There wasn’t a hint of disappointment in coach Craig Wortmann’s voice following Hartington Cedar’s Catholic 49-28 loss to Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday.
Yes, the Trojans had suffered only their third loss of the season. And the margins of those defeats are all in double digits — 26, 15 and 19 points.
But they are also to rated teams in Class C2, one class larger than Cedar Catholic (14-3). And Crofton, Pender and GACC happen to be a combined 46-4 and the top three teams in the points standings for their class.
Wortmann looks at the bigger picture when it comes to those losses.
"We want to play these games,” he said. “I want my girls to struggle through and learn to play defense against really quick girls so they know what they're doing. Then once we get into major games, we can be dictating instead of having a different team dictate us. You just have to look at the grander scheme of things of what are we going to get out of this game?
"This is what we want. We want these difficult teams that we saw (Friday against Wayne and Saturday against GACC). We'll see another one on Tuesday (Ponca). We want to see those teams so we're ready at the end of the season."
No team is better prepared to realize that a basketball season is a long process of improvement.
Last season, a young Trojans squad lost its first four games, six of its first eight and stood 2-8 at the end of December.
In March, they were playing in the Class D1 state tournament semifinals.
"Last year, we had two seniors and two juniors,” Wortmann said. “The rest were freshmen and sophomores with a couple of freshmen who had to play varsity. Toward the end of the season, they caught on, and this year they were able to step back into those roles a lot quicker. So we're able to win more games. The games we couldn't win last year we're able to win now."
Cedar Catholic carried the momentum from that finish — while possibly adding some from a D1 state title in volleyball in November — into this season, which started 4-0 instead of 0-4.
"When we first started our season, it really felt like we picked up right where we left off,” Wortmann said. “We didn't have to build something back up. We were able to go from where we were at and then keep moving forward. I think that's what shows with our record so far."
The challenges will keep coming for Cedar Catholic after Tuesday’s battle against Ponca, another highly rated Class C2 opponent.
Up next will be the Mid-State Conference tournament next week. That could feature rematches against GACC, Crofton or Pierce (12-4), a Class C1 team the Trojans defeated 41-33 on Jan. 13. Also in the tournament is Norfolk Catholic (8-7), which lost to Cedar Catholic 39-30 on Dec. 12 in a potential subdistrict preview.
"The nice thing (about the Mid-State tournament) is you get the extra day off in-between (games) so you can kind of figure out who you play and mentally get ready for it,” Wortmann said. “That will help some.
"It'll come down to matchups because there are a lot of good teams. You'll find out you might match up better with this one than this other one. You want to see if you can make it through to the end of that tournament. We'll see who we get and see if we can make a run."
CLASS C
It was a relatively quiet week for the area’s Class C teams with Monday’s make-up game between North Bend Central and Oakland-Craig resulting in the only loss by a rated team.
So it remains status quo from last week.
No. 1 North Bend Central added a victory over Glenwood, Iowa, during Saturday’s Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena in Omaha to its winning streak, which now totals 16 games.
No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic will get a week of rest to prepare for the Mid-State tournament. The Bluejays have won eight in a row and haven’t given up more than 36 points during that stretch excluding a double-overtime win over Wynot.
No. 3 Ponca hasn’t lost to an in-state team this season. The Indians will prepare for the Lewis & Clark tournament with contests against Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wynot this week.
No. 4 Crofton has now twice had games against Ponca postponed by bad weather. The Warriors face Pierce on Thursday in their final game before the Mid-State tournament.
No. 5 Oakland-Craig joined North Bend Central as winners at the Nebraska Prep Classic, having defeated Harlan, Iowa, 48-42.
No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh has won five in a row since a loss to North Bend Central. The Patriots will join North Bend and Oakland-Craig in an always interesting East Husker Conference tournament, which starts Friday.
Also part of that tournament is No. 7 Pender, which rebounded from a two-point loss to Clarkson/Leigh with three straight close wins.
Summerland retains its No. 8 rating with a trip to Elkhorn Valley (11-3) on Tuesday providing the Bobcats’ toughest opponent in more than a month.
Pierce (12-4) remains the top contender after beating Battle Creek 41-23 on Saturday.
CLASS D
Much like Class C, it was mostly a quiet week for the area’s Class D teams with only two losses by the top eight coming to rated Class C opponents.
Cedar Catholic holds onto the top spot for the second consecutive week. The Trojans aren’t docked for their loss to Guardian Angels Central Catholic, a team that has been shutting down nearly every opponent this month.
Another year, another Goldenrod Conference tournament championship for Humphrey St. Francis. The Flyers defeated Nebraska Christian 52-38 in Saturday’s title game and remain No. 2. This was the sixth consecutive Goldenrod championship for St. Francis.
No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s extended its winning streak to eight consecutive games and has plenty of momentum heading into the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament.
No. 4 Elgin Public/Pope John survived a scare against West Holt to win its fourth in a row as it also prepares for NVC tourney play.
No. 5 Niobrara/Verdigre faces a pair of one-win teams this week before the Niobrara Valley tournament, which could really shuffle up the Class D ratings.
No. 6 Norfolk Catholic has a season-best three-game winning streak going. O’Neill and Boone Central await the Knights before next week’s Mid-State Conference tournament.
No. 7 Wynot has won back-to-back games before its brutal schedule resumes with a trip to Ponca on Thursday before the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament.
Howells-Dodge holds onto its No. 8 spot after a 42-35 loss to Class C No. 7 Pender. The Jaguars (10-7) are certainly battle tested for the East Husker tournament.