Cedar Catholic completes comeback, advances to Lincoln

HARTINGTON — The No. 3 seed Hartington Cedar Catholic girls were down six points with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and it looked like their state tournament chances were disappearing quickly. But they kept fighting and finished the game on a 13-1 run, winning the Class D1-3 girls district final 36-30 over the No. 14 seed Summerland.
In an extremely physical game, the Trojans were able to step up to the free throw line and knock them down while locking down the Bobcats’ offense. Coach Craig Wortmann of Hartington Cedar Catholic said his team better get used to this type of game.
“It took the whole game. It took all the way to the end to stay with our game plan and try to keep those girls in front of us and hope at the end that we would have a chance to win. A couple of our shots started falling in the fourth quarter, so it was really just trying to stay with our game plan. It’s a battle from here on out. There’s going to be no easy games.”
Scoring was at a premium throughout Friday night. Summerland led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter after their star senior Brenna Wagner banked in the buzzer-beating, three-point shot, and the Bobcats went into halftime up 15-11. Wagner had 13 of the team’s 15 first half points, and Summerland coach Greg Appleby said she meant “everything” for the team this season.
“She’s been our point guard the last two years and we moved her off the point some this year...It’s tough for her because we try to get her the ball at point, but we also try to get her the ball inside. She’s had a great career, and I feel bad for her. I would have liked to get her to the state tournament her senior year. She did a good job along with the rest of the seniors of leading this team.”
After Summerland’s Avery Cheatum made a fast-break layup, Cedar Catholic found themselves down six to start the second-half. They tied the game up at 17 in the middle of the third quarter, but Summerland carried a 25-19 lead into the fourth. However, the Trojan defense was stifling in the last quarter as they held Wagner to zero points, and the Trojan offense made the most of their free throw opportunities in over the same stretch, going 12-12 from the line. Eight of those free throws were by senior Brynn Wortmann.
Coach Wortmann said, “We were trying to set a few more screens and post her up where she wanted to be along with some more movement on the outside. All of that action was to free her up and get her the ball because they were denying her the whole time. It worked out for us in the fourth quarter.”
Appleby said despite the outcome, he is pleased with how the season went.
“We lost some poise and composure on offense. We were good defensively the whole game, and that defensive effort should win us the game. We just needed to get some more going on offense, and their pressure took us out of what we wanted to do and rattled us a bit in the fourth quarter. Being on their home floor with the noise, we weren’t able to get into our sets offensively. We had a few uncharacteristic turnovers and fouled too much, but they’re a good team...We only had one starter returning from last year and to get to a district final, I’m proud of the girls’ effort.
“As a program, we’re just two years old with Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing becoming Summerland. We also didn’t have much of a summer with COVID, so we just really started putting everything together in November. Pieces came together, and we started building as the year went on and got better. We gave ourselves a chance to get to the state tournament, and that’s all we could have asked for.”
The Bobcats were led by Brenna Wagner and her 19 points.
As for what to expect from Cedar Catholic in Lincoln, Coach Wortmann says they can play with anyone.
“We play really good defense, so I think we can stay with just about anybody we play, but it always comes down to matchups. Who do you have? Who do they have? Where are the mismatches? It’s a battle, and it’s about who can keep their composure through a full four quarters.
The Trojans were led by Brooklyn Kuehn and her 18 points. Brynn Wortmann added in another 12.
Class D1-3 girls district final
Summerland 9 6 10 5 — 30
Cedar Catholic 6 5 8 17 — 36
SUMMERLAND (13-9): Brenna Wagner 6 5-7 19; Maryssa Long 1 1-2 3; Hadley Cheatum 3 0-0 6; Avery Cheatum 1 0-0 2.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (18-7): Laney Kathol 1 0-0 2; Megan Heimes 1 2-4 4; Brynn Wortmann 1 10/10 12; Brooklyn Kuehn 6 5/7 18.