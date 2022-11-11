BATTLE CREEK – A defense that keyed 12th-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic’s run into the Class C2 semifinals topped itself on Friday.
The Trojans posted a 6-0 shutout of Battle Creek to avenge a regular-season loss and advance to the championship game.
Braeden Reifenrath’s 1-yard quarterback sneak 35 seconds into the second quarter capped off a 38-yard drive and held up as the lone score of the game between Mid-State Conference opponents.
“Our defense fought all night long,” said senior defensive back Andrew Arens, whose interception with 1:52 remaining helped seal the win. “We just rallied to the ball and kept team tackling. That’s what got it done.”
Cedar Catholic (9-3) took advantage of a 15-yard punt into a north wind that was a factor the entire game on the lone scoring drive.
The Trojans took over on the Battle Creek 38 and scored on Reifenrath’s run on the 11th play.
The QB sneak was productive all night for Cedar Catholic. Reifenrath ran for 37 yards on nine plays, but five times he converted on third or fourth down by going up the middle in addition to his score on second down.
“We ran a lot of quarterback sneaks with him tonight because they weren’t putting anybody over center when we were going double (tight ends),” Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau said. “So it was there for us. On the touchdown, that was a look we thought we could get to two to three yards, and he kept driving his feet to get in for us.
“You’ve got to give our offensive line credit for that.”
Battle Creek’s best chance to score came on its first possession of the second half. The Braves drove from their 10-yard line to have a first-and-goal at the four. But a kept fumble, a loss of a yard on a run and two incompletions allowed the Trojans to hang onto their 6-0 lead.
It was another strong performance for a Cedar Catholic defense that gave up a total of three touchdowns in its first two playoff wins.
“I just think our defensive line played really well,” Cattau said. “I thought we were able to control the line of scrimmage at times. We were lucky that we made a couple of plays there and were able to hold them out.
“They had some success earlier in the (third) quarter with some stuff to the outside on us, and we adjusted to that. We were just able to make enough plays to get out of it.”
Braves coach Andrew Carlson said the play of the lines contributed a large part in deciding the outcome.
“We said the battle at the line of scrimmage was going to be key,” he said. “I think Cedar played really well up front. There were times they kind of had us on skates.
“Our kids responded and fought through it to give us chances. The killer, no doubt, was that drive where were down at the 4-yard line at first-and-goal. You look back on it, and when you get that opportunity in these games, you have to take advantage. You can’t leave that one out there.”
Battle Creek (9-3) had one last opportunity. It took over at its 30 with 3:09 remaining and got to the 41 before Arens made his interception downfield, allowing the Trojans to run out the clock after gaining one first down.
“All night our team was communicating across the board,” Arens said. “It just happened that I was in position, but all of our teammates were together. We talked through it.”
Cattau said Arens is the type of player who puts himself in position for a big moment like the interception.
“He’s worked really hard all four years,” he said. “He’s out for four sports during the year, so he’s always working to put himself in position to be successful. He’s a competitor, and he works hard every day. He’s one of those kids who shows up and goes to work.”
Andrew Jones rushed for 123 yards on 29 carries for the Trojans, who will try to win their first state title in their fourth finals appearance.
After avenging a 20-12 loss to Battle Creek from Oct. 7, now Cedar Catholic tries to repeat that feat in the Tuesday, Nov. 22 final at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans face another Mid-State Conference foe in Norfolk Catholic, which blanked them 14-0 in the regular-season finale.
“It’s so exciting,” Arens said. “They’re such a great team. Everyone wants to beat them. They’re undefeated. It’s going to be a great battle against them. I’m looking forward to it.”
Cattau expects a repeat of sorts from the semifinal win.
“It’s going to be a lot like it was tonight,” he said. “They’re going to run downhill and run play-action. They’re going to line up and come right at us, and that’s kind of how we play up here. I assume that’s going to be the way it is.”
Battle Creek only managed 131 yards rushing with top threat Trent Uhlir limited to playing defense with his right hand heavily wrapped up.
The Braves head into the offseason on another heartbreaker with their seventh loss in the semifinals since 2013.
“I’m really proud of how our players competed all season long,” Carlson said. “Our seniors were a good group that worked really hard, led by example and treat each other well. That’s what makes our football program as strong as it is.
“It stinks right now, but I know we have a bright future ahead of us. We’ll just keep working. Eventually, we’ll take that next step.”
Hartington CC (9-3) 0 6 0 0 -- 6
Battle Creek (9-3) 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Second quarter
HCC: Braeden Reifenrath 1 run (kick failed), 11:25.
HCC BC
First downs 12 11
Rushes-yards 49-187 36-131
Passing yards 12 44
Comp-Att-Int 1-8-1 3-12-1
Punts-avg. 3-38.3 3-30.3
Punt returns-0-0 0-0
Kickoff returns 0-0 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 1-11 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—HCC: Andrew Jones 29-123, Braeden Reifenrath 9-37, James Christensen 7-21, Carson Arens 2-8, TEAM 2-(minus 2); BC: Boden Obst 16-69, Jaxon Mettler 9-29, Caleb Brauer 9-28, Wyatt Nierodzik 1-6, TEAM 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—HCC: Braeden Reifenrath 1-7-1 12, Andrew Jones 0-1-0 0; BC: Jaxon Mettler 3-12-0 44.
RECEIVING—HCC: Keaton Steffen 1-12; BC: Will Hamer 2-24, Caleb Brauer 1-12.