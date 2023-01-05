HARTINGTON — The Class C No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans got out to an early lead and held on to the end on Thursday as they beat Class C No. 8 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 52-44 at the Werner Activities Center.
“They’re very athletic and long. I think it was a good win,” Trojan’s coach Matt Steffen said of the Bears. “But I think down the stretch there, we need to have more discipline than what we had.”
Cedar Catholic held a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Bears used an 8-2 run capped off by a two from Jake Rath to make it a 45-40 game, forcing the red and white to take a timeout with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
The teams traded two free throws over the next two possessions, then Nolan Becker laid one in and gave the momentum the Trojans needed to ultimately put the contest away.
As impressive as Steffen felt the win was, he felt they could have had a much better day shooting. The Trojans shot 37% from the field including making just 3 of 13 shots from beyond the arc.
“I think that we can get better shots,” he said. “Better looks at it, higher percentage shots and that should help.”
Cedar led a 5-4 ballgame just over three minutes in, but a pair of twos from Tyan Baller started an 8-0 run to end the first quarter. LCC made just one field goal in the period; a two by Rath.
The senior center scored each of the orange and black’s first six points of the second quarter. Carson Arens had two buckets of his own while Gibson Roberts and Grant Arens each got on the board before halftime, where the Trojans led 19-12.
Rath led the Bears with 26 points, the third most he’s had in a game all season. Carter Kvols followed with 10, but no one else on the team scored more than three.
That, combined with 18 turnovers and bad shooting early, is something coach Todd Erwin felt did them in.
“In a game like this, two guys can’t carry it,” he said. “Somebody’s got to step up and help and we didn’t have that tonight.”
A two by Becker and a three from Jaxson Bernecker helped get Cedar Catholic up 24-17 with 7:04 left in the third. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge worked their way back, but a three by Baller got the Trojans up by double digits with 5:22 remaining.
Rath hit a three of his own to keep the Bears within striking distance, but five straight points from Bernecker kept the Trojans up by double digits. Rath did make a layup off a turnover just before the buzzer to make it 38-27 Cedar Catholic heading into the fourth.
Tyler Olson hit a three to keep the momentum going for the Bears in the fourth quarter. Baller added two points and Carson Arens made the first of two free throws to keep it at bay before LCC’s run to make it a five-point game.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge returns home to face Winnebago on Friday. Cedar Catholic is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Wynot.
LCC 4 8 15 17 — 44
HCC 13 6 19 14 — 52
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (7-3): Kolby Hansen, 0-5 3-4 3; Jake Rath, 11-17 3-3 26; Gibson Roberts, 1-9 0-0 2; Tyler Olson, 1-6 0-0 3; Carter Kvols, 3-9 4-4 10; Totals, 16-46 10-11 44.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (7-1): Andrew Jones, 2-6 5-6 9; Tyan Baller, 5-12 2-3 14; Grant Arens, 1-3 0-0 2; Carson Arens, 3-8 3-5 9; Nolan Becker, 3-8 2-2 8, Jaxson Bernecker, 4-11 1-2 10; Totals, 18-48 13-18 52.