, 2d; Alexis Butterfield 1a; Tessa Metschke 4k, 2a, 2d.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (19-12): Megan Heimes 1a, 12d; Laney Kathol 10k, 3b; Brynn Wortmann 10k, 2a, 1d, 1s; Gracie Dickes 1a; Aiden Wortmann 2b, 5d, 32s; Kenlee Goeden 6k, 1s; Abigail Hochstein 14k, 2b, 3a, 3d; Tori Arens 3a, 2d; Brooklyn Kuehn 7k, 4s.