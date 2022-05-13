Cedar Catholic sweeps C-4 titles

HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic swept the team titles in the C-4 district here at the Hartington Community Complex, taking the girls title with 137 points, 31.5 points better than Crofton, while the boys ended up a little over 19 points ahead of Hartington-Newcastle.
The Cedar Catholic girls dominated the short races with Faith Christensen winning the 100, Sophia Reifenrath winning the 200 and Laney Kathol taking the 400 and 800.
"We have worked really hard all season so it was great to see all of that hard work pay off," Trojan coach Chad Cattau said. "We told them we needed every point possible to win the meet, and some girls really stepped up and performed at a high level."
In addition to the winners, Cedar Catholic also had a second and fourth in the 100 from Sophia Reifenrath and Grace Reifenrath, respectively, and a second and third in the 200 from Christensen and Grace Reifenrath, respectively.
Kathol ended up with three gold medals on the day adding a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team and adding a silver in the 4x800.
To say Tri County Northeast's Jordyn Carr had a productive day would be a bit understated.
The Wolfpack senior won the long jump and triple jump, was third in the 100 and ran a leg in the Tri County 4x400 relay team, which placed second.
"I hit my best jump in the triple jump today," Carr said. "It just feels great. The weather is warm and to get back down to state, it just feels great."
Carr jumped 17 feet, 10 inches to win the long jump and hopped, skipped and jumped 36-04 to take the triple jump.
Crofton's Jordyn Arens circled the track a dozen times in winning the 1,600 and 3,200, running four laps in 5 minutes, 25.66 seconds for the gold in the 1,600 and eight laps in 12:43.42 to win the 3,200.
She joined Rylie Arens, Kiera Altwine and Elizabeth Wortmann to win the 4x800 relay.
The Warriors also earned a sweep in the hurdles from Ellie Tramp, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.61 and the 300 hurdles in 49.18 to grab a pass to next week's state meet.
Crofton also got wins from Caitlin Guenther in discus and Jayden Jordan in the pole vault, but Cedar Catholic held on to take the team title.
"It was just a great team effort from the girls and the coaches," Cattau said.
Cattau's boys team was equally impressive as the Trojans outscored their neighbors across the street 122-103 to take the crown.
Carson Noecker won the 1,600 and 3,200. He also combined with Carson Arens, Lukas Wortmann and Grant Arens to win the 4x800 relay as the Trojans swept the relay races on the day.
Alex Kuehn remained undefeated on the season in the open 400 for Cedar Catholic.
"It felt good to seal the deal and get to state," Kuehn said. "We worked hard to get where we are, but there is always room for improvement."
In addition to his 400-meter gold, Kuehn also had a hand in the Trojan 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that also qualified for Omaha.
Cedar Catholic also earned wins from Carson Arens in the 800 and the high jump, where cleared 6-1.
Jaxson Bernecker won the discus with a toss of 145-05.
Wakefield's Cade Johnson won the triple jump and finished second to Arens in the 800. He also placed fourth in the 1,600.
"Today was fun," Johnson said. "It really was a blast. I'm very happy with what I got done today, but I'm not satisfied. I will work to get better."
He jumped 42-9.5 to win the event.
Jake Peitz paced Hartington-Newcastle's bid for the team crown, which fell just short.
Peitz won the 200 and the shot put, placed third in the 100 and ran a leg in the Wildcats’ 4x400 relay team, which finished second.
He also set a new school record in the shot with a heave of 51-08.5.
"It was pretty cool to get the record in the shot — I have been chasing that all season," Peitz said. "It's kind of a relief to qualify; now I can go down there and really let it fly."
Peitz didn't begin throwing the shot until last season.
"We had some great performances today and a lot of personal bests," Hartington-Newcastle coach Blair Kalin said. "When we started this year, I really didn't know how good we could be. The kids have really worked hard, and I'm very proud of them."
