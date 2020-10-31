Cedar Catholic secures fifth straight state berth

PIERCE — Although the Trojans trailed at some point during each set to Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic ultimately won all three — 25-21, 25-21, and 25-19 — to take the D1-6 District Championship and earn a fifth-straight berth in the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament.
“This is year five—we just counted this morning,” Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said. “We haven’t got a gold medal yet. The first year we lost in the first round, then we were second the next two years, and last year we finished fourth.”
Qualifying for state is a special achievement any year, and Buss said this season’s version of the Trojans squad has been forging its own identity throughout the season after four senior hitters and a primary setter graduated last year.
“The girls who (won) all the sets during the last few years are gone,” she said. “We’ve had some younger ones step up and fill in. A lot of them have experience, because they’ve all been playing, but not in crunch time.”
“Each year it’s special with a different group; this hasn’t been the smoothest ride to get there, but they’re getting it done when it matters,” she said. “It’s been a matter of developing consistency.”
Cedar Catholic fell behind early in the first set, as the Wolfpack got kills from multiple players while taking an 11-7 lead, but several plays by sophomore Laney Kathol — including a block and four kills — helped the Trojans turn the deficit into a 17-13 lead.
But Elgin Public/Pope John’s Skyler Meis, also a sophomore, contributed a block and a pair of service aces that led to a series of four tie scores — the last at 21 — before the Trojans closed out the set by scoring the final four points to win 25-21.
The second set was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than three points until Cedar Catholic led 18-14 following a Wolfpack service error.
The teams then basically traded points until the Trojans benefited from three crucial Elgin Public/Pope John errors, as well as kills by Kathol and Brynn Wortmann, to win by the same 25-21 score.
The Wolfpack led 6-2 in the third set, although Brooklyn Kuehn’s block and kill, along with another Kathol kill, kept Cedar Catholic within striking distance even though the Trojans trailed 9-8.
Moments later, consecutive kills by Makenna Noecker and Kathol, followed by a Kathol block gave Cedar Catholic a lead at 15-14 that would springboard the Trojans to a 25-19 third-set win and the district title as well.
“I think the girls were really confident in themselves today,” Buss said. “We’ve got four seniors — our libero, Megan Heimes, has been our libero for three years; Brynn (Wortmann) is a nice taller outside, and started last year; and Brooklyn Kuehn and Gracie Dickes — who have all contributed to get us to this point.”
Wortmann said that after finishing second twice her team is “still looking for that first (place).
“Our season has been a little bit rocky, but we’ve played pretty good teams, and that has prepared us for all of our other competition that’s still coming up,” she said. “We have a pretty young team, so we’ve had a lot of people step up. We’re a very close team, even the freshmen that have come up.”
Elgin Public/Pope John coach Tina Thiele-Blecher described her team’s play in the match as somewhat cautious.
“Even that last set, at one time it was like we were playing like we were behind instead of ahead,” Thiele-Blecher said. “But the girls never quit; they just kept working hard. Give Cedar Catholic credit; they hit hard at all times.”
“Nobody expected us to be here today; we were kind of the underdog coming in, but we’re proud to be here playing on sub-state Saturday,” she said. “We didn’t get it done, but (we have) lots to be proud of. We’re going to miss our seniors and their leadership, but we have some young girls coming back, so we’ll be alright.”
D1-6 district final
Hartington Cedar Catholic defeated Elgin Public/Pope John: 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.