Cedar Catholic headlines a list of five area teams in Class C

After a missed golf season because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Class C boys golf tournament looks to be a beauty as defending state champion Grand Island Central Catholic returns along with Hartington Cedar Catholic, Battle Creek, West Holt, Valentine and Oakland-Craig.
Those individuals from the Northeast Nebraska area who also will be competing include Connor Schlueter of North Bend Central, Nathan Oswald and Garrett Blanke of Tri-County Northeast, Zachary Weber of Crofton, Livia Hunke of Guardian Angels Central Catholic and the district C-3 runner-up, Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger.
Hartington Cedar Catholic, which won the C-3 district tournament at Norfolk's Fair Play Golf Course on Monday, has been playing great all-around golf as of late, with everyone in the lineup contributing with low rounds.
“It's nice to see all of the kids play like they are capable of playing,” Hartington Cedar Catholic coach Rick Kuehn said.
Hartington Cedar Catholic took 10th place back in the 2019 state tournament, and two golfers return from that lineup.
On Tuesday, senior Riley Kuehn looks to lead the way for Hartington Cedar Catholic as he finished tied for second at the 2019 state tournament.
“We are peaking at the right time, so we've got to keep it going,” Riley Kuehn said.
Kuehn has been averaging a score of 73 throughout the season, as he shot below his average with a 72 at the district tournament on Monday.
Senior Mack Kuehn is the other returning state qualifier who has been averaging an 89 this season. The two seniors will be joined next week by teammates Jay Steffen, Cazden Christensen and Carsen Becker.
“These kids still need to work on their short game, getting that fixed and understanding the course,” Rick Kuehn said. “We'll get down there and we'll give it our best shot. Everyone is already excited.”
In 2019, Battle Creek was one stroke away from winning the state championship. Despite almost a whole new lineup, the Braves are looking to again make some noise.
“We've got a lot work to do around the green, but we've had a week to prepare and should represent pretty well down there,” Battle Creek coach Toby Thompson said.
Battle Creek's lone returner from the 2019 runner-up squad, Payton Frederick, has been averaging a 79 this season and has a chance to win individually in Kearney.
“Payton's been solid all year — he's been in the 70s and close to winning every tournament,” Thompson said. “Hopefully he can pull it all together and compete well down in Kearney.”
The other Braves who have been working mainly on short game and who will be competing in Kearney for the first time include Caleb Lindgren, Luke Beckman, Tait Heimes and Garrett Finke.
“We've got to get better around the green. There have been a lot of three- and four-putts, which is unnecessary, and we need to get that down to two or one,” Thompson said. “They're definitely going to be ready to go.”
West Holt returns to the state golf tournament in 2021, this time in Class C.
West Holt won the boys Class D state championship in 2019 and stood a good chance of winning again in 2020, with three seniors and one junior returning.
But the Huskies will never get to know how they could have done last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but despite coming into the season with little experience, they are ready to compete in Class C at state.
“These guys came a long way this year, gained a lot of experience, and I'm really proud of this team,” West Holt coach Todd Hale said.
West Holt senior Cameron Adkisson didn't compete in the state tournament two years ago, but this season he has been averaging an 84 and he has upped his play this month.
“He is good at staying away from the big numbers,” Hale said.
Adkisson and the rest of the West Holt squad — including Jaxson Cadwallader, Mason Mitchell, Weston Mathis and Nathaniel Ketteler — will represent their school at the Class C state tournament.
“None of these guys have played at Kearney before. The greens there are really slick, and we've just got to play with confidence,” Hale said. “We want to go down there and have fun.”
Joining Hartington Cedar Catholic, Battle Creek and West Holt will be Valentine and Oakland-Craig.
Both Valentine and Oakland-Craig return to the state tournament after competing in 2019.
Ryan Okief, along with Christopher Williams, Brysen Limbach, Kane Fowler and Jackson Ravenscroft, will compete for Valentine.
Oakland-Craig, which finished in third place in the 2019 Class C state tournament, will have a lineup consisting of Carson Thomsen, Gunnar Ray, Owen Anderson, Michael Maline and Jaden Harney.
These teams and individual golfers will represent the Northeast Nebraska area at the two-day Class C boys state golf meet at the Kearney Country Club in Kearney.