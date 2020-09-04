HARTINGTON - Hartington Cedar Catholic's Blake Arens' 22-yard field goal in overtime was the difference as unranked Hartington Cedar Catholic defeated Class C No. 5 Battle Creek 24-21 on Friday afternoon at Russ Hochstein Field.
The hard-hitting, entertaining, afternoon matinee was reminiscent of a 1980s or 90s contest as both quarterbacks took the majority of their snaps from under center and both relied on workhorse tail backs for the majority of their offense.
The game started with a heavy dose of Battle Creek running back Reece Bode. The 145-pound senior picked up where he left off last Friday in a home victory over Central City, when he carried the ball 38 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns.
The Brave speedster returned the opening kickoff from his own 18 to the Cedar Catholic 40, and then carried twice for 39 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown scamper to give BC a 7-0 lead just a minute and 13 seconds into the contest.
The Braves got a break late in the first quarter when a Cedar Catholic punt traveled just 14 yards to give the purple and gold a first and 10 at the Cedar 45 but a fumble halted the Battle Creek drive on the Cedar Catholic 20.
“We felt like we made a lot of mental mistakes in the first quarter,” Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau said. “But our kids kept bouncing back and we reminded them to stay focused, and they played a lot better mentally and physically as the game progressed.”
Another Battle Creek fumble early in the second quarter set up Cedar Catholic with a first and 10 on the Braves’ 23.
Quarterback Tate Thoene covered the final 10 yards on an option read. The kick was good and the score was tied at 7, which was also the halftime score.
Cedar Catholic received to start the second half and Cattau called on 190—pound junior running back Easton Becker. The Trojans took the lead following an 11-play, 60-yard drive, during which, Becker carried the ball nine times for 52 yards, including a 13-yard TD run.
The extra point was good to give Cedar a 14-7 advantage.
The Braves answered with a 10-play drive in which Bode carried seven times for 52 yards, culminating with a 37-yard touchdown run. But the extra point was blocked and Cedar maintained the lead, 14-13 with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter.
Becker scored again for the Trojans, finishing a 10-play drive with a one-yard run with 9:18 to play in the fourth quarter. The extra point put the Trojans up by eight.
Bode then answered for Battle Creek with a two-yard touchdown run off tackle to cap a 12-play drive with 4:26 to go in regulation.
Earlier in the drive, Brave quarterback, Payton Frederick was injured and had to leave the game. His backup, junior Dylan Amick ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21.
After all of the offensive fireworks that defined the third and most of the fourth quarter, the defenses stepped it up in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.
Cedar had the ball first in extra session. Becker carried twice for five yards before an incomplete pass. Cattau called on his kicker, Arens, to put points on the board, which he did from 22 yards out, to give the Trojans a 24-21 lead.
The Braves then had their chance on offense and needed a touchdown to win or a field goal to tie. But a botched handoff on first down and a pair of incomplete passes on second and third had the Braves facing fourth down on the 12.
Coach Andrew Carlson chose to go for the touchdown rather than the field goal and called timeout. But due to confusion and miscommunication, 12 players were on the field before the fourth-down snap, and the Braves were flagged for illegal participation.
That backed them up to the 17. Quarterback Amick rolled to his right, but was brought down in the backfield by Becker and the Cedar Catholic faithful celebrated the 24-21 win.
“Today was a day of a lot of attrition and definitely a lot of conditioning came into play,” Cattau said. “Both teams were dealing with cramps and things like that. Fortunate for us, we were able to come out on top.”
Carlson said his team was its own worst enemy. “You turn the ball over, you don’t tackle, you mess up substitutions, we looked like a poorly-coached team today,” he said. “Credit to Cedar Catholic, they played a darn good football game, they’re physical, they did good job and they earned it.”
Battle Creek’s Bodde finished the afternoon with 27 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns while the Trojans’ Becker hauled the mail 30 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Battle Creek 7 0 6 8 0 – 21
Hartington Cedar Catholic 0 7 7 7 3 – 24
FIRST QUARTER
BC: Reece Bode, 26 run (Mason Mink kick), 10:47.
SECOND QUARTER
HCC: Tate Thoene, 10 run (Blake Arens kick), 5:14.
THIRD QUARTER
HCC: Easton Becker 13 run (Arens kick), 6:26.
BC: Bode 37 run (kick blocked), 2:10.
FOURTH QUARTER
HCC: Becker 1 run (Arens kick), 9:18
BC: Bode 2 run (Amick run), 4:26
OVERTIME
HCC: Arens 22 field goal.