HARTINGTON - Hartington Cedar Catholic used an inside/out offensive game plan to turn away Yutan , 52-40, here at the Monsignor Werner Activities Center for the C2-4 District title Tuesday night.
Jaxson Bernecker took the game plan literally as he canned three long balls in the second quarter and muscled in four buckets in the paint to pace the Trojans with 19 points on the night.
"We had some matche ups we liked inside and we wanted to take advantage of that," Bernecker said. "They started to try and keep me out of the paint, so I just stepped outside and my teammates got me the ball when I was open."
Head coach Matt Steffen was more than comfortable with Bernecker taking his shots when he was open.
"Jaxson is probably our best shooter," Steffen said. "If he's open, he can shoot whenever he wants to shoot."
The Chieftans led 11-10 after the first quarter and went up 18-17 after a 3-pointer by Carson Jurey with 4:30 remaining in the first half.
Carson Arens grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in the basket to put Cedar Catholic up 19-18.
Yutan scored inside then Bernecker got busy.
He splashed his first 3 with 2:23 left before the intermission then nailed his second with 1:36 left to make it 25-20.
Nolan Becker scored on a fast break and the teams went to the locker room with the Trojans up 27-20.
"Tonight I was feeling good about my shot," Bernecker said. "Other nights it's someone else - we don't care, we just want to keep winning no matter who is making the shots."
Tyan Baller hit a shot from beyond the arc to put Cedar Catholic up 43-35 with 5:46 left in the game the Bernecker hit a jump-hook in the lane after a Yutan bucket to make it 45-37 with 4:21 remaining.
The Chieftains hit a 3 with just under four minutes left when Steffen called timeout.
"We decided to take the air out of the ball," Steffen said. "We wanted to stay aggressive, but we wanted to work the ball for a good shot."
The Trojans kept the ball for over two minutes after slowing the game down and also hitting the offensive boards to extend possessions.
Bernecker was eventually fouled with 1:24 left on the clock and he made both ends of a one-and-one opportunity to make it 47-40.
Both teams missed the front ends of one-and-one chances before Andrew Jones toed the line with 58 seconds remaining and made to charity tosses to make it 49-40.
He made one-of-two 24 seconds later to push the lead to double digits before Baller ended the game on the line with 13.4 seconds left, making both free throws to get to the final score of 52-40.
Cedar Catholic is making its third consecutive trip to the Class C2 state tournament and plans to make a run this season after being bumped from last year's tournament in the opening round.
"This may be the best team we've had since I've been here," Steffen said. "We intend to go down there and win it, it will be a huge challenge but we feel we have the ability if we stay focused."
Y 11 9 12 8 - 40
CC 10 17 11 14 - 52
YUTAN (14-11): Nolan Timm 6 5-7 21; Braxton Wentworth 1 2-2 4; Carson Jurey 2 0-0 5; Drake Trent 4 2-3 10; Owen Sutter 0 0-2 0.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (22-4): Andrew Jones 3 3-6 10; Tyan Baller 4 2-2 12; Carson Arens 2 0-0 4; Nolan Becker 3 1-2 7; Jaxson Bernecker 7 2-6 19.