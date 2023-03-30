Makenna Noecker saw about every defense imaginable designed to slow her down over her career at Hartington Cedar Catholic.
But her numbers show that the formula for stopping the high-scoring guard was never perfected. Noecker averaged 20.6 points per game during her senior year to lead the Trojans to a third-place finish in the Class D1 state tournament.
While playing a team-high 26.7 minutes per game, she proved dangerous from wherever she shot the ball — inside the 3-point arc, outside the arc or especially at the free-throw line, where she was 145 for 175 (82.9%).
“Makenna is a three-year starter who scored over 1,000 points,” Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. “She is the overall best player I have coached so far.
“She is a very determined athlete that loves playing basketball. She also set the single-season scoring record at Cedar, then beat it her senior year.”
For her performance, Noecker has been selected as the honorary captain for the Daily News’ Class D Elite Eight. Noecker is one of two repeat selections. She is joined by Niobrara/Verdigre’s Josilyn Miller, who put up 22.2 points per game.
Other members of the first team are Bloomfield’s Madison Abbenhaus, O’Neill St. Mary’s teammates Alissa Brabec and Mya Hedstrom, Elgin Public/Pope John’s Keyera Eisenhauer, Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol and Wynot’s Amber Lawson.
A strong junior class will be returning from that group next season. Noecker, Kathol and Lawson are the only seniors on the Elite Eight.
The second team has a big Humphrey St. Francis presence. Seniors Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart and Kylee Wessel were all selected after helping the Flyers finish fourth in Class D2. Also named to the second team were Elgin Public/Pope John’s Ashlynne Charf, Howells-Dodge’s Blair Fiala, Wynot’s Kinslee Heimes, Boyd County’s Amelia Hoffman and Plainview’s Abbie Kromarek.
A variety of players from all four grades make up this year’s third team.
Seniors are Creighton’s Brooke Dance, Wausa’s Abby Kaiser and Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles. Boyd County’s Paige Drueke and O’Neill St. Mary’s Lorissa Reiman are juniors.
Sophomores are Bancroft-Rosalie’s Addison James and Humphrey St. Francis’ Isabel Preister. Winside freshman Aubrey Russell also was selected to the third team.
Selections are based on coaches’ nominations, recommendations of opponents’ coaches, statistics and observations of Daily News writers.
First Team
Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-4. Position: Guard.
Averages: 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 5.5 steals.
Coach Conner Wilson: “Madison was a great leader for our young team this season. During the season, she scored a career-high 40 points in our holiday tournament against Creighton. Madison also surpassed 1,000 points this year against Hartington Cedar Catholic as a junior.”
Alissa Brabec, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-4. Position: Guard.
Averages: 16.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals.
Coach Traci Berg: “Alissa scored 423 points this year and has 974 career points as a junior. She made 80 3-pointers this year and also had 44 steals, 43 assists and 55 rebounds.”
Keyera Eisenhauer, EPPJ
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-8. Position: Guard.
Averages: 14 points, 2.1 assists, 2.4 steals.
Coach Randy Eisenhauer: “Keyera is a leader on the floor who was a big threat to score. She set a career record for 3-pointers and is only a junior. She is only 52 points from 1,000 for her career.”
Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-9. Position: Forward/guard.
Averages: 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5 steals, 3.7 assists.
Coach Traci Berg: “Mya scored 361 points this season and has 987 for her career as a junior. She had 125 steals this season along with 93 assists and 161 rebounds.”
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-0. Position: Post.
Averages: 7.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 blocks.
Coach Craig Wortmann: “Laney is one of the hardest working players I have coached. She set the block record and the rebounding record at Cedar Catholic”
Amber Lawson, Wynot
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-8. Position: Forward/guard.
Averages: 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals.
Coach Steve Wieseler: “Amber scored 323 total points and averaged 11.5. She has 178 rebounds, 29 blocks and 52 steals. She was an all-conference selection.”
Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-9. Position: Guard.
Averages: 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4.2 steals.
Coach Christopher Swalley: “Josilyn averaged 22 points a game. She was a vital part of our offense and defense.”
Second Team
Emma Baumgart Humphrey St. Francis Senior 5-4
Hannah Baumgart Humphrey St. Francis Senior 5-3
Ashlynne Charf Elgin Public/Pope John Junior 5-9
Blair Fiala Howells-Dodge Senior 5-5
Kinslee Heimes Wynot Junior 5-6
Amelia Hoffman Boyd County Senior 5-8
Abbie Kromarek Plainview Junior 5-8
Kylee Wessel Humphrey St. Francis Senior 5-9
Third Team
Brooke Dance Creighton Senior 5-11
Paige Drueke Boyd County Junior 5-6
Addison James Bancroft-Rosalie Sophomore 5-5
Abby Kaiser Wausa Senior 5-4
Isabel Preister Humphrey St. Francis Sophomore 6-1
Lorissa Reiman O’Neill St. Mary’s Junior 5-10
Aubrey Russell Winside Freshman 5-7
Channatee Robles Norfolk Catholic Senior 5-10
Honorable Mention
Bancroft-Rosalie: Makenna James, Isabella Bonnneau; Boyd County: Leah Jockens, Natasha Zeisler; Chambers/Wheeler Central: Lizzie Gartner, Ella Moses; Creighton: Olivia Kuhlman; Elgin Public/Pope John: Skyler Meis, Taylynne Charf; Hartington Cedar Catholic: Katy Jones, Lauren Bernecker; Neligh-Oakdale: Hailey Horstmann, Mallory Belitz; Niobrara/Verdigre: Lina Bauer; Norfolk Catholic: Saylor Fischer, Addison Corr; O’Neill St. Mary’s: Hope Williamson; Plainview: Teya Boyer, Keanu Johnson; Randolph: Erin Engel, Ella Scott; Santee: Miley Pike; St. Edward: Jean Cumming, Malaina Francis; Stuart: Lacey Paxton, Sarah Wallinger; Tri County Northeast: Mica Tornez; Twin River: Delaney Reeg, Chloe Pilakowski; Tri County Northeast: Mica Tornez; Walthill: Kairece Morris; Wausa: Alexa Cunningham, Taylor Dawson; Winside: Natalie Kruger, Hannah Gubbels; Wynot: Lauren Haberman, Allison Wieseler.