LINCOLN — As a senior, Myles Thoene is expected to lead his team, and he hit the shot of shots on Wednesday.
With 1:22 to play, No. 5 Cedar Catholic was down 37-35 against No. 4 Freeman. That’s when Thoene pulled up from the left wing in front of his defender and nailed the three-pointer to give the Trojans the 38-37 lead. Cedar Catholic hung on the rest of the way and won, 40-37.
Coach Matt Steffen of Cedar Catholic said, “We expect that from Myles. He didn’t shoot really well or as well as he usually does. He hit a big one, and we figured we had to get a lot closer because once there’s two minutes, they’re going to hold the ball. We did a good job of putting some pressure on them and thank God, they turned it over a little bit.”
Thoene said he practices for that sort of moment.
“We knew we had to hit some shots at the end there, and it was there. That’s what I practice for, and it was open, so I took the shot.”
The game was physical from start to finish. Tempers flared often, and it seemed like whenever Cedar Catholic looked like they were going to go on a run, Freeman answered. The Trojans found themselves down 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Coach Steffen kept telling them to stick with their plan, and it worked.
“I think the kids stuck with it and kept working. I think our press was giving them trouble the whole game, so we just really emphasized putting some pressure on them without giving up and easy baskets on the back end. We finally hit some shots. They were hot early on, and I’m sure that kid is capable of playing that way. We played really well today.”
The “kid” he is talking about is Falcon Josiah Wallman who made four three-pointers in the first quarter and five overall. Three of his makes were from the left wing, and Steffen changed his defense after his fourth make.
“I felt we were in front of him, but we weren’t very close to him. Our emphasis coming into the game was to keep #33 and #14 from getting in the paint. They really like to take it to the basket, and they’re tough inside. We might have overlooked that a little bit, but we just told them that they need to get on him and prevent him from shooting, and I think he cooled off a little bit.”
The Trojans won the second quarter 11-3 and tied the game at 19 at halftime. The Falcons went on another run out of halftime, won the third quarter 13-7 and took a 32-26 into the fourth quarter largely due to Holden and Carter Ruse. However, it wasn’t enough as the Trojans fought back and secured the victory.
Cedar Catholic moves on to the semifinal where they’ll play Grand Island Central Catholic, the #1 seed. The Crusaders have been to state four years in a row and were runner-up last year. They feature 6’9 Dei Jengmer, but Coach Steffen said his team can’t let Jengmer’s size affect them.
“It’s a huge challenge. I think we have a little more height than Tri County had, but I think the challenge is to not allow them to change your shots and change your mentality. You just have to attack them. If that doesn’t work, at least we go down swinging.”
Thoene said, “I mean, 6’9 is 6’9. We’re going to have to go back to the hotel and watch some film to see what our game plan is, but we’ll just take it one game at a time and enjoy it.”
The Trojans were led by Myles Thoene and his 12 points. Tate Thoene added in 7 while Carter Arens scored 7.
The Falcons were led by Josiah Wallman and his 15 points.
Boys state basketball C2 quarterfinal
Hartington CC 8 11 7 14 — 40
Freeman 16 3 13 5 — 37
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (20-6): Tate Thoene 2 2-3 7; Dagen Joachimsen 1 0-2 2; Macalister Kuehn 2 0-0 4; Myles Thoene 5 0-0 12; Carson Arens 2 0-0 4; Carter Arens 3 0-2 6; Jaxson Bernecker 1 3-5 5; Totals 16 5-11 40.
FREEMAN (20-5): Wyatt Currie 1 1-4 4; Taylan Vetrovsky 1 0-2 2; Holden Ruse 5 0-0 11; Carter Ruse 2 0-0 5; Josiah Wallman 5 0-0 15; Totals 14 1-6 37.