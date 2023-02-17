The last time many of those on the Norfolk Catholic Knights and the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans boys basketball teams faced each other came in November, when Norfolk Catholic won the Class C2 state football championship.
Less than three months later on the hardwood, it was Cedar Catholic who got the last laugh, winning 44-30 on Friday night at the Sacred Heart Activities Center.
After being down for most of the game, the Knights narrowed the deficit with a 5-1 run to start the fourth quarter, making it 28-24 with six minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Tyan Baller hit a three 30 seconds later to build more of a cushion for the Trojans, but Mason Timmerman answered with one of his own with 4:34 remaining.
On the ensuing possession, Andrew Jones drove for a two pointer. A minute later, he got the basket to go, drew a foul and made the ensuing free throw.
The baskets kickstarted a 13-3 run by Cedar Catholic, who used it to end the regular season with a victory.
“He’s someone that’ll kind of dish it out,” Steffen said of Jones. “When he goes up for that layup, he kind of knocks him off balance before he scores. He does a nice job of that.”
The senior was second on the Trojans with 10 points. Sophomore Nolan Becker led the way with 12.
With the game tied 4-4, Cedar Catholic got out to an 8-2 run, capped by a layup from Isaac Kuehn with 2.9 seconds left, to take a six-point lead into the second quarter.
Timmerman hit a three with 6:45 to go in the second, then the Trojans went on a 6-0 run. Triston Hoesing stopped it with a three of his own, but Cedar answered again with a 7-0 run. Carson Arens capped it off with the team’s first three-pointer of the night.
“First couple of quarters, first half, we were running, we were playing, we were having fun,” Steffen said, “That’s what we have to get back to.”
A lot of that running could be seen on baskets scored in transition, which made up much of Cedar Catholic’s offensive production.
“That’s something we’re good at. The problem is some teams are going to try to take that away,” Steffen said. “So we have to figure out a way to speed the game up.
“We tried to speed it up with our press a little bit. Tonight it seemed to work.”
Becker benefited quite a bit from this approach, scoring 10 of his points in the first half. The sophomore was quick to credit his teammates for the win, especially the seniors.
“It’s not all about me. It’s about my team first. I love these seniors,” he said. “It’s a privilege to play with these guys.”
Becker is the only starter who isn’t a senior.
The second quarter was one that saw Norfolk Catholic take a step back offensively.
“We started off fairly aggressively, but were timid in the second quarter,” coach Kevin Manzer said. “We got a little bit more aggressive as the game went on, but against a good team like that, you just can’t have that.”
Kuehn put up a two with 5:34 to go in the third quarter, but it ended up being Cedar Catholic’s only points of the period.
“We lost our aggression,” Steffen said of Cedar Catholic’s third quarter. “I’m not sure why.”
Norfolk Catholic, meanwhile, got going with a layup by Nolan Fennessy and a three by Karter Kerkman. With four seconds left, he drove to the hoop for two off a turnover to give the Knights momentum heading into the fourth down 27-19.
Even with the loss, Manzer found it valuable to be able to compete in a postseason setting with subdistricts right around the corner.
“It’s good to play in an environment like this against a team like this this time of year,” he said. “So we’re going to learn from it and we’re going to get better.”
Cedar Catholic will host subdistrict C2-6 with Norfolk Catholic hosting subdistrict C2-5. The Trojans will face either Crofton or Tri County Northeast in the semifinals on Tuesday. Norfolk Catholic will face the winner of Stanton and Madison.
Cedar Catholic 12 13 2 17 — 44
Norfolk Catholic 6 6 7 11 — 30
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (19-4): Andrew Jones, 4-8 2-3 10; Tyan Baller, 3-11 0-0 7; Grant Arens, 1-1 0-0 2; Carson Arens, 3-8 0-0 7; Nolan Becker, 6-10 0-0 12; Jaxson Bernecker, 1-3 0-0 2; Isaac Kuehn, 2-2 0-0 4; Totals, 20-43 2-3 44.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (15-7): Mason Timmerman, 2-5 2-2 8; Nolan Fennessy, 2-7 0-0 4; Max Hammond, 0-4 0-0 0; Triston Hoesing, 2-7 0-0 6; Karter Kerkman, 3-14 0-0 8; Kade Pieper, 2-4 0-0 4; Totals, 11-41 2-2 30.