C-4 district meet
Girls team results
1. Hartington Cedar Catholic 137; 2. Crofton 105.5; 3. Ponca 69; 4. Hartington-Newcastle 65.5; 5. Tri County Northeast 45; 6. Homer 38; 7. Wakefield 35; 8. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 28; 9. Winnebago 3.
Girls individual results
100: 1. Faith Christensen, HCC, 12.63; 2. Sophia Reifenrath, HCC, 12.71; 3. Jordyn Carr, TCNE, 12.73; 4. Grace Reifenrath, HCC, 13.10; 5. Abi Rice, H-N, 13.38; 6. Sammie Allen, CRO, 13.62. 200: 1. S. Reifenrath, HCC, 26.87; 2. Christensen, HCC, 27.12; 3. G. Reifenrath, HCC, 27.36; 4. Makenna Owens, HOM, 28.50; 5. Rice, H-N, 28.95; 6. Samantha Strunk, CRO, 29.19. 400: 1. Laney Kathol, HCC, 59.95; 2. Jordan Metzler, WAK, 101.05; 3. Lauren Bernecker, HCC, 1:02.96; 4. Ellie McAfee, PON, 1:05.96; 5. Julien Buckles, PON, 1:06.06; 6. Jacey Peters, HOM, 1:07.24. 800: 1. Kathol 2:29.53; 2. Jocelyn Hightree, HOM, 2:34.21; 3. Rylie Arens, CRO, 2:39.27; 4. Maddie Steffen, H-N, 2:51.02; 5. Brailyn Hogan, PON, 2:51.83; 6. Ellesyn Hrouda, PON, 2:53.13. 1,600: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 5:25.66; 2. Jessica Opfer, H-N, 5:50.20; 3. Ellesyn Hrouda, PON, 5:52.96; 4. Claire Rolfes, HCC, 6:09.15; 5. Kiera Altwine, CRO, 6:09.19; 6. Tressa Bigbear, WINN, 6:20.30. 3,200: 1. Arens, CRO, 12:43.42; 2. Opfer, H-N, 13.22.70; 3. Kiera Altwine, CRO, 14:04.54; 4. Rolfes, HCC, 14:32.84; 5. Carmen Buschkamp, H-N, 14:59.99; 6. Tori Gaarder, HOM, 15:35,80. 100H: 1. Ellie Tramp, CRO, 15.61; 2. Daveigh Munter-McAfee, WAK, 17.34; 3. Katie Borg, WAK, 18.03; 4. Tali Erwin, LCC, 18.10; 5. Bailey Hochstein, HCC, 18.25; 6. Brynn Schock, TCNE, 18.33. 300H: 1. Tramp, CRO, 49.18; 2. Bre Millard, TCNE, 51.74; 3. Hochstein, HCC, 53.09; 4. Alivia Morten, H-N, 55.44; 5. Addison Stewart, PON, 56.63; 6. Munter-McAfee, WAK, 57.61.
