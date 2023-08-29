The Hartington Cedar Catholic volleyball team, pre-season ranked No. 6 in Class C2, defeated Lutheran High Northeast in three sets Tuesday night by scores of 25-16, 25-22, and 25-16.
Both coaches–the Trojans’ Denae Buss and the Eagles Katie Wright-Oswald–had similar views about the performance of their respective teams, and both are aware that their teams are a work in progress.
“I thought we played good. We saw ourselves gel together and get in a rhythm,” Buss said. “I thought our effort stepped up at the end, but we need to clean up some stuff on our side of the net.”
Cedar Catholic entered the match 2-0, with wins over Randolph and Homer in the Homer triangular, and Buss said Lutheran High also presented a challenge, but “there are places we can improve.”
“It’s early to see who is going to come out and be the leaders. We put 14 girls on varsity, and they come out every day and really practice hard,” Buss said. “Sometimes it’s hard to decide who’s going to end up out on the floor because we have so many good options. We’ve been using so many people in and out, that it’s been hard to get in a groove. It’s not that one player did it wrong. We want to see combinations, and we need a lot of girls to be ready–we found that out last year.”
Against Lutheran High, the Trojans’ first set was their best offensively but, conversely, the Eagles countered with their least productive set of the match.
While Cedar Catholic totaled 10 kills, using the balance of hitters from both pins like Malayna Mc Gregor (3) and Addison Walter (3), along with the middle from Lexi Eickhoff (1 kill, 2 blocks), the Eagles’ offense was limited.
Twelve of Lutheran High’s 16 points in Cedar Catholic’s 25-16 first-set win came from the Trojans’ errors, while the other four points were scored by taking advantage of Cedar Catholic over-passes. None were the result of the Eagles’ offense producing a set and ensuing kill, an area Wright-Oswald wants to see improved.
“Our points scored to our errors is not a good (ratio) right now,” Wright-Oswald said. “We have a lot of hitters who are hitting negative (percentages) right now.”
A lot of credit, she said, goes to the Eagles’ defense, with recognition to Faith Baumgartel who “runs the back court like she owns it.”
“We’re trying to get hitters in positions where they can score,” Wright-Oswald said. “Some are playing a different position, and some are not used to taking difficult balls, because now they’re on a pin where the set isn’t always going to be perfect.”
The Eagles stepped up their play in the second set, leading on at least three separate occasions and twice by as many as three points while forcing nine tie-scores.
The last tie was at 16-16–before the Lutheran High offense again became dormant, scoring just twice on kills by Sophia Wolff and one by Faith Baumgartel during the rest of the set in a 25-22 loss.
All four of the Trojans’ final points came on Lutheran High attack errors, which negated a kill and an ace by Wolff and a kill by Baumgartel, also turning away the Eagles’ chances although trailing by just two points at 23-21 and 24-22.
“We’re going to have some growing pains, but the girls have bought into what we’re trying to do,” Wright-Oswald said. “Our team chemistry is phenomenal.”
In the third and final set, Lutheran High reversed the trend, leading from the start behind three kills by Wolff and six Cedar Catholic errors, building a five-point advantage at 9-4 while the Trojans’ offense had its own struggles.
But the Eagles’ production slowed, while McGregor and Walter slammed a pair of kills each to help Cedar Catholic force tie scores–the last at 13-13–before pulling away to a 17-14 lead with the help of four Lutheran High mistakes.
The Trojans’ offense came alive to lock down the win, totaling five kills by four separate players–Eickhoff and Lauren Bernecker from the middle, one by Walter, along with two kills by Grace Wortmann–before Katy Jones wrapped up the set at 25-16 and the match (3-0) with an ace.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-0) 25 25 25
Lutheran High Northeast (0-6) 16 22 16