HARTINGTON — Grant Arens made quite the comeback in his return after suffering multiple injuries in the last month.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic senior drilled a field goal in the first half, and he provided the winning margin with an extra-point kick in overtime as the No. 12-seeded Trojans downed previously-undefeated Malcolm 10-9 in the Class C2 quarterfinals at Russ Hochstein Field on Friday night.
It was his first game action since the Battle Creek loss on Oct. 7. Since then, he suffered a dislocated kneecap multiple times and a torn tendon, all in his left leg. And now, the Trojans will face those same Braves with a visit to Memorial Stadium on the line.
"As coaches, we talked today about how ironic it would be if Grant got a chance to win it and he made it," Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau said. "It's amazing that that came true."
Cedar Catholic had traveled more than 2,000 miles cumulatively over the last three seasons playing a first-round road game, which led to them hosting in the quarterfinals three-straight times. The first two times resulted in heartbreak — last year's 20-13 loss to Norfolk Catholic and 2020's 15-6 loss to Oakland-Craig. Until Friday, the Trojans were 1-6 in their last seven second-round games.
"We knew all week that it was going to be a dogfight," Arens said. "They're a good team, and we are too. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and whatever it came down to, we were going to play our hearts out and give it our best."
It was a thrilling turn after what looked like a tenuous situation with the Trojans trailing 9-3 in overtime.
A bobbled snap on first down. A quarterback scramble on second down. A sack on third down. And an incomplete pass on fourth down.
But on that fourth-down incompletion, Malcolm was called for pass interference in the end zone. That gave Cedar Catholic one more chance on fourth down from the 3-yard line after a Malcolm timeout, and the timeout allowed the Trojans to change their formation and personnel.
Sophomore quarterback Braeden Reifenrath took the snap, rolled to his right, and fired a short pass to senior Carson Arens, who stretched the ball over the goal line for a game-tying touchdown.
"We sent Carson in motion so he could get a running start to try to get across the goal line, and that's the one who we threw it to," Cattau said. "Obviously, it worked out."
With a chance to end the game hanging in the balance, Cattau called upon Grant Arens, who drilled the ensuing PAT kick to spark the celebration.
"I've been doing it a million times in practice. I've been doing it all year," Grant Arens said. "I just went out there and did what I always do. ... I knew that if we got in (the end zone), we were winning it."
Malcolm's offense, which had scored 62 and 64 points in its previous two games, was held to 181 yards of total offense, including just 17 in the first half, and didn't score until a tying field goal with 4-1/2 minutes left in regulation. But it was the Clippers who struck first in overtime when dual-threat quarterback Hayden Frank powered into the end zone on third down. On the ensuing point-after, the Trojans stopped Frank on a fake PAT kick run up the middle.
"It was my call, and it didn't work out," Malcolm coach Scott Amen said. "We had only shown it once all year, and I thought they would bring pressure from the outside and try to block it, so I thought maybe we could sneak it up through the middle. It didn't work out like that, and I take the blame for it."
It was a perhaps unlikely defensive slugfest that played right into the hands of the underdog hosts, who had lost three of its last five regular-season games and haven't reached the semifinals since 2014. Malcolm entered the night averaging 43.1 points per game, including 48 or more points in each of its last six games. Frank finished with 15 carries for 70 yards, and he completed 5 of 15 passes for 69 yards.
"It was a very physical game," Amen said. "It was a game of some momentum changes."
Cedar Catholic finished with 304 yards of offense. Reifenrath was 13 of 19 passing for 130 yards, and he added 61 rushing yards. Carson Arens was his favorite target, catching eight passes for 99 yards. Andrew Jones at running back rushed 29 times for 101 yards.
Cedar Catholic outgained Malcolm 199-17 offensively in the first half, but only had three points to show for that defensive dominance. The Trojans marched 75 yards in 16 plays, but a dropped pass on third down led to Grant Arens' 22-yard field goal to cap the 7-1/2 minute drive. On the final play of the half, Cedar Catholic got a pass completed, but the receiver was stopped at the 2-yard line.
"We had a good stop there at the end of the first half," Amen said. "We had a couple of really good stands."
Malcolm's defense gave the visitors a spark when it intercepted a fourth-down pass to end Cedar Catholic's 19-play drive a minute into the fourth quarter. The Clippers followed with a 12-play, 66-yard march, highlighted by a 37-yard pass from Frank to Dalton Amen, that ended with Cody Sykes' field goal with 4-1/2 minutes to play.
Malcolm got another chance after forcing a Cedar Catholic punt, but the Clippers couldn't get inside the Trojans' 30 before an incomplete pass on fourth down with 21 seconds left to set up overtime.
Malcom (10-1) 0 0 0 3 6 — 9
HCC (8-3) 0 3 0 0 7 —10
SECOND QUARTER
HCC: Grant Arens 22 field goal, 5:58.
FOURTH QUARTER
MAL: Cody Sykes 26 field goal, 4:30.
OVERTIME
MAL: Hayden Frank 5 run (PAT failed).
HCC: Carson Arens 3 pass from Braeden Reifenrath (Grant Arens kick).