4x100: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Christensen, G. Reifenrath, Bernecker, S. Reifenrath) 51.23; 2. Ponca (Hrouda, Ellie McAfee, Buckles, Gracen Evans) 52.36; 3. Crofton 53.33; 4. Homer 54.34; 5. Hartington-Newcastle 54.58; 6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57.15. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Bernecker, S. Refenrath, Christensen, Kathol) 4:10.22; 2. Tri County Northeast (Carr, Brynn Schock , Millard, Brianna Bousquet) 4:21.33; 3. Ponca 4:23.53; 4. Homer 4:41.06; 5. Hartington-Newcastle 5:02.13; 6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5:25.02. 4x800: 1. Crofton (Rylie Arens, Altwine, Elizabeth Wortmann, J. Arens) 10:32.46; 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Bernecker, G. Reifenrath, Katelyn Arens, Kathol) 10:32.05; 3. Ponca 11:46.77; 4. Hartington-Newcastle 12:13.15; 5. Tri County Northeast 12:20.90. High jump: 1. Gracen Evans, PON, 5-0; 2. Tori Walker, HOM, J5-0; 3. Tali Erwin, LCC, 4-09; 4. K. Arens, HCC, 4-07; 5. Riley Krause, H-N, 4-05; 5. Alexa Wiebelhaus, CRO, 4-05. Pole vault: 1. Jayden Jordan, CRO, 8-00; 2. Mani Lange, H-N, 7-06; 3. Addie McGill, PON, J7-06; 4. Melayna McGregor, HCC, 7-00; 5. Ava Noecker, HCC, J7-0; 6. Cassie Allen, CRO, J7-0. Long jump: 1. Carr, TCNE, 17-10; 2. Skylar Moe, HOM, 15-04; 3. Lange, H-N, 15-00; 4. Olivia Donner, WAK, 14-07.50; 5. Hrouda, PON, 14-05; 6. Wiebelhaus, CRO, 14-02. Triple jump: 1. Carr, TCNE, 36-04; 2. Caitlin Guenther, CRO, 34-04.25; 3. Evans, PON, 33-05; 4. Zoey Gratzfeld, H-N, 31-09; 5. Alex Arenas, WAK, 31-08; 6. Mallory Eriksen, LCC, 31-06.25. Shot put: 1. Lexi Eickhoff, HCC, 37-00; 2. Berniece McCorkindale, LCC, 36-11.50; 3. Makenna Decker, WAK, 33-09; 4. Lauren Howell, H-N, 32-00; 5. R. Arens, CRO, J32-00; 6. Meredith McGregor, HCC, 30-07. Discus: 1. Guenther, CRO, 111-03; 2. Claire Burrell, PON, 105-05; 3. Reggan Kuhlman, LCC, 104-11; 4. Olivia Grutsch, H-N, 91-05; 5. Josephine Wolfleader, WINN, 90-01; 6. McCorkindale, LCC, 87-06.
Boys team results
1. Hartington Cedar Catholic 122.33; 2. Hartington-Newcastle 103; 3. Ponca 84; 4. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 71; 5. Wakefield 59; 6. Tri County Northeast 28.66; 7. Homer 27; 8. Crofton 19; Winnebago 13.
Boys individual results
100: 1. Ethan Eifert, PON, 11.16; 2. Logan Bokemper, WAK, 11.24; 3. Jake Peitz, H-N, 11.24; 4. Brett Kleinschmit, HCC, 11.32; 5. Mayson McIntosh, H-N, 11.38; 6. Joe Grone, TCNE, 11.59. 200: 1. Peitz, H-N, 23.23; 2. Bokemper, WAK, 23.60; 3. Evan Haisch, LCC, 23.89; 4. Grone, TCNE, 24.26; 5. Trevor Sejnoha, CRO, 24.31; 6. Bass Alonzo, WINN, 24.44. 400: 1. Alex Kuehn, HCC, 52.34; 2. Grant Arens, HCC, 52.58; 3. Wilton Roberts, LCC, 54.95; 4. Austin Baker, HOM, 55.37; 5. Sejnoha, CRO, 56.67; 6. Simon McFarland, CRO, 56.71. 800: 1. Carson Arens, HCC, 2:08.44; 2. Cade Johnson, WAK, 2:09.73; 3. Brady Carnell, PON, 2:13.93; 4. Dalton Lamprecht, PON, 2:14.12; 5. Carter Kvols, LCC, 2:14.24; 6. Cole Rosener, H-N, 2:15.36. 1,600: 1. Carson Noecker, HCC, 4:26.04; 2. Grant Lander, HOM, 4:46.00; 3. Dyami Berridge, WINN, 4:48.27; 4. Johnson, WAK, 4:49.21; 5. Josue Munoz, HOM, 4:50.70; 6. Brody Taylor, PON, 4:52.56. 3,200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:56.81; 2. Lander, HOM, 10:37.01; 3. Berridge, WINN, 10:54.83; 4. Ryan Anderson, WAK, 10:58.96; 5. Austin Guenther, CRO, 11:13.15; 6. Taylor, PON, 11:34.74. 110H: 1. Deagan Puppe, LCC, 14.80; 2. Daniel Puppe, LCC, 14.99; 3. Ty Krommenhoek, TCNE, 15.79; 4. Guy Severeide, PON, 16.86; 5. Hudson Morgan, TCNE, 17.61; 6. Kale Korth, H-N, 18.16. 300H: 1. McIntosh, H-N, 43.55; 2. Da. Puppe, LCC, 44.05; 3. Lane Heimes, H-N, 45.68; 4. De. Puppe, LCC, 46.85; 5. Hunter Schultz, WAK, 47.20; 6. Cole Heimes, H-N, 48.82.
