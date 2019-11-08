Cedar Catholic takes care of business

LINCOLN — Hartington Cedar Catholic used a little state experience and a red-hot offensive attack to give Chambers/Wheeler Central its first loss in 30 matches to advance to the semifinals of the Class D1 volleyball championships here Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

After a tight first set that the Trojans won 26-24, Cedar Catholic kicked into gear in sets two and three — winning 26-16 and 25-12 to end any hope the Renegades had for extending their long winning streak.

After losing its first two matches of the year, CWC had ran off 30 straight wins heading into the opening round of the D1 tournament.

"We had a great run," Renegade coach Diane Kasselder said. "We just couldn't get anything going here today after the first set — some of that was them, and some of that was us."

The 19-12 Trojans took away most of the things CWC was trying to accomplish on the court.

"It's great to get to the second day," HCC coach Ranae Buss said. "Our record isn't great, but we have been battle-tested."

The Trojans played 23 teams in Class C2 and C1 throughout the season and finished last season as the runner-up in Class C2.

"Our schedule has certainly gotten us ready to be here," Buss said. "We did a great job today of taking care of our business."

Cedar Catholic had three players in double-figures in the attacking department.

Abigail Hochstein led the way in the match with a baker's dozen in winners while Laney Kathol and Brynn Wortmann each added 10.

After the close call in the first run to 25, Cedar Catholic settled in and took care of business.

"This is not the way we wanted to finish this season," Kasselder said. "We worked way too hard and too much success to have it end this way. It's the way it is when you get this far. Everyone is going to be great down here.”

The Renegades hung around again in the second set, tying the score at 12 after a kill from Tessa Metschke, but Cedar Catholic went on a 5-0 run to make it 17-12.

Brooklyn Kuehn hit a second-pass kill, and a tip-kill forced Kasselder to call timeout.

The Trojans finished the run with a kill by Brynn Wortmann off a Renegade touch, and ace serve.

Class D1 state volleyball tournament

Hartington CC defeats Chambers/WC 26-24, 25-16 and 25-12.

CHAMBERS/WHEELER CENTRAL (30-3): Emma Jonseth 2k, 2d; Michelle Koenig 3d; Ryann Haburchak 1a, 14s; Morgan Ramsey 5k, 2b, 1a, 3d; Makenna Pelster 1k, 1a, 7d; Taylor Peter 9k, 9d; Rachel Dierks 2k, 2a, 2d; Alexis Butterfield 1a; Tessa Metschke 4k, 2a, 2d.

HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (19-12): Megan Heimes 1a, 12d; Laney Kathol 10k, 3b; Brynn Wortmann 10k, 2a, 1d, 1s; Gracie Dickes 1a; Aiden Wortmann 2b, 5d, 32s; Kenlee Goeden 6k, 1s; Abigail Hochstein 14k, 2b, 3a, 3d; Tori Arens 3a, 2d; Brooklyn Kuehn 7k, 4s.

Tags

In other news

+2
St. Paul sends Battle Creek home

St. Paul sends Battle Creek home

LINCOLN — No. 7-seeded Battle Creek looked to be in prime position to take a set against undefeated and second-seeded St. Paul with a 22-20 lead in the second.

+10
Cedar Catholic takes care of business

Cedar Catholic takes care of business

LINCOLN — Hartington Cedar Catholic used a little state experience and a red-hot offensive attack to give Chambers/Wheeler Central its first loss in 30 matches to advance to the semifinals of the Class D1 volleyball championships here Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Who let the sticks out of the bag?

Who let the sticks out of the bag?

Rats can drive cars. Not your car or my car. (Their legs really wouldn’t reach the pedals, after all.) Rather, researchers have created tiny cars just for their lab rats and certain experiments and have taught the little critters how to drive.

+7
GICC ends Summerland's inaugural season

GICC ends Summerland's inaugural season

LINCOLN — Perennial powerhouse Grand Island Central Catholic used its vast firepower to overrun Summerland in straight sets 25-14, 25-12, 25-20 in the opening round of the Class C2 state tournament on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest High School.

+5
Superiors' Meyer sisters too much for Wisner-Pilger

Superiors' Meyer sisters too much for Wisner-Pilger

Superior's super sister combination of Shayla and Kalynn Meyer combined for 54 kills to lead second-seeded Superior to a 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 victory over pesky Wisner-Pilger in the opening round of the Class C2 state volleyball tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School.

+6
Lutheran High Northeast advances to C2 semifinals

Lutheran High Northeast advances to C2 semifinals

LINCOLN — Becca Gebhardt had 27 kills to lead Lutheran High Northeast into the semifinals of the Class C2 state volleyball tournament with a 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Wahoo Neumann on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest High School.