Jaxson Bernecker’s value to Hartington Cedar Catholic has gone far beyond his stats.
It’s in his ability to find the open man when it looks as though no one’s open. It’s in his ability to make a shot from anywhere on the floor, even when defended well. Most of all, it’s in his selflessness.
Coach Matt Steffen saw that more than most. Steffen said he felt Bernecker was often selfless to a fault but always put the team first.
“I always felt Jaxson could’ve averaged closer to 20 points per game had he been a little more selfish,” Steffen said. “For instance Jaxson scored only two points this year vs. Norfolk Catholic, shooting the ball less than five times in the game, but he made the team better and we won by 14 points.”
Bernecker averaged 13 points and eight rebounds a game while shooting 38% from 3. The 6-foot-5 forward was instrumental to a season when Cedar Catholic finished 24-5.
“He follows in a long line of really good players I’ve been fortunate to coach,” Steffen said. “He was our best post player, but also a very good 3-point shooter and passer, an all-around great player.”
The season included a runner-up finish in the Mid-State Conference tournament, a subdistrict championship and a third-place finish in Class C2. The latter was the team’s best finish in 10 years.
Bernecker also picked up his 1,000th point this past season and leaves Cedar Catholic with 1,198 for his career.
The Mid-State Conference was one of the more competitive in the state of Nebraska thanks to Bernecker and two other players listed.
Its champion, Pierce, was led by Ben Brahmer, whose ability to score anywhere any way led the Bluejays to state for the second time in three years.
O’Neill’s Landon Classen was another prolific scorer. His skillset was the kind that kept the Eagles in whatever game they played. He leaves O’Neill as its all-time leading scorer.
Jake Rath was another one of those players. His work ethic has led him to be the go-to guy for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge each of the past two seasons.
Brendyn Ollendick was a big reason for Elkhorn Valley’s first state tournament appearance in program history. His athleticism made the Falcons one of the more complete teams in Northeast Nebraska.
Kyler Hellbusch has already eclipsed 1,000 points for his career. His 25 points per game led Class C1 and was third in the state across all classes.
Cade Johnson helped Wakefield reach a district final for the second time in three years. The senior had 30 points in the Lewis & Clark Conference final.
Jackson Knust led a Wisner-Pilger team that got better as the season went on. Thanks to his acumen, the Gators won the East Husker Conference tournament and reached a subdistrict final.
Selections are determined by coaches’ nominations, player statistics and observations made by Daily News sports writers.
First Team
Ben Brahmer, Pierce
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-6. Position: Post.
Averages: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Coach Mike Emory: “(Ben) was an extremely tough defender because of his length and athletic ability. Offensively he was a force on the inside and the outside and was an outstanding free throw shooter. Ben was a great leader on and off the court and a great role model in our school.”
Landon Classen, O’Neill
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-1. Position: Guard.
Averages: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4.7 assists.
Coach Seth Kalhoff: “Landon is the best player I have ever coached. Not just because of what he can do on the floor, but because of the type of leader he was for us for four years. He was always the first one in the gym and the last to leave.”
Jake Rath, LCC
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-4. Position: Center.
Averages: 21.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals.
Coach Todd Erwin: “Jake has led our team in scoring and rebounding for the past two seasons. He has an incredible work ethic and is well deserving of any accolades that he may receive.”
Brendyn Ollendick, E. Valley
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-0. Position: Guard.
Averages: 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.4 steals.
Coach Derric Werner: “Brendyn has been a very big part of building our program throughout his career and has been someone who we have built a lot of actions around his playmaking ability.”
Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend
Grade: Junior. Height: 6-2. Position: Guard.
Averages: 25 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.9 steals.
Coach Jonathan Baehr: “He has really worked to grow his game and his abilities each off season and his growth was seen this season when he was able to add a really solid mid range game to his ability to get to the hoop.”
Cade Johnson, Wakefield
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-3. Position: Guard.
Averages: 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assist, 2.8 steals.
Coach Joe Wendte: “He currently holds career school records for points (1,314), assists (330) and blocks (79). His stats were great, but he made the biggest mark on our program with his leadership, work ethic and competitiveness.”
Jackson Knust, Wisner-Pilger
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-1. Position: Guard.
Averages: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists.
Coach Brad Cornell: “Jack has been a leader on and off the court throughout the season.... He was the heart of our offense and a vocal leader that stepped up in big moments.”
Second Team
Dyami Berridge Winnebago Senior 6-1
Tyrese Lovejoy Winnebago Senior 6-1
Abram Scholting Pierce Senior 6-0
Daniel Judd Wayne Senior 6-4
Kyle Kasik Clarkson/Leigh Senior 6-0
Kade Pieper Norfolk Catholic Senior 6-4
Nolan Fennessy Norfolk Catholic Junior 6-4
Alex Christo Boone Central Senior 6-0
Third Team
Drew Morrow O’Neill Junior 6-1
Hunter Palmer Wisner-Pilger Senior 5-10
Alex Phelps Wayne Senior 6-0
Owen Vogel Stanton Senior 6-1
Dalton Lamprecht Ponca Junior 5-9
Spencer Hille Plainview Junior 6-2
Tyan Baller Hartington Cedar Catholic Senior 6-2
Diego Gastelum Madison Senior 5-7
Honorable Mention
Battle Creek: Jaxon Kilmurry, Blake Borchers, Will Hamer; Boone Central: Trent Patzel, Brant Benes; Clarkson/Leigh: Mason Whitmore, Drew Beeson; Crofton: Simon McFarland; Elkhorn Valley: Carter Werner, Kellyn Ollendick, Korbin Werner, Dawson Hansen; Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Konnor Kralik, Michael Cohee; Hartington Cedar Catholic: Andrew Jones, Nolan Becker, Carson Arens; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Tyler Olson, Gibson Roberts, Carter Kvols; Lutheran High Northeast: Josh Rojas, Braden Feddern, Tate Collison; Madison: Jeremiah Sanzhez, Diego Avila; North Bend Central: Braxton Chvatal; Omaha Nation: Keiyan Parker Keithin Miller, Kenyon WhiteEyes, Caron Saunsoci; Pierce: Deon Watts, Colby Anderson; Plainview: Jacson King; Ponca: Dalton Lamprecht; Stanton: Barrett Wilke, Joe Butterfield; Summerland: Sam Cheatum, Jaykwon Petite, Michael Koenig, Alec Schindler; Tri County Northeast: Hunter Heikes, Ben Jorgensen, Joe Grone; Twin River: Kirk Hebeda, Trey Quick; Wakefield: Eliseo Sarmiento, Hunter Schultz, Cael Johnson, Ryan Anderson; Wayne: Sedjro Agoumba, Carter Junck; West Holt: Lincoln Konrad, Ian Larson, Zack Hooey; West Point-Beemer: Colten Haber, Grayson Meyer, Jaylen Kile, Hunter Swanson, Brayden Doggett, Christian Ramirez; Winnebago: Duran Blackfish, Kevin Tebo Jr., Destin Vargas, Cashus Kearns.