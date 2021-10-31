WISNER - Hartington Cedar Catholic met up with Mead in the D1-2 District Final here in the Swamp at Wisner-Pilger High School and came up short as the Raiders came away with 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 in a sweep.
"I feel like we played well here today," Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said. "We came up short but we were a bit short-handed and had trouble with their attack."
Sophomore Lexi Eickhoff rolled an ankle earlier in the day and despite efforts from the Trojan staff, she was unable to take the court.
"Injuries are things that happen," Buss said. "We had girls step in a do a great job, but we really missed Lexi."
The Trojans were in the first pair of sets in the match in the best-of-five sets district final.
In fact, Cedar Catholic took a 10-9 lead in set one on a Faith Christensen tip-kill on the edge of the net.
But a net violation and back-to-back ace serves by the Raiders' Emily Oldenburg put Mead up 12-10.
Christensen fired another winner from the left side of the net to bring the Trojans back to within 12-11, but a slam by Bri Lemke for the Raiders and a Cedar Catholic hitting error pushed the lead back to 14-11.
"We made some errors at the wrong times and they took advantage of them," Buss said.
Cedar Catholic would battle back and a couple of plays at the net by Laney Kathol, who finished with a team-high 12 slams, got the lead back for Cedar Catholic.
Kathol won a joust at the net to make it 15-15 then slammed a winner cross court to put the Trojans up 16-15.
HCC would have another lead at 20-18 after a service error by Mead and an ace serve by Olivia Hamilton, but a 6-1 run by the Raiders ended the set.
Mead entered the match as the No. 2-seed and bolted to a 19-10 lead in set two.
A couple of Mead hitting errors, a couple of Meridith McGregor ace serves and a pair Kathol spikes brought the Trojans back to within 19-16 and forced Raider coach Keshia Havelka to call a timeout.
"I really liked the way we never quit competing," Buss said. "We have done that all season."
The score was 20-18 after a Lauren Bernecker kill down the middle of the Mead defense, but the Raiders again used a run, this one of 5-2 to end the set and take control of the match.
MEAD (27-4) defeats HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (10-23)
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC: Laney Kathol 12k, 2a, 1b, 4d; Katy Jones 1a, 11d, 1s; Cady Uttecht 2d, 9s; Olivia Hamilton 1a; Faith Christensen 2k, 2d; Jordyn Steffen 13d; Jozie Becker 2k, 2b; Meredith McGreogor 2a, 7d, 8s; Lauren Bernecker 2k, 3b, 2d; Annika Kuehn 1b, 2d.