LAUREL — Class C No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic and No. 6 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge were evenly matched in terms of athleticism on Tuesday night.
In the end, two big runs and strong post play by Jaxson Bernecker helped the Trojans pull away from the Bears 55-44.
The black and orange held onto a 19-14 lead with six minutes, 40 seconds left in the second quarter. Sixteen seconds later, Ethan Becker made a 2-point basket, then Carter Arens and Bernecker each had one of their own to take a 20-19 lead.
Those baskets would end up being just the start of a 14-0 run that helped put Cedar Catholic up 28-21 at halftime.
HALFTIME: Cedar Catholic 28, LCC 21.
Defensively, an adjustment was able to keep the Bears off the board for a time.
“We usually try to start off in man (defense) and see how that goes,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “But we like to put a little more pressure on them.
“They’re a good team. We didn’t know if we could turn them over or not, but I think the game was physical, and that probably helped us out.”
Turn them over they did. The Trojans ended up forcing 17 turnovers on the part of the Bears. Although Cedar’s length certainly didn’t make running the offense easy, LCC coach Todd Erwin said he felt that a lot of them were self-inflicted.
“We’re always going to have a few against Cedar’s length,” he said. “I can picture five or six where they weren’t good passes, they weren’t coming to the ball, they were light passes. We do without them, we’re right in the game.”
Eight points from Jake Rath and a 3-pointer by Evan Haisch to start the third quarter got Laurel-Concord-Coleridge right back in the thick of things. The teams traded layups as the period wound down before Haisch hit another 3 — this time with 1:05 remaining — to make it a one-point game.
On the Bears’ last possession before the buzzer, Grant Erwin heaved a half-court shot that would’ve given his team the lead, but it bounced off the rim, and the black and orange went into the fourth down 40-39.
Grant Erwin's go-ahead heave at the end of the third quarter falls short. Still, the Bears are within one. Cedar Catholic 40, LCC 39.
In the fourth, Cedar Catholic used another run that would end up putting the game out of reach. Two layups by Bernecker — who led the Trojans with 18 points — sparked an 8-3 run that put the red and white up for good.
“They were playing a zone, so I think a lot of our passing really helped open up the middle,” Bernecker said. “Then I got some easy buckets.”
Both teams hit a 3-pointer and a 2-point basket to start the game, but two free throws by Deagan Puppe and four points from Haisch helped make it an 11-10 game for LCC.
With 57 seconds left, Grant Erwin hit a 3-pointer, which Tate Thoene answered with two free throws. Haisch would add one of his own to end the first and then a 3 to start the second to make it 19-14.
Cedar Catholic returns home on Tuesday to host Wynot. Meanwhile, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge travels to face Winnebago on Friday.
Cedar Catholic 12 16 12 15 — 55
LCC 16 5 18 5 — 44
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (9-2): Grant Erwin 1 0-0 3; Wilton Roberts 3 0-0 7; Jake Rath 6 1-3 13; Lucas Rasmussen 1 0-1 2; Evan Haisch 5 2-2 15; Deagan Puppe 1 2-2 4. Total 17 5-8 44.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (9-2): Tate Thoene 2 2-2 8; Grant Arens 3 0-0 6; Carson Arens 4 1-2 9; Carter Arens 4 2-3 10; Jaxson Bernecker 7 3-3 18; Nolan Becker 1 0-0 2; Ethan Becker 1 0-0 2. Total, 22 8-11 55.