HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic held off Niobrara/Verdigre in the D1-3 district finals at the Monsignor Werner Activities Center her Friday night.
The Trojans won 60-38 over the Cougars to advance to next week's state tournament in Lincoln.
"This win makes it four straight," Trojan coach Craig Wortmann said. "It was nice to have this all come together tonight. We took care of what we needed to take care of and came away with the win."
Cedar Catholic jumped out from the opening tip and grabbed a lead then kept a shorthanded, stubborn Niobrara/Verdigre team at an arm's length the rest of the night.
Both teams stumbled to a 6-3 Trojan lead at the end of the first quarter, but the game heated up from there.
For the Trojans, Katy Jones scored early on with four points in the first quarter and with the first five points in the second eight minutes. She had a bucket inside to open scoring then converted a pair of free throws later in the first before opening the second canning a 3-pointer and taking a steal coast-to-coast for another basket.
"This feels really good," Jones said. "We just focused on getting back down to Lincoln and did everything we could to get there."
Makenna Noecker, who would finish with a game-high 22 points, scored the other basket in the first and used a nifty move in the paint for a bucket after Jones' score in the second to put Cedar Catholic up 13-3.
Laney Kathol drove through the paint for a basket to make it 15-3 then made a nice pass to Noecker, who was fouled breaking to the hoop to make it 17-3 after Noecker hit the foul shots.
Kathol handed out another assist, this one to Lauren Bernecker then canned a couple of charity tosses herself to complete a 15-0 run to open the second period.
"We kept the pressure on them especially in the second quarter," Wortmann said. "We got some baskets from the pressure and shared the ball really well."
The Cougars were without the services of leading scorer, Josilyn Miller, who was sidelined during the subdistrict tournament due to an injury.
"It took us a while to figure things out without her," Niobrara/Verdigre coach Chris Swalley said. "We got things going better as the game wore on, but they had already established a lead."
Niobrara/Verdigre did manage a 15-foot jump shot from Chrissena Swalley along the baseline and a traditional 3-point play by Hehaka Frazier to close out the half to send the teams to the locker room with the Trojans in front, 23-10.
The lead grew to 19 with 3:32 left in the third quarter after a Noecker bomb from beyond the arc, but a foul shot by Chloe Hanzlik and her offensive rebound and put-back trimmed the lead to 35-20.
Niobrara-Verdigre got the lead down to 13 early in the final frame, but a Jones trifecta with 5:05 left made it 49-30. Jones would finish with 19 points on the night.
"I got open a few times and my teammates got me the ball," Jones said. "I just had to make the shots. We were not going to lose this game."
The Trojans will return to Lincoln to try to improve on three-straight fourth-place finishes since 2020.
"We're happy to get back there," Wortmann said. "We just need to settle in and put together three more wins. It will be a huge challenge."
Niobrara/Verdigre 3 7 15 13 — 38
Hartington Cedar Catholic 6 11 16 21 — 60
NIOBRARA/VERDIGRE (17-7): Hehaka Frazier 4 1-2 9; Chrissena Swalley 3 0-0 7; Chloe Hanzlik 1 2-2 4; Bree Breithaupt 3 0-0 8; Summer Vesely 1 0-0 3; Angelina Bauer 2 3-4 7.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (20-6): Makenna Noecker 8 4-6 22; Katy Jones 7 2-2 19; Samantha Pick 0 1-2 1; Laney Kathol 3 2-2 8; Katelyn Arens 1 0-0 2; Melayna McGregor 2 0-2 4; Lauren Bernecker 1 0-0 2; Addison Walter 0 2-4 2.