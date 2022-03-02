HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic wasted little time in taking care of North Central 75-42 in the C2-3 district finals at the Monsignor Werner Activities Center on Tuesday evening to advance to next week's Nebraska state championships in Lincoln.
The Trojans went up early, leading 21-6 after the opening eight minutes and were really never threatened while cashing in a ticket to Lincoln.
The win pushes the Cedar Catholic winning streak to seven straight since a loss to Norfolk Catholic in the Mid-State Conference tournament.
"We have a lot of guys who can score," Trojan senior Tate Thoene said. "But we really want to get after teams defensively."
The Trojans did just that against the Knights, holding them to just 14 points in the first half before North Central loosened up a bit in the second half and matched the Trojans.
"I was proud of the way we played here tonight," North Central coach Troy Graf said. "We battled the entire game, and we did it with class. They are a very good team."
Scoring in the game started with a couple of free throws from Cedar Catholic's Jaxson Bernecker, which were answered by Ryan Painter of North Central with a nice move along the baseline to make it 2-2.
The Trojans took it from there, scoring the next nine points and 19 of the next 23.
Carson Arens scored inside for Cedar Catholic, then Bernecker hit Carter Arens under the hoop for another basket to make it 6-2.
Carter Arens nailed a long ball with 4:14 left in the opening frame, then grabbed a long pass from Thoene for a lay-up to make it 11-2, forcing Graf to take a timeout.
The Trojans kept the heat on at both ends of the floor and eventually went to the second quarter with a 21-6 lead.
"We've been focusing on finishing," Trojan coach Matt Steffen said. "Finishing plays, finishing a game — we need to complete whatever we are trying to accomplish."
The second quarter was more of the same for Cedar Catholic as the Trojans limited the Knights to eight points and put up 17 of their own to head to the intermission in control, 38-14.
"We have learned to count on each other," Thoene said. "We know what each of us can do, which takes the pressure off of everyone. We can go out there and do what we do, knowing our teammate will be right there."
North Central did come out in the second half and scored the first three points of the half on a nice move inside by Dolan Pospichal and a traditional 3-point-play from Raden Orton, who was fouled after an offensive rebound and bucket.
But Cedar Catholic responded again and turned away the Knights to push the advantage to 62-27 late in the third. Painter hit a 3 at the end of the quarter to make it 62-30 heading into the fourth.
"Defense will solve a lot of problems," Steffen said. "You may have an off night shooting the ball, but you can always play defense."
Orton and Painter led the Knights with 11 and 10 points respectively. Six of Painter's points came from beyond the arc as he set a school record with 50 3-pointers this season.
Carter Arens led all scorers with 21 points for the Trojans. Bernecker added 15, and Andrew Jones contributed 13.
"I'm very proud of these guys," Steffen said. "I am very happy for them. They've earned this."
C2-4 BOYS DISTRICT FINAL
NC 6 8 16 12 — 42
HCC 21 17 24 13 — 75
NORTH CENTRAL (14-10): Troy Reynolds 1 0-2 2; Dolan Pospichal 3 3-4 9; Mason Hagan 0 0-2 0; Carson Anderson 0 1-4 1; Jackson Hallock 2 0-0 4; Raden Orton 3 3-8 11; Eddie Reynolds 2 0-0 5; Ryan Painter 4 0-0 10.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (23-4): Tate Thoene 2 1-1 6; Grant Arens 0 0-2 0; Andrew Jones 5 2-4 13; Brett Kleinschmit 0 1-2 1; Carson Arens 2 0-0 5; Tyan Baller 2 0-0 4; Carter Arens 7 5-7 21; Jaxson Bernecker 5 5-5 15; Nolan Becker 3 0-1 6; Isaac Kuehn 2 0-0 4.