LINCOLN – Hartington Cedar Catholic scored the first seven points and kept extending its lead from there to top Johnson-Brock 69-36 in the first round of the Class D1 state tournament on Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Senior guard Makenna Noecker had 16 of her 25 points in the first half to help the third-seeded Trojans (21-6) build up a 36-12 halftime advantage over the Eagles, who were making their first state appearance since 1994.
While the offense sizzled for Cedar Catholic, which went 7 for 12 in the first quarter and 25 for 49 for the game, Noecker said it was defense which keyed the big first half.
“I think our intensity on defense was key and our communication,” she said. “We decided to go out with confidence and not let our nerves get to us, and that’s what we did.”
There weren’t signs of nerves from the Trojans, who have now won in the first round of the state tournament four consecutive years.
The same couldn’t be said for Johnson-Brock (21-6) in its first state appearance in 29 years.
“Me and Laney (Kathol), the two seniors, have been down here four times,” said Noecker, who finished 9 for 14, including 3 for 4 on 3-pointers. “So I think that has really helped us have confidence and know how to play on these courts because it’s kind of difficult at the start.”
Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann had no complaints about his team’s performance.
“We shot the ball really well in the first half,” he said. “We’ve been practicing, prepping, making sure we get our feet set and making sure we get into position where we can hit shots. They got open, and they hit them. They had their feet set, they were lined up – everything was going the way we wanted it to go.”
Wortmann said the experience factor was a plus for the Trojans.
“I think coming back to this gym – we’ve been here a couple years in a row – they’re not so starstruck walking into it,” he said. “Even from volleyball when they were here a couple months ago (winning a Class D1 state title), they could step into it and play. I think that’s what they did. Plus when you get that quick start, it’s easier to move from quarter to quarter.”
The Trojans never allowed more than three unanswered points in the first three quarters.
“We talked a lot about keeping our girls in front and keeping that ball pressure on and making them handle the ball – make every single one of their girls handle the ball and see if they can,” Wortmann said. “We don’t have any common opponents so we don’t really know what they have and what they can do, so we want to make all of them handle the ball the best that they can.”
Kathol added 10 points while Katy Jones and Addison Walters each contributed eight for Cedar Catholic, which faces second-seeded Centura in Friday’s semifinal round. The game is set for 10:45 a.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“I think it’s two very similar teams,” Wortmann said. “You’ve got guards, you’ve got bigs that like to run and can even play point guard. I think it’s a good matchup.
“We’ve been eyeing certain matchups as we’ve gone through the season, and that’s one of them that we’ve been talking about watching and keeping track of as we went through the season. It’s a challenge that we’re really looking forward to.”
Noecker said the keys won’t change a bit from the first round.
“Defense wins championships,” she said.
CLASS D1 STATE TOURNAMENT
Johnson-Brock 8 4 7 17 – 36
Cedar Catholic 20 16 12 21 – 69
JOHNSON-BROCK (21-6): Brooklyn Behrends 1-3 4-6 6; Halle Rasmussen 1-6 0-0 2; Natalie Knippelmeyer 1-11 2-4 4; Chloe Vice 1-2 1-3 3; Taryn Ottemann 4-8 3-4 13; Anna Lillenas 1-2 0-0 2; Brooklyn Buchmeier 0-4 0-0 0; Natalie Clark 2-3 0-0 4; Reese Grotrian 0-0 0-0 0; Charlotte Metschke 0-0 2-2 2; Hailee Nickels 0-0 0-0 0; Laney Knippelmeyer 0-2 0-0 0; Ruby Gravatt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-41 12-19 36.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (21-6): Makenna Noecker 9-14 4-4 25; Katy Jones 3-8 0-0 8; Samantha Pick 1-1 0-0 2; Laney Kathol 4-9 2-2 10; Lauren Bernecker 2-4 0-0 5; Melayna McGregor 1-1 0-0 2; Bailey Hochstein 1-1 1-2 3; Katelyn Arens 1-3 1-2 3; Addison Walter 3-6 2-2 8; Grace Wortmann 0-0 0-0 0; McKinlee Lammers 0-1 0-1 0; Lyndsey Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0; Olivia Kleinschmit 0-0 0-0 0; Savannah Pick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 10-13 69.