ALBION — Hartington Cedar Catholic found itself behind the eight ball a handful of times in Saturday afternoon’s District D1-7 final at Boone Central High School.
However, the Trojans responded every time it mattered most and beat the Axtell Wildcats 25-18, 27-25, 26-24 to advance to the Nebraska Class D1 state volleyball championships.
“They’re a great team,” coach Denae Buss said of Axtell. “They hit a lot of balls at us and it was just a battle back and forth.”
The first instance came in the second set.
Cedar Catholic came in with a 1-0 lead in the match, but Axtell took a 25-24 lead with a chance to even things up.
A kill attempt went out of bounds to tie it, then Lexi Eickhoff had a kill to give the Trojans the set point. In the next game, Jenna Marsh’s kill attempt hit the net and the Trojans took a 2-0 match lead.
The Wildcats, quite literally, came out swinging to start the third set, taking an 8-3 lead.
A kill by Laney Kathol got the Trojans going, but the Wildcats stayed a few points ahead for a few games. Cedar Catholic finally closed the gap when two straight kills by Kathol tied the game and gave them the lead.
Kathol, who led the red and white with 15 kills, said the team knew they could come back from the deficits they faced.
“We just have confidence that we can do it and our team has grown so much and we know our strengths,” Kathol said. “When we get down like that, we just persevere to the end and we just had really good team chemistry tonight.”
The lead changed five times after that in a set that, once again, went past 25 points.
With things tied 23-23, a serving error by Grace Wortmann gave Axtell the set point with a chance to make it a 2-1 match. Halvorsen went for the winning kill, but her attempt landed out of bounds, tying the set at 24.
Kathol followed up with her 15th and final kill of the match to give the Trojans match point. In the ensuing game, Ellie Johnson tried to make a kill, but her attempt sailed past the opponent’s endline, sending the Trojans to the state tournament.
“This definitely wasn’t my greatest hitting night,” Kathol said of her performance. “But I just went out, tried to find the open holes and I tried not to look at the scoreboard and just play a normal game.”
Cedar Catholic got out to an 8-3 start to the first set, but the Wildcats came within one to make it 10-9. Three straight kills by Melayna McGregor gave the Trojans some breathing room. Axtel made it a 21-18 game late, but a kill by Eickhoff kickstarted a 4-0 run to end the set.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is now headed to the state tournament for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. The Trojans were swept by Mead in a district final in 2021.
Axtell 18 25 24
Cedar Catholic 25 27 26
AXTELL (23-9): Ellie Johnson, 6k; Kassidy Halvorsen, 3k; Jenna Marsh, 12k, 1a; Emma Callan, 1a; Audrey Nelson, 1k; Lexie Eckhoff, 16k, 2a.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (24-10): Laney Kathol, 15k; Annika Kuehn, 1a; Lexi Eickhoff, 8k; Jozie Becker, 5k; Meredith McGregor, 4k, 4a; Melayna McGregor, 12k; Lauren Bernecker, 5k.