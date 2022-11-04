Cedar Catholic grabs ticket to D1 volleyball final

LINCOLN - Hartington Cedar Catholic did its share to get to the D1 volleyball match up everyone has been talking about with Norfolk Catholic in tomorow's D1 State Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center here in Lincoln.
To get to the title game with the Knights, the Trojans had to take care of some business with Maywood-Hayes Center in the semifinals Friday morning.
Cedar Catholic did just that, sweeping the Wolves 25-17, 25-20 and 25-15 behind 18 kills from Wayne State recruit, Laney Kathol and 37 set-assists from Meredith McGregor.
"This team has been very focused all season," Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said. "There has been no drama - they play for each other and they have a common goal to keep winning."
After a close call against Cambridge in yesterday's quarterfinals, the Trojans gathered after the match and went over things they needed to do to keep getting better and specific things they needed to do to get through the semifinals.
"We talked about playing smarter - thinking ahead instead of just reacting to what was going on on the court - I tought we did what we intended to do and will do the same thing today to get ready for tomorrow."
Whatever was discussed must have been spot-on as the Trojans little doubt of their intentions to get to the finals on the court.
Cedar Catholic went up 3-1 in set one on a couple of kills from Kathol and a hitting error by the Wolves.
In fact, the Trojans led 10-4 after a McGregor ace serve, a couple of winners from Lauren Bernecker and a little help from Maywood-Hayes Center.
Later in the set, a Kathol kill off of the Wolves' block went out of bounds and Bernecker had a block at the net to put the Trojans up 20-13 and put them well on their way to a first-set win.
M-HC coach Shayne Lawson called timeout to try to stop the, and it temporarily worked, but a back-row Kathol kill, an Anikka Kuehn ace serve and a winner from Melayna McGregor pushed Cedar over the top for the 25-17 first-set win and a 1-0 lead in the match.
The second set was more of the same. The Trojans led 23-14 after a Kathol smash and a Kathol ace serve, then regrouped with another kill from Melayna McGregor and a hot shot from Lexi Eickhoff closed out the set 25-19.
"I really thought we came out here ready to go here today," Buss said. "We didn't want to leave anything to chance - we wanted to earn our way to the finals and get a chance at winning a state title."
he match up with Norfolk Catholic will be the teams' fourth meeting this year with the Knights winning the first two, once back on Sept. 3 in a two-set sweep in the Columbus Scotus Invitational and 3-1 in a regular-season match held in Hartington on Sept. 13.
The third previous meeting went to the Trojans recently in the D1-4 Sub-District Tournament finals on Oct. 25 3-1 in a best-of-five-sets match.
"We always look forward to playing them," Buss said. "And for a state championship makes it even better."
Buss' team was little emotional after grabbing the ticket to Saturday's festivities.
"I think they are starting to realize all of this hard work and everything we have done since last year is coming to fruition," Buss said. "This is where we wanted to be, now we have a chance to just go out there and play one last time as this team."
The Class D1 championship game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.
Hartington Cedar Catholic defeats Maywood-Hayes Center 27-17, 25-20, 25-15.
MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER (26-3): Aniah Seiler 18d; Kiley Hejtmanek 3a, 15d, 11s; Ashlin Broz 18d, 8s; Olivia Hansen 7k, 1b, 17d; Alexis Woods 2k, 1b, 12d; Mataya Roberts 6k, 4d; Maddie Doyle 1b, 5d; Naomi Broker 2k.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (25-11): Laney Kathol 18k, 1b, 1a, 8d; Grace Wortmann 8d, 1s; Katy Jones 1k, 17d, 2s; Annika Kuehn 6d; Lexi Eickhoff 8k, 1b; Faith Christensen 3d; Jozie Becker 2k, 1b, 1d; Meredith McGregor 2a, 14d, 37s; Melayna McGregor 8k, 2d; Lauren Bernecker 6k, 6d.