A shot of self confidence seems to have paid off for Hartington Cedar Catholic.
After starting the season 3-5, the Trojans now stand at 12-6 after picking up wins in nine of their past 10 matches.
Coach Denae Buss said developing into a more composed team has led to Cedar Catholic’s recent run of success.
“Early on we shook ourselves up and didn’t think, ‘OK, just go to the next ball,’ ” she said. “We were more ‘everything is falling apart and I don’t know what to do next.’
“Now we take a deep breath and go after the next ball. I think our effort has also picked up in games lately.”
Senior Laney Kathol, who is producing five kills per set, said what the team has been doing away from matches has been just as important as its effort on game nights.
“We’re doing a lot of team chemistry stuff and, during practice, we’re giving every drill our all,” she said. “God has been a big impact on it, too, because you go to church before a lot of the games and we pray together as a team. It’s a huge thing for us.”
Cedar Catholic’s record stood at 3-5 after a 2-0 sweep by Pierce in the Wakefield tournament on Sept. 8. A win over the Bluejays in four sets on Tuesday showed that the Trojans had turned things around.
“We lost to Pierce in two in the Wakefield tournament, but we realized that we can play with them,” Buss said. “Then we’ve only lost to Norfolk Catholic since that. In that game, our setter (Meredith McGregor) was sick but still running around. We passed really bad, but we still stayed in there for four sets.”
McGregor has 355 set assists while Katy Jones leads the team with 167 digs.
Kathol’s 231 kills play a big part in the team’s success.
“She’s one of the best that I’ve coached so far,” Buss said. “But it takes our team behind her. She has really grown from last year to this year to mix up stuff and not feel that pressure. I feel like our team has come a long way to take that off her. It takes all of us, not just one person.
“But she is a special talent. She has the wingspan of an eagle. If you throw it up there, she’ll hit the ball. Sometimes I think, ‘Oh, no, just tip it’ and then she hits it. Oh, well, whatever. It’s another kill for her.”
Kathol hits with plenty of power. But she also has the ability to seemingly stop in midair and firmly send a ball to the open spot on the floor across the net.
“I really am trying to look for those holes,” Kathol said. “Meredith is doing so well getting me good sets so she’s probably 95% of it.”
Buss said winning the rematch with Pierce offered an additional confidence boost for a team that had steadily improved in that category.
“I think it solidifies that we’re on the right track,” she said. “There’s still a lot to go, and we’ll probably see them again. But we’re on the right track towards reaching our goal of getting back to state.”
CLASS C
North Bend Central distanced itself even further from the rest of the rated teams this past week. Past that, the Class C ratings are a bit of a mess.
But there is no doubt that the Tigers are a clear No. 1. They are one of five undefeated teams remaining in the state and have won five of six sets against previous No. 2 Oakland-Craig in a pair of wins this season. A big match with Malcolm (16-1) looms for Thursday, Sept. 29.
Pierce edges up to No. 2 despite its 11-match winning streak coming to an end with the four-set loss to then Class D No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic. Both of the Bluejays’ losses are to high-quality Class D1 teams, and they have swept in nine of their 12 victories.
Oakland-Craig slips a spot to No. 3 after going 2-3 this past week. Two of those defeats were to undefeateds North Bend Central and Lincoln Lutheran — the top-rated teams in Class C1 and C2 — so the Knights didn’t exactly suffer any “bad” losses.
Like Pierce, Clarkson/Leigh moves up a spot after losing this past week to Cedar Catholic — which says more about how well the Trojans are playing. The Patriots have won six of seven and look to be on the upswing.
After the top four, putting up team names on a dartboard and firing away might be as accurate a method as anything else.
Crofton ends up at No. 5 thanks to a three-set sweep of Summerland in its most recent match. But a stretch against Wisner-Pilger, Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast will give a good indication of exactly where the Warriors are at.
Summerland sits behind Crofton at No. 6 on the basis of that loss. A key trip to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family awaits on Thursday.
Speaking of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the Bulldogs make their debut at No. 7. They have won six in a row and handed Cross County its lone loss in 12 matches.
It’s more Bulldogs at No. 8 with Ainsworth breaking through. Its three losses are to teams with a combined record of 37-7.
Falling out — possibly temporarily — are Battle Creek and Wisner-Pilger. Battle Creek (7-7) is battling to get back above .500, having dropped five of seven matches. Wisner-Pilger lost three of four to North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig and a Stanton team that may be 9-9 but has a pair of 2-1 losses to Clarkson/Leigh and one to North Bend Central.
CLASS D
This class remains the calm to Class C’s storm.
Norfolk Catholic continues to roll along against a tough schedule and is still locked into the top spot with a 12-1 mark and a nine-match winning streak.
Humphrey St. Francis brings a similar look to the No. 2 position with an 11-1 record and a six-match winning streak.
Howells-Dodge continues the trend at No. 3 with a 12-1 record and a 12-match winning streak.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s recent success moves the Trojans up two spots to No. 4. That 3-5 start to the season is well in the rearview mirror.
That forces O’Neill St. Mary’s down a spot even though the Cardinals have done nothing wrong while going 11-1 and winning their past six.
Elgin Public/Pope John also slides back a notch during a quiet period in its schedule when it played one match in 11 days before Thursday’s triangular at Nebraska Christian.
Wynot remains No. 7 with only a loss to Crofton although the Blue Devils’ nine matches are a smaller sampling size than most teams at this point in the season.
Stuart hangs onto the No. 8 spot. Five of its six losses are to Class C teams. That schedule is enough to hold off contender Wausa (8-2).