4x100: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Tyan Baller, Kuehn, G. Arens, Kleinschmit) 45.42; 2. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Da. Puppe, Markus Martin, W. Roberts, De. Puppe) 45.44; 3. Ponca 45.74; 4. Tri County Northeast 46.85; 5. Hartington-Newcastle 47.02; 6. Homer 47.98. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (G. Arens, C. Arens, Kleinschmit, Kuehn) 3:29.25; 2. Hartington-Newcastle (Bennet Sievers, Peitz, Cole Rosener, McIntosh) 3:34.02; 3. Ponca 3:40.19; 4. Homer 3:49.59; 5. Tri County Northeast 3:51.04; 6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 3:52.33. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (G. Arens, Noecker, Lukas Wortmann, C. Arens) 8:32.96; 2. Ponca (Lamprecht, Taylor, Eifert, Carnell) 8:48.96; 3. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 9:30.94; 4. Tri County Northeast 9:32.40; 5. Hartington-Newcastle 9:34.69; 6. Wakefield 9:55.62. High jump: 1. C. Arens, HCC, 6-01; 2. Shane Benson, LCC, 5-11; 3. Sievers, H-N, J5-11; 3. Lane Heimes, H-N, J5-11; 5. McFarland, CRO, 5-07; 6. Brock Mackling, TCNE, J5-07; 6. Jackson Belt, TCNE, J5-07; 6. Nolan Becker, HCC, J5-07. Pole vault: 1. Mayson Ostermeyer, CRO, 14-00; 2. Lane Heimes, H-N, 12-03; 3. Kale Korth, H-N, 11-09; 4. Aiden Gratzfeld, H-N, 11-03; 5. Da. Puppe, LCC, 10-03; 6. Dalton Anderson, PON, J10-03. Long jump: 1. Kaden Kratke, WAK, 20-01.50; 2. Kuehn 20-00; 3. Jude Krie, H-N, 19-04.25; 4. Schultz, WAK, 19-03; 5. Sievers, H-N, 18-10.50; 6. Grone, TCNE, 18-04. Triple jump: 1. Johnson, WAK, 42-09.50; 2. Lamprecht, PON, 40-00.50; 3. Sam Pinkelman, H-N, 39-05; 4. Jaxson Bernecker, HCC, 39-00.50; 5. Sievers, H-N, 39-00; 6. Dylan Taylor, LCC, 38-07.50. Shot put: 1. Peitz, H-N, 51-08.50; 2. Matt Logue, PON, 50-02; 3. Taylor Korth, PON, 48-06; 4. Bernecker, HCC, 48-01.50; 5. Josh Olesen, TCNE, 45-03; 6. Michael Hamilton, PON, 43-11. Discus: 1. Bernecker 145-05; 2. Korth, PON, 145-00; 3. Logue, PON, 143-09; 4. Owen Dendinger, HCC, 128-03; 5. Josh Olesen, TCNE, 120-08; 6. Aaron Bloom, LCC, 117-04.