HARTINGTON — The Hartington Cedar Catholic boys basketball team sent Wynot to its first loss of the season 60-49 Tuesday at the Werner Activities Center.
"We knew this was going to be a tough game," Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. "They are very athletic. It doesn't matter about the size of their school. We were happy to get out of here with a win."
Actually, Steffen may have overstated a couple of facts about the game.
The Trojans never trailed and finished the opening quarter up 12-6, the second frame ahead 31-23 and the third leading 47-38.
"We needed to get out to a better start," Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. "They put pressure on us all night, but we stayed in the game."
After trailing 12-6, the Blue Devils got a basket from Charlie Schroeder on a coast-to-coast rebound to layup to make it 12-8 early in the second frame.
Dylan Heine cashed in a 3-pointer with 5:47 left before the break to get Wynot back to within 14-11 but the Trojans got to work and widened the gap the rest of the quarter.
"We never really got much separation from them the entire game," Steffen said. "Thankfully we have some depth and we just kept after them them all night."
Carson Arens hit a three immediately after Heine's long ball. Then Grant Arens found Carson flying to the basket on a fast break and Cedar Catholic was up 19-11 midway through the frame.
Heine hit another three with 4:27 left before the break but Jaxson Bernecker, who led all scorers with 20 points on the night, grabbed an offensive rebound for the Trojans and put it back for a 21-14 lead with just over four minutes left in the second.
"We hit the boards really hard tonight," Bernecker said. "We tried to concentrate on some of the little things we need to do to keep us getting better. We still have work to do but this was a step towards where we want to be."
Grant Arens splashed another three with 2:15 left and Carson Arens stole the ball and raced for a layup just 14 seconds later and the Trojans were up by 10.
"We tried some things defensively to try to give them some trouble," Steffen said. "It seemed like they would work for a while but they would always adjust, which good teams will do."
Heimes called a timeout after the Carson Arens layup and Wynot eventually scored the final five points of the half on a three and a pair of free throws from Heine.
"We lost here tonight but we got better," Heimes said. "We've got some younger guys stepping up. A game like this will definitely help us as we move forward on the season."
Bernecker scored again to end the third quarter to make it 47-38 and Cedar Catholic held on in the fourth despite some struggles at the free-throw line that saw them miss the front end of a couple of one-and-one opportunities late in the game.
"We'll need to get to work on the free throws," Steffen said. "We will get better at that."
Wynot 6 17 15 11 — 49
Cedar Catholic 12 19 16 13 — 60
WYNOT (11-1): Zack Foxhoven 0 3-4 3; Dylan Heine 3 2-2 11; Carson Wieseler 1 0-0 2; Charlie Schroeder 7 3-6 18; Jack Kuchta 1 0-0 2; Chase Schroeder 4 0-1 9; Colin Wieseler 2 0-0 4.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (10-2): Tate Thoene 4 1-3 12; Grant Arens 2 0-0 5; Andrew Jones 1 0-0 2; Carson Arens 4 1-4 10; Carter Arens 2 5-6 9; Jaxson Bernecker 8 4-6 20; Nolan Becker 1 0-1